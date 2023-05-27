Blue Ivy Carter, 11, Joins Mom Beyoncé Onstage During Renaissance World Tour Stop in Paris: Watch

The preteen joined her mom onstage during her performances of “My Power" and "Black Parade"

By
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice

and Peter Mikelbank
Published on May 27, 2023
Blue Ivy, 11, Joins Mom BeyoncÃ© Onstage During Renaissance World Tour Stop in Paris
Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé. Photo:

Allen Berezovsky/Getty, Kevin Mazur/Getty

Blue Ivy Carter is a certified star!

The daughter of Beyoncé and JAY-Z, 11, appeared onstage during her mom's Renaissance World Tour stop in Paris, France, on Friday evening, where she performed during the dance breakdown of Beyoncé's “My Power," which is from her 2019 The Lion King companion album, The Gift, as well as her performance of her 2020 single, "Black Parade."

Dressed in a shimmering silver jumpsuit just like her mother, Blue Ivy — who is the second-youngest Grammy Award winner ever — executed the choreography to both songs flawlessly alongside Beyoncé’s backup dancers.

“Give it up for Blue,” Beyoncé, 41, told the crowd, who immediately broke into applause for her daughter after her performance.

Beyoncé's mother and Blue Ivy's grandmother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, celebrated the preteen's concert appearance in a post shared on Instagram Saturday.

"Last night I saw my beautiful grandbaby (11) dance in the front of almost 70 thousand people !" Knowles-Lawson, 69, captioned a video of Blue Ivy at the end of her performance.

"She killed it and was as cool as a cucumber! Blue Ivy Carter ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ No Fear❤️❤️," the proud grandma added.

In a follow-up post, Knowles-Lawson shared another video of Blue Ivy performing, writing, "Last Night !! Blue Ivy proud grandma❤️❤️."

Blue Ivy Carter
Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Back in January, Blue Ivy joined her mom for a duet of their song "Brown Skin Girl" when Beyoncé performed an hour-long set at the new Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai.

Dressed in a red, sparkling ensemble, Blue Ivy sang her portion of the Grammy Award-winning song, while her mom, wearing a yellow corseted dress that was topped with a feathered skirt and matching backpiece, sang her own parts.

At the end of the track, Variety reported that Blue Ivy hugged her mom and walked up the stage's steps, where she then struck a pose and blew kisses to the crowd before her.

Blue Ivy received a writing credit for the tune, which also scored not only her first official feature, but her first official entry onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: BeyoncÃ© and Blue Ivy performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubaiâs newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for Atlantis The Royal

Beyoncé kicked off her Renaissance World Tour at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, earlier this month, marking her first solo concert outing in seven years.

The event's set list features various songs from her seventh studio album Renaissance, such as "Alien Superstar," "Cuff It," "Pure/Honey" and "Plastic Off the Sofa."

It also features numerous hits that showcase Beyoncé's decades-long career, including "Crazy in Love," "Partition" and "Love on Top."

JAY-Z, 53, and Blue Ivy were in attendance to show their support during the opening night of the concert, which is produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation.

