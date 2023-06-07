BMX Biker Pat Casey, 29, Dies After Crash at Motocross Track

BMX rider Pat Casey has died after an accident at a motocross track in San Diego. He was 29.

Authorities said a man crashed his motorcycle on Tuesday afternoon while performing a jump on the ramps at the Slayground Motocross Park in Ramona.

“Deputies and paramedics attempted life-saving measures. However, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a release.

Police said they responded to a report of a person who had been involved in a motorcycle accident at around 2:45 p.m. local time. They confirmed an investigation into the incident is still ongoing.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Pat Casey. AFLO/Shutterstock

Casey’s fellow BMX riders were quick to pay tribute to the sports star on social media.

"The world lost one of the baddest to ever do it. I’m so sorry for his wife and kids," TJ Lavin wrote alongside a photo of Casey on Instagram. "@patcaseybmx will forever be remembered for the down to earth sweetheart of a guy that he was. #bmxfamily."

“See you on the other side my brother. Thank you for the years of love,” wrote Tyler Fernengel in the comments section of Casey’s latest Instagram post, while Tyler Rizzi added, “I love you brother 😥❤️ I will continue to look up to you on every aspect in life. RIP.”

Casey leaves behind his wife Chase Casey and their two children: 8-year-old son Reid, who is also an avid biker, and daughter Taytum, 7.

“Its wild to have such an awesome son who loves bmx as much as I do,” Casey wrote in part alongside a carousel of pictures and clips of Reid competing last month.

The family traveled to France last month to support Casey as he competed at a FISE World event in Montpellier. They later visited Paris and documented the vacation with a series of snapshots.

Soon after Casey’s death, his wife shared a photo of the couple standing in front of the Eiffel Tower in the French capital.



“Mau loa baby,” Chase captioned the picture, which translates from Hawaiian to “forever.”

She also shared several tributes to her late spouse on her Instagram Story Wednesday, including one that praised him as an "amazing father, rider and husband."



Casey, who is sponsored by Monster Energy, won back-to-back X Games medals in 2012 and 2013, according to Dirt Bike Lover.