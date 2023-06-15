Bobby Flay and Girlfriend Christina Pérez Walk Arm-in-Arm During Date Night in Brooklyn

Bobby Flay and his girlfriend Christina Pérez cooked up a sweet date night this week.

The couple were photographed in Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday, walking arm-in-arm in a romantic stroll in Greenpoint while en route to a local bar.



For their evening out, both dressed in matching outfits, each wearing blue jeans and black tops. Flay, 58, donned a T-shirt and black bomber jacket while Pérez, 42, stayed cool in a scoop-neck sleeveless top. She carried a wicker bag and held her cell phone in her hand.



Flay and Pérez first went public with their relationship in November 2021 after a year of quietly dating. Since then, the couple — who met through mutual friends — have been seen out at events together, and have shared glimpses into their romance on social media.



"She's so lovely. I'm really happy to have met her," Flay told PEOPLE in December 2021. "My life is so crazy hectic, and she's always the light at the end of the day for me."

Bobby Flay and Christina Pérez. Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Pérez's even grown close with his daughter, Sophie. "Her and my dad have such a sweet relationship. It's been really so lovely having her around," Sophie told PEOPLE last August, her dad adding. "They're friends, which is really great. And I always feel like Christina can be somebody that Sophie can talk to about anything. It's really nice."

Last month, Flay gushed to PEOPLE about Pérez, a freelance writer who just launched a lifestyle newsletter called A Friend Indeed, "I'm so proud of her," he said. "And everybody says she's just such a great writer and has such a soothing touch with her pen. She's a special lady."

The two have mastered the art of maintaining a long relationship, even amid their packed schedules, squeezing in date nights between Flay's hectic travel schedule.

"We try to balance it all out because we're both very busy," the Food Network star said, adding that he was just away from home, filming more than 50 episodes of television over the past few months. "So when we have to put our heads down, we go to work and we are able to give each other the space that we need. But at the same time, we still stay connected for sure."

Bobby Flay and Christina Pérez. christina perez/instagram

When they're back together in the same place, Flay — who recently announced a new restaurant, Brasserie B, inside Las Vegas' Caesars Palace — said they recharge by doing "the same thing I was just doing while I was working, which is cooking."

"But it's definitely a different pace and a different environment," he shared. "Christina likes to cook, as well. But I mean honestly, I definitely do the bulk of the cooking and we like having people over for dinner parties or for lunch parties."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bobby Flay and Christina Pérez. Christina PeÌrez/instagram

For Flay, serving up his favorite dishes is ingrained in his love language. "That's the way I like to show my appreciation to my friends and my family, by cooking for them," he said. "And so what's better than a table filled with some delicious food and great wine. That's the way we like to enjoy ourselves."

This summer, however, the pair won't be apart as much as they plan on traveling to Europe together.

"We're looking for a fun summer," Flay told PEOPLE. "We're going to a wedding on the Amalfi Coast next month, which is always fun to be invited to. We're going to try to spend some time in London, as well. It's one of our favorite cities. So we're going to kick it around."

