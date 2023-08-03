Tony Soprano's Original Boat Is For Sale — See the Photos and How Much It Costs (Exclusive)

The Sopranos ended its storied six-season run in 2007, but it’s not too late to own a piece of the show’s history.

The 47-foot Cape Fear vessel featured as Tony Soprano’s boat,The Stugots, in the iconic HBO series is currently for sale in Stamford, Conn. via United Yacht Sales. The craft, which was purchased by its current owner in 2016, is asking $299,900.

Paul Ouimette, the broker on the listing, tells PEOPLE the boat was almost new when the show premiered in 1999, making it about 25 years old

The current owner used it for cruising and fishing with his family, but is now in the market for a larger boat, according to Ouimette. The seller also renamed it from Stugots (an Italian slang term referring to male genitalia) to Never Enough, not wanting to draw too much attention.

courtesy United Yacht Sales

Since the boat was listed on July 28, Ouimette says he’s been getting “a tremendous amount of calls and emails.”

"A lot of people want to just come and see it just to come and see it, not even prospective buyers," he says. "We're trying to weed through all that and get a legitimate buyer seriously interested in the boat. I have three gentlemen that seem to be very serious and are interested in coming to see the boat in the next week or so."

Ouimette says one of the boat’s selling points is its "very large" outside deck space.

“The upper helm station is very modern,” he adds. “For a boat of that age, I think that it's laid out very well in the interior, as well. I just think it's all around a great boat, whether you want to go fishing or take the family out.”

James Gandolfini starred on 'The Sopranos' from 1999 to 2007. Anthony Neste/Getty

The biggest draw, he allows, is its place in pop culture.

“I think that show just had a really big cult following,” he says. “I think there's a lot of people out there that would love to own that boat, knowing that boat was featured in the show; it was Tony Soprano's boat.”

The boat was featured on the series’ first season, making an appearance in a scene from the pilot with Tony (James Gandolfini) and his mistress Irina.

courtesy United Yacht Sales

Ouimette says it was also featured in the season 4 episode “Whitecaps,” during which Benny and Little Paulie famously blasted Dean Martin’s music while anchored in front of a Jersey Shore beach house Tony nearly bought, after its owner refused to return the deposit.

According to United Yacht Sales, it’s one of three boats featured throughout The Sopranos.

In the series’ second season, the Cape Fear boat was replaced by a 43-foot Egg Harbor model, standing in for The Stugots. The fictional mob boss also owned a 55-foot Ocean Yacht in the show’s later seasons.

courtesy United Yacht Sales

While Ouimette doesn’t know who owns the second and third boats, he says the Ocean Yacht is currently in Little Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.

This listing isn’t fans’ first chance at owning a special Sopranos item.

In 2018, memorabilia such as signed scripts, a bar chair and an original season 1 poster went up for sale with Steiner Auctions in New Rochelle, New York.

courtesy United Yacht Sales

Three years before that, the 2003 Cadillac Escalade that Gandolfini drove in the final three seasons was sold by RR Auction for almost $120,000.

And In 2008, Gandolfini (who died five years later) sold his wardrobe from the show in a Christie’s auction for $187,750. The sale, whose proceeds benefited the charity Wounded Warrior Project, included a bloody outfit he wore when Tony was shot at the beginning of season 6 by Uncle Junior.

