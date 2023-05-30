Blue Ivy Joins Mom Beyoncé on Renaissance Tour Stage Again in London After Paris Performance

Blue Ivy continues to steal the spotlight.

The eldest daughter of Beyoncé and JAY-Z joined her mother on stage in London for the second time since the pop star's Renaissance Tour launched in Stockholm, Sweden earlier this month.

Just a few days after surprising crowds in Paris with an unexpected cameo on stage dancing alongside her mother, Blue Ivy, 11, took the stage once again in London.

She appeared on stage after Beyoncé, 41, had begun singing “My Power,” from her 2019 The Lion King companion album, The Gift, and impressed the audience as she led the dancers in the song’s dance breakdown once more. She later danced with her mom’s crew during a rendition of Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright.”

Blue Ivy’s return to the stage came just hours after Beyoncé praised her eldest daughter in an emotional Instagram tribute.

“My beautiful first born 🙏🏾 I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama,” the “Break My Soul” singer wrote alongside a photo and two videos from Blue Ivy’s appearance at her Paris show. “You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”

The post included a picture of Blue Ivy on stage — the pre-teen wearing silver sunglasses, a sparkly turtleneck and baggy silver pants, just like her mother. Beyoncé included videos of Blue Ivy flawlessly executing the dance moves alongside her backup dancers.

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, praised Blue Ivy for her impressive performance in Paris in her own Instagram post, calling her “the coolest most confident 11 year old I know!!!!”

“I am truly amazed by the courage that this brave, talented, beautiful 11 year old exhibited last night!” Lawson wrote of her granddaughter. “There were almost 70,000 people in that audience. She danced with professional dancers, grown folks, she did complicated choreography and moves that they rehearsed for months! She rehearsed and learned this in a little over a week. She was so smooth with it!”

Blue Ivy was not the only audience member that left some fans starstruck at Beyoncé’s Paris show last week.

The singer’s youngest daughter, Rumi Carter, 5, was also in attendance at the Stade de France. She showed her support for her older sister during Blue Ivy’s cameo as she and a friend held up a poster that read “We Love You Blue!," as seen in a fan-captured video.

"POV: I saw Beyoncé's 3 children from my seat at Renaissance Tour," the clip's caption read, though it was unclear from the video whether Rumi's twin brother, Sir Carter, was in attendance at the Paris show or not.

Later in the show, Blue Ivy joined her family in their seats and was still dressed in her outfit from the surprise performance, which the video captured.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour marks her first world tour since 2018’s On the Run II Tour, which was co-led by the singer and her husband, JAY-Z. As she kicked off the tour in Stockholm earlier this month, it marked her first solo concert outing in seven years.

Her husband and Blue Ivy were in attendance to show their support during the opening night of the tour, which is produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation.

