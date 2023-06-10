Blue Ivy, 11, Reacts to Sweet Sign Made for Her at Beyoncé's Concert in Barcelona

Blue Ivy Carter is feeling the love from the Beyhive!

The 11-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and JAY-Z joined her mom on stage for the Barcelona leg of the Renaissance World Tour on Thursday, where she was surprised by the sight of a sign made in her honor.

In a video from the moment shared on Twitter, Blue Ivy, dressed in all red and wearing sunglasses, waved to fans as she stepped onto the stage at Barcelona’s Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. As she smiled at the crowd, an audience member could be heard in the video shouting: “Hey Blue!”

Beyoncé’s eldest daughter then looked toward the camera, seemingly surprised, before she began her dance routine.

The side-by-side clips also showed the fan who made the video holding a glittery sign that read, “GO AWF BLUE! #IVY LEAGUE.”

Allen Berezovsky/Getty, Kevin Mazur/Getty

Fans of Blue Ivy were delighted by the post and shared their love for the young dancer in the comments.

“She should know that we call he 'Beyoncé’s manager' and we think she is THE boss,” one wrote, while another added: “How do you know that she's a real performer? She didn't even get distracted by that sign.”

In a separate Reel from the concert shared on Instagram, the sign's creator — whose Instagram account names her as Toyoncé — responded to the reaction on social media. "Good morning y’all!!! Love it or hate it….I made the #IvyLeague OFFICIAL 😜🤣!!! But seriously, Blue definitely deserves & has EARNED her very own fan base," she wrote in the video's caption.

"It takes a LOT of confidence, strength & courage to do what she’s doing, at ELEVEN YEARS OLD. She is definitely her mother’s child 🙌🏾! I wore blue just to show my support for her. I feel so blessed to have not only been able to witness her greatness in the flesh, but to also show her how much we love her stage presence! This is only the beginning," the caption continued.



Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Blue Ivy’s Barcelona appearance is the latest in a line of performances that she has taken part in alongside her mom since Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour launched in Stockholm, Sweden in May.

Just a few days after surprising crowds in Paris last month with an unexpected cameo dancing alongside her mother, Blue Ivy took the stage once again in London not long after.



She appeared on stage after Beyoncé, 41, began singing “My Power,” from her 2019 The Lion King companion album, The Gift, and impressed the audience as she led the dancers in the dance breakdown. She later danced with her mom’s crew during a rendition of Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright.”

Blue Ivy’s return to the stage came just hours after Beyoncé praised her eldest daughter in an emotional Instagram tribute.

“My beautiful first born 🙏🏾 I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama,” the “Break My Soul” singer wrote alongside a photo and two videos from Blue Ivy’s appearance at her Paris show. “You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”

