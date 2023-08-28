Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White Credits Late Bob Barker with 'Introducing Me' to the 'Game Show World'

Vanna White has Bob Barker to thank, in part, for legacy as a game show legend.

The Wheel of Fortune co-host shared a photo on Instagram Sunday of herself as a contestant on The Price Is Right during Barker's tenure on the series. In the caption, White paid her respects to Barker and expressed her gratitude for his role in her journey to fame.

"When I moved to LA in 1980, I was on Price Is Right and met Bob Barker," wrote White, 66. "Thank you Bob for introducing me to the game show world! We will miss you."

White's tribute comes just one day after Barker's death was confirmed to PEOPLE. He died at his longtime Hollywood Hills home last week.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World's Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker, has left us," his publicist Roger Neal said in a statement, announcing the news Saturday on behalf of Barker's companion Nancy Burnet.

"I am so proud of the trailblazing work Barker, and I did together to expose the cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry and including working to improve the plight of abused and exploited animals in the United States and internationally," Burnet said in a statement of her own. "We were great friends over these 40 yrs. He will be missed."

Bob Barker 2014
Bob Barker. courtesy CBS

Barker began hosting the CBS revival of The Price Is Right in 1972. His run as host came to a close in 2007 after 35 years.

"I will be 83 years old on Dec. 12, and I've decided to retire while I'm still young," he told the Associated Press when announcing his retirement in 2006.

"I've gone on and on and on to this ancient age because I've enjoyed it," he continued. "I've thoroughly enjoyed it and I'm going to miss it."

Drew Carey stepped into Barker's former role in October 2007. In the wake of Barker's death, Carey paid tribute to his predecessor on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Very sad day for The Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world," Carey, 65, wrote on Saturday. "There hasn't been a day on set that I didn't think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever. #RIPBobBarker."

Carey added, "We love you ❤️"

