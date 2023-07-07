Celebrities Are Thirsty for ‘Blueberry Milk’ Nails: What to Know About TikTok's New 'It' Manicure

Plus, why the innocent beauty trend, beloved by stars like Sofia Richie, Sabrina Carpenter and Dua Lipa, is causing a debate online

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on July 7, 2023 01:52PM EDT
Sabrina carpenter blueberry nails
Sabrina Carpenter's Blueberry Milk nails. Photo:

Sabrina Carpenter/Instagram

Every summer, there’s bound to be a new manicure that becomes the talk of the town, and it only takes a handful of trendsetting celebrities – complete with a curious TikTok fan base – to get the ball rolling (or shall we say, the polish brushes painting). 

Last summer, it was Hailey Bieber, with the help of her nail tech Zola Ganzorigt, who kickstarted the sweet craving for “glazed donut” manicures – code for the pearlescent, chromatic nails she wore to the 2022 Met Gala.

This season, the nail landscape is looking a little less nude and a lot more playful and pastel, thanks to what is now trending as "blueberry milk" nails.

So what exactly does “blueberry milk” entail?

Sofia Richie Blueberry nails
Sofia Richie's Blueberry Milk nails.

SOFIA RICHIE/INSTAGRAM

As its name suggests, the hue resembles the color you might get when smashing up blueberries into a cup of milk, resulting in a dreamy pale-blue colorway some have dubbed the go-to look for summer. There isn’t a specific timeline for when the style became viral online, but Who What Wear started to take note of it in June. 

Within reason, the trend has dodged criticism for its nickname because it is, some have argued, a classic baby blue. (But what fun is anything without a cute name to associate it with?)

Hailey Bieber with red french manicure
Hailey Bieber's strawberry-inspired manicure.

@haileybieber / Instagram

But, food-related style trends have been cooking in the TikTok sphere throughout the past few months. Among the most popular has been the Tomato Girl summer aesthetic — which embodies rustic European countryside living and the clothing associated with it – that includes pieces decked out in tomato motifs.

Bieber also proved to be a stylish foodie with her strawberry-inspired French manicure, which consisted of a fuchsia base accented with a Barbiecore-pink tip.

Zendaya Blueberry nails
Zendaya's Blueberry Milk nails.

Getty Images

In the world of blueberry milk nails, stars have embraced the shade in a variety of ways. 

In May, Sabrina Carpenter took a strategic selfie spotlighting her short-trimmed baby-blue manicure layered with what appeared to be an iridescent top coat. Following suit was Sofia Richie Grainge, who camouflaged her vibrant tint of choice – a cool-tone gloss erring on the side of turquoise – right into her understated preppy style. Over in Paris, Zendaya also paired a milky blue shade with a sequin set for her front-row appearance at Pharrell Williams' debut Louis Vuitton show on June 20.

Celebrity-loved manicurist Michelle Humphrey has had an eye on the popular look since June, too.

She worked with Dua Lipa to create an almost-white blueberry cream almond-shaped set, as well as Machine Gun Kelly (another known polish savant), who decided to rock mismatched nail art featuring an amplified “blueberry milk” blue for a Stephen Webster Jewelry event in London. 

On TikTok, creators have shown off their iteration of the drink-inspired novelty, so much so that the term “blueberry milk nails” has reached more than 23 million views as of writing. 

Some have concocted their own shade by mixing white and blue lacquers to get an opaque effect. Others have opted to go with a traditional one-color polish.

If you’re looking for the latter, OPI’s Gelato on My Mind, Morgan Taylor’s Water Baby or Essie’s Bikini So Teeny are shades to gravitate toward. Press-on nails – such as Kiss' Ready-to-Wear collection – are also the perfect option for those who are interested, but not entirely, ready to commit to blue. 

Whether you are (or maybe not) behind the new 'it' nickname, baby blue à la the blueberry milk way is here to stay for summer. 

