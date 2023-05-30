Blue Ivy Joins Mom Beyoncé on Renaissance Tour Stage Again in London After Paris Performance

Beyoncé's eldest daughter joined her on stage once again during her London stop on the Renaissance Tour

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 30, 2023 11:37 AM
Blue Ivy Carter perform onstage during the Beyonce's RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR
Photo:

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Blue Ivy continues to steal the spotlight.

The eldest daughter of Beyoncé and JAY-Z joined her mother on stage in London for the second time since the pop star's Renaissance Tour launched in Stockholm, Sweden earlier this month.

Just a few days after surprising crowds in Paris with an unexpected cameo on stage dancing alongside her mother, Blue Ivy, 11, took the stage once again in London.

She appeared on stage after Beyoncé, 41, had begun singing “My Power,” from her 2019 The Lion King companion album, The Gift, and impressed the audience as she led the dancers in the song’s dance breakdown once more. She later danced with her mom’s crew during a rendition of Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright.”

Blue Ivy’s return to the stage came just hours after Beyoncé praised her eldest daughter in an emotional Instagram tribute. 

“My beautiful first born 🙏🏾 I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama,” the “Break My Soul” singer wrote alongside a photo and two videos from Blue Ivy’s appearance at her Paris show. “You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”

The post included a picture of Blue Ivy on stage — the pre-teen wearing silver sunglasses, a sparkly turtleneck and baggy silver pants, just like her mother. Beyoncé included videos of Blue Ivy flawlessly executing the dance moves alongside her backup dancers.

Blue Ivy Carter perform onstage during the Beyonce's RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, praised Blue Ivy for her impressive performance in Paris in her own Instagram post, calling her “the coolest most confident 11 year old I know!!!!”

“I am truly amazed by the courage that this brave, talented, beautiful 11 year old exhibited last night!” Lawson wrote of her granddaughter. “There were almost 70,000 people in that audience. She danced with professional dancers, grown folks, she did complicated choreography and moves that they rehearsed for months! She rehearsed and learned this in a little over a week. She was so smooth with it!”

Blue Ivy was not the only audience member that left some fans starstruck at Beyoncé’s Paris show last week.

The singer’s youngest daughter, Rumi Carter, 5, was also in attendance at the Stade de France. She showed her support for her older sister during Blue Ivy’s cameo as she and a friend held up a poster that read “We Love You Blue!," as seen in a fan-captured video.

"POV: I saw Beyoncé's 3 children from my seat at Renaissance Tour," the clip's caption read, though it was unclear from the video whether Rumi's twin brother, Sir Carter, was in attendance at the Paris show or not.

Later in the show, Blue Ivy joined her family in their seats and was still dressed in her outfit from the surprise performance, which the video captured.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour marks her first world tour since 2018’s On the Run II Tour, which was co-led by the singer and her husband, JAY-Z. As she kicked off the tour in Stockholm earlier this month, it marked her first solo concert outing in seven years.

Her husband and Blue Ivy were in attendance to show their support during the opening night of the tour, which is produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation.

Related Articles
Kaley Cuoco Shares Cute Photo of Daughter Matilda in NSYNC T-Shirt
Kaley Cuoco Shares Cute Photo of Daughter Matilda in *NSYNC T-Shirt: ‘Giving Me Life’
Beyonce and Blue Ivy Dancing
Beyoncé Praises Daughter Blue Ivy After She Joins Mom on Renaissance Tour: 'I'm So Proud'
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Kourtney Kardashian ‘Cried for 2 Days’ After 10 Days Away from Her Kids While on Tour with Travis Barker
Beyonce performs onstage during the opening night of the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR
Beyoncé's Daughter Rumi, 5, Cheers on Big Sister Blue Ivy, 11, During Her Renaissance Tour Appearance
Blue Ivy, 11, Joins Mom BeyoncÃ© Onstage During Renaissance World Tour Stop in Paris
Blue Ivy Carter, 11, Joins Mom Beyoncé Onstage During Renaissance World Tour Stop in Paris: Watch
Erin Napier showcases her 2 daughters
Erin Napier Says Daughters Helen and Mae Are 'Becoming a Team': 'Fascinating to Watch'
Kaley Cuoco Shares Cute Video Kissing Smiling Daughter Matilda
Kaley Cuoco Shares Cute Video of Her Kissing Smiling Daughter Matilda: ‘Sweetest Little Girl’
Luna Takes Over Teigen Kitchen
Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Pretends to Be Her in Hilarious Video: 'Cookies for Dinner!'
Lucy Letby
British Nurse Lucy Letby Blames 'Raw Sewage' for Unexplained Infant Deaths in NICU
Julia Louis-Dreyfus PEOPLE COVER
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says She’s a 'Little Bit of a Momager’ to Her Rising-Star Sons: ‘My Baby Men’ (Exclusive)
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West
Kim Kardashian Shares the Heartfelt Gift She Gives to Each of Her Kids on Their Birthdays: ‘They’ll Appreciate This’
Maroon 5 - Middle Ground (Official Music Video)
Adam Levine’s Family Makes Rare Guest Appearance in Maroon 5 Music Video: Watch
Elon Musk's Son X Has His Own Badge During Visit to Twitter's Offices in 'Beautiful San Francisco'
Elon Musk Says He Doesn’t Plan On Giving His Kids Control of His Companies: ‘That’s a Mistake’
TODAY -- Pictured: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Monday, December 12, 2022
Jenna Bush Hager Says Her Daughter Found Out She Throws Out Her Art: ‘I Felt Shamed'
Lily Aldridge Daughter
Lily Aldridge Says Daughter, 10, Tried on Her Met Gala Looks Ahead of Big Event: 'So Excited' (Exclusive)
Bode Miller attends the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky
Bode Miller Makes Son Run Hills After He Quit Soccer Team: 'Teaching Our Kids to Never Quit'