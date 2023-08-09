Bobbi Althoff Reveals How She Landed Her Drake Interview: 'I Decided to Just Go For It and Shoot My Shot'

Bobbi Althoff is finally letting the cat out of the bag on how she landed her coveted Drake interview last month.

During an interview with Cosmopolitan published Wednesday, the 26-year-old influencer revealed how her podcast, The Really Good Podcast, blew up after only launching in April.

The mom of two recalled making a TikTok video saying she would give $300 to any person who could connect her with celebrities. Althoff’s first celebrity guest was actor Rick Glassman after someone tagged him in her post. Then, she interviewed comedian Funny Marco. Althoff noticed that Drizzy, 36, liked clips of her interview with Marco, and also followed her on Instagram. She then decided to go big or go home.

“I decided to just go for it and shoot my shot. I DMed Drake and asked if he wanted to be on my podcast, and he said yes,” Althoff recalled. “He sent me his touring schedule, and I knew that I needed to make it happen fast, so my friend and I flew to Memphis two days after the original DM was sent to record the episode.”

Althoff’s interview with Drake currently has over 10 million views on YouTube. Since its upload, she has been praised for her deadpan humor. Prior to her podcast debut, the influencer posted videos on TikTok stemming from 2021, with content focused on her children and pregnancy experiences.

Bobbi Althoff/ Youtube

“There’s no prep, and that’s the fun of it,” she explained when asked about her preparation for interviews. “I think that’s why celebrities are down to do it. They know it’s a character, and we just wing it. It’s not a real interview. I’m not trying to get hard-hitting information about you—I’m not trying to uncover anything. It’s just a conversation. It’s really a parody of a good interview.”

She added, “I would definitely say I’m more of an entertainer and comedian. I’m the worst journalist, and I don’t claim to be one. The podcast is supposed to be entertaining. It’s fun for fans to see my guests in a way that they don’t normally see them.

In addition to the Certified Lover Boy rapper, Althoff has also interviewed businessman Mark Cuban, Lil Yachty, and more. Recently, Althoff has been the subject of "Industry Plant" accusations following her recent success. However, she said that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“I am not. I think that’s the funniest thing and it’s really fun to lean into,” she explained.

Bobbi Althoff/ Youtube

While Althoff has secured an impressive roster of interviews, she has dreams of interviewing another rapper on The Really Good Podcast in the future.

“I love Post Malone,” she revealed. “I would love to interview him. I saw him in a Buffalo Wild Wings back in the day. He just walked in with his entourage and I remember thinking, ‘Oh my god, he’s so normal. Why is he walking to Buffalo Wild Wings?’ I just love him. And then Tyler Hoechlin from Teen Wolf. He went to the same high school as me.”