'Bob Marley: One Love' Trailer — See Kingsley Ben-Adir as the Late Singer in New Biopic

Bob Marley's life and legacy is headed to the big screen.

On Thursday, Paramount Pictures debuted the first teaser trailer for Bob Marley: One Love, starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the late singer and Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita.

The movie "celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity," according to a synopsis.

"On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music," the synopsis added.

The film is produced in partnership with the Marley family.



Ziggy Marley, 54, the eldest son of the late reggae legend, wrote on Instagram Wednesday, "Nothing happens before it’s time and now is the time for the story of our father Bob Marley to be represented in a biopic theatrical release coming in 2024."

"You’ve heard the music and you think you know the man but do you really understand what he went through and what moments shaped him into the person he became," he added.

Ben-Adir, 37, previously played President Barack Obama on Showtime's The Comey Rule and Malcolm X in One Night in Miami. He currently appears on the Marvel Disney + series Secret Invasion.

Rita, now 76, married the "Jamming" singer in 1966 and the pair remained together until his death in 1981 at 36.

The movie is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, who made his directorial debut with King Richard. Zach Baylin, the screenplay writer for King Richard, wrote the script for the Marley film.

Getty (2)

Ziggy continued his post saying that "this film will bring you to witness for the first time what it was like to be around the legend, to see his pain his sorrows his joys and his redemption."



"Filmed in England and Jamaica the cast and crew represents one of the most unique creation to ever come out of a Hollywood studio," the father of seven added.

"Authenticity fills the screen with numerous Jamaican actors doing us proud in representing the culture. Filmed at the actual places where Bob walked, played football and sang like Trench Town and Bull bay in Kingston, it is an artistic creation that we are proud of and want you to enjoy to be entertained but also to be inspired."

Ziggy added that the family produced the film with Paramount "and for us it represents the continuation of Bob’s message and growth." His younger brother, fellow Grammy-winning musician Stephen Marley, 51, also shared the news on his own Instagram.

Continued Ziggy, "With this release we look forward to inspiring not only the long time fans but also the younger generation, giving them a vehicle that opens the door to explore Bob’s life and music and in so doing expand his universal message of unification, justice and peace throughout the earth."

"We do this with purpose and are delighted to share with you the trailer for Bob Marley One Love the movie," he wrote. "RASTAFARI."

Bob Marley: One Love is in theaters Jan. 12.