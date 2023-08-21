Bobbi Brown Confesses She Has 'No Idea' How Much Her Hamptons Mansion Cost as She Gives Tour of Compound

Bobbi Brown has opened the doors to her luxe Hamptons home.

The makeup mogul, 66, gave popular content creator Caleb Simpson a behind-the-scenes tour of the sprawling waterfront property, sharing some of her favorite highlights — although, she was missing one key detail.



The video, shared by Simpson, 31, last week, kicks off with him asking Brown how much her rent is — a standard first question he established for the home tour series, which started with regular New Yorkers showing him their stylish apartments.

"We don't rent, we own it," Brown replies, before making a surprising admission. "I have no idea [what it cost] since my husband bought it and built it. It's his business."

Brown has been married to Steven Plofker, a real estate developer, for more than 30 years. The couple shares three sons, Dylan, Duke and Dakota.

The celebrity makeup artist then begins the tour, first pointing out the original house on the property before showing Simpson her newly built home, which she says they moved into over Memorial Day.

"Wow, this is nice," Simpson remarks as he steps inside, prompting Brown to jokingly note, "By the way, I would never do MTV Cribs."

The Bobbi Brown Cosmetics founder shows off the living room, which features floor-to-ceiling glass doors leading out to a large terrace. She explains that she and her husband are still in the process of furnishing the empty room. "This is the opposite kind of house that I've ever lived in," she tells Simpson.

The pair then tour the expansive open-plan kitchen, which has a mostly white palette accented with pale wood cabinets and finishes. "What I love about this kitchen [is it's] very minimal," Brown says, pointing out a well-stocked bar, which leads to her sharing her signature cocktail, the Bobbi Rocks. (Simpson included the recipe in the caption of his post.)

After Simpson compliments the seamless flow to the home's outdoor living spaces, Brown explains that she and her family spend a lot of time outside. "We kayak, we canoe, we do all sorts of stuff," she says.

She and Simpson step outside to admire the view from the well-appointed deck — and that view included yet another structure in the process of being built on the property. "I mean, I might have to move in here. Leave that other one to my husband," she jokes as the pair stroll around the vaulted-roof building, featuring towering walls of windows on all sides.

Bobbi Brown gave content creator Caleb Simpson a peek into her Hamptons home. Taylor Hill/Getty

Back in the main house, Brown and Simpson check out the primary bedroom. "You wake up and you look at the water," she says of the spectacular views, before revealing the stunning en suite bathroom. She even climbs into the tub to show Simpson just how bit it is for "a small person" like her.

The video ends with the two riffing about Brown's plunge into the wild world of TikTok. "People went bananas," she recalls of her debut on the social media platform.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Five years ago, Brown and her husband teamed up on another major building project: transforming an old inn, The Georgian, into a modern, 32-room boutique hotel, which they renamed The George.

Brown opened up about the process of designing and remodeling the Montclair, New Jersey, hotel, in an interview with ELLE Decor in February 2018, explaining that she and Plofker tried to preserve as much of the inn's original character as possible.

“As much as we could, we kept the old and then we added all of the industrial elements that my husband and I love, like the exposed racks for people to put their clothes on,” Brown told the magazine.

She said they were aiming to create a hotel for people looking for a more offbeat experience. "There are some people who like to stay at cookie cutter, corporate hotels. We don’t attract that type of clientele,” she explained. "My husband and I love to travel and we really like staying in really cool, boutique indie hotels. We are simple people."

