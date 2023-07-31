Blue Ivy Carter, 11, Proudly Represents New York with Shirt During Beyoncé's Concert — See Her Look!

Blue Ivy Carter is in a New York state of mind.

The 11-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and JAY-Z represented New York during her mom's Renaissance World Tour concert stop at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday night.

After joining her famous parent onstage for performances of her songs "My Power" and "Black Parade," Blue waved to the crowd and removed her silver jacket, revealing a black shirt embroidered with "New York" on it.

Blue — who is the second-youngest Grammy Award winner ever — then posed and threw up a peace sign for fans before her, as proud mom Beyoncé, 41, watched proudly from nearby.

Nicholas Rice

Blue was first spotted performing choreography during her mom's concert tour in May, when the Renaissance World Tour came to Paris.

After that show, Beyoncé celebrated her oldest child on her tour debut. The "Single Ladies" singer shared a photo and two clips of Blue in a glittery silver costume.

"My beautiful first born 🙏🏾 I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama," she captioned the post. "You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel."

Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, also shared more footage from her granddaughter's first Renaissance World Tour appearance at the time. "Smooth with it Blue Ivy Performing at Paris Concert!!!" read the caption on the dotting grandma's post.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Beyoncé kicked off her Renaissance World Tour at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, earlier this year, marking her first solo concert outing in seven years.

The event's set list features various songs from her seventh studio album Renaissance, such as "Alien Superstar," "Cuff It," "Pure/Honey" and "Plastic Off the Sofa."

It also features numerous hits that showcase Beyoncé's decades-long career, including "Crazy in Love," "Partition" and "Love on Top."

JAY-Z, 53, was also spotted in the crowd during the Sunday night performance of the tour, which is produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation.

