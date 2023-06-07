'Bob's Burgers' Star Jay Johnston Charged in U.S. Capitol Attack

Jay Johnston "participated with other rioters in a group assault on the officers defending” the U.S. Capitol, an FBI agent says in an arrest warrant

Updated on June 7, 2023 05:18 PM
EVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 02: Actor Jay Johnston attends "The Sarah Silverman Program" presented by The Paley Center for Media on May 2, 2008 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Jay Johnston. Photo:

Neilson Barnard/Getty

Jay Johnston, a longtime actor and comedy writer, was arrested by the FBI on Wednesday and charged in connection with the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Johnston, 54, faces felony charges for obstructing officers responding to civil disorder, as well as several other misdemeanors, including unlawful trespassing and attempting to disrupt government business, according to a federal warrant filed Monday.

Johnston voiced the character “Jimmy Pesto Sr.” in Bob’s Burgers and played “Officer Taylor” in Arrested Development. The Chicago native also made cameos in television series like Better Call Saul, Modern Family, Parks & Recreation, and more. Johnston was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards in 1998 and 1999 as a writer for Mr. Show with Bob and David.

The Daily Beast reported in late 2021 that the top staff behind Bob’s Burgers had “banned” Johnston from reappearing on the show in response to his alleged role in the U.S. Capitol attack.

More than 1,000 people have been arrested and charged with federal crimes for their alleged roles in the attack, according to The Associated Press. More than 500 people have been sentenced. The AP reports many of the people found guilty have received sentences ranging from an imprisonment ranging from one week to 18 years.

Jay Johnston attends the Comedy Central Emmy After Party at Falcon on September 20, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)
Jay Johnston.

Noel Vasquez/Getty
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Evans Ward/BEI/Shutterstock (5121539y) Jay Johnston Larry the Cable Guy Christmas Special August 8, 2007 - Las Vegas, NV Jay Johnston Larry the Cable Guy Christmas Special Pearl Theratre at the Palms Resort Photo ÃÂ® Evans Ward / BEImages
Jay Johnston.

Evans Ward/BEI/Shutterstock

In the federal warrant, an FBI special agent investigating the attack says evidence shows Johnston booked a round-trip flight from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. the week of the riot. The actor arrived in the nation’s capitol on January 4 and left on Jan. 7, a day after the violence, during which five people died.

Using security footage from the attack, federal investigators allegedly tracked Johnston’s activity throughout the melee.

Johnston is allegedly seen in footage entering the U.S. Capitol building’s west tunnel “assist[ing] at least three other rioters by pouring water on the rioters' faces." He then “made his way further toward the police line and assisted other rioters in handing up U.S. Capitol Police shields,” the federal warrant alleges.

“Johnston then participated with other rioters in a group assault on the officers defending” the U.S. Capitol, according to the FBI agent. The warrant includes still images of Johnston holding the shield. Video shows Johnston “pushing along with other rioters” who attempted to break through the police line protecting the entrance to the building, the warrant alleges.

The FBI originally tweeted images of Johnston in March 2021 asking the public for help identifying him and other alleged rioters. Four days later, Johnston’s attorney reached out to the FBI and identified him as the man in the photos. The FBI also interviewed three others who knew Johnston, who all identified him as well.

One associate shared text messages Johnston sent them, allegedly confirming he took part in the riots. “The news has presented it as an attack. It actually wasn’t,” the actor claimed in the text. “Thought it kind of turned into that. It was a mess. Got maced and tear gassed and I found it quite untastic.”

