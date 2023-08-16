'Blue Beetle' Reviews Praise 'Crowd-Pleasing' DC Superhero Movie for Its 'Authenticity'

Xolo Maridueña stars as Jaime Reyes in "Blue Beetle," in theaters Friday

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He has written about entertainment and breaking news for over five years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023 04:03PM EDT
BBD-TRL-88737r Film Name: BLUE BEETLE Copyright: Â© 2023 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved. TM & Â© DC Photo Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/â¢ & Â© DC Comics Caption: XOLO MARIDUEÃA as Jaime Reyes in Warner Bros. Picturesâ action adventure âBLUE BEETLE,â a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Xolo Maridueña in "Blue Beetle". Photo: Warner Bros.

Blue Beetle is a breath of fresh air in the superhero genre, according to many critics.

The new DC Studios movie stars Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes, a recent college grad who inadvertently becomes the human host for a bug-shaped alien suit that gives him flashy superpowers.

His Uncle Rudy (George Lopez) and the rest of the close-knit Reyes family get in on the action to stop an evil billionaire (Susan Sarandon) from weaponizing the tech.

As of Wednesday afternoon when the review embargo lifted, Blue Beetle held an 87 percent on Rotten Tomatoes with over 60 reviews logged.

Robert Daniels wrote for RogerEbert.com that Blue Beetle is a "heartwarming, crowd-pleasing comic book flick" that's "less serious and more colorful than the tonally dour mood of many contemporary superhero films." Daniels added that the film "might not break the mold, but it does break expectations."

About 22-year-old Maridueña, from TV's Cobra Kai, Clarisse Loughrey said in a review for The Independent that the actor "manages to syphon a little of the panicked sincerity of Spider-Man’s past into a 'new hero on the block' character that feels entirely his own."

ELPIDIA CARRILLO as Rocio, GEORGE LOPEZ as Uncle Rudy, XOLO MARIDUEÃA as Jaime Reyes, BELISSA ESCOBEDO as Milagro and DAMIAN ALCAZAR as Alberto in Warner Bros. Picturesâ action adventure âBLUE BEETLE,â a Warner Bros. Pictures release
"Blue Beetle".

Hopper Stone/SMPSP/DC Comics

The Hollywood Reporter's David Rooney said the film puts Maridueña "on the map as a captivating young actor with the right spark to carry a new offshoot of the DC Extended Universe."

"Maridueña plays the emotional rollercoaster of Jaime’s newfound alternate identity with all the requisite shading, from fear and confusion to wonder and delight to burning rage," wrote Rooney. "But he never loses sight of the character’s underlying humanity and devotion to his family."

For Variety, Owen Gleiberman wrote that the star "acts with a puppyish ingenuousness, so that even when he’s tormented by having his body play host to a techno parasite, the stakes feel more YA gee-whiz than cosmic apocalyptic. But Maridueña, playing Hollywood’s first Latino superhero, proves an appealing star."

Yolanda Machado, in a review for Entertainment Weekly, praised Blue Beetle for its long-overdue authentic representation in the genre.

"It stands alone, proudly and loudly boasting its Mexican American roots, and making room for an authenticity that elevates a somewhat familiar origin story by creating its own identity so hella Mexican American that if it were to be called anything else, it would be: ¡A huevo! Translation: F--- yeah!"

"Blue Beetle never loses sight of the community it seeks to honor, not once pandering nor offering surface-level representation of what it means to be Latino," said Machado.

OLO MARIDUEÃA as Jaime Reyes, ADRIANA BARRAZA as Nana, BELISSA ESCOBEDO as Milagro, ELPIDIA CARRILLO as Rocio and GEORGE LOPEZ as Uncle Rudy in Warner Bros. Picturesâ action adventure âBLUE BEETLE,â a Warner Bros. Pictures release
"Blue Beetle".

Hopper Stone/SMPSP/DC Comics

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Director Angel Manuel Soto said at an event Tuesday, per The Hollywood Reporter, "We put our hearts and souls into it because we wanted you guys to feel welcome to our stories. There’s no fear. Don’t fear Spanish, don’t fear Mexican heritage, don’t fear Latino heritage. We want you guys to join the party with us."

Blue Beetle is in theaters Friday.

Related Articles
Sound of Freedom Has Now Made More Money in U.S. Than Latest Indiana Jones and Mission: Impossible
'Sound of Freedom' Has Now Made More Money in U.S. Than Latest 'Indiana Jones' and 'Mission: Impossible'
Bradley Cooper Becomes Leonard Bernstein in First Look at Maestro with Carey Mulligan
Leonard Bernstein's Kids Defend Bradley Cooper amid Prosthetic Nose Controversy: He Has 'Profound Respect'
'Barbie' Passes 'Dark Knight' to Become Warner Bros.' Highest-Grossing Movie Domestically of All Time
'Barbie' Passes 'Dark Knight' to Become Warner Bros.' Highest-Grossing Domestic Release of All Time
Quinton Aaron and Sandra Bullock in the audience during 2013 People's Choice Awards
'Blind Side' Star Quinton Aaron Says Any Criticism of Sandra Bullock amid Tuohy Family Lawsuit Is 'Wrong'
Xolo Mariduena
Xolo Maridueña Says Mom Prepared Him for 'Blue Beetle' by 'Reading Comic Books Instead of Goodnight Moon' (Exclusive)
John Belushi, Jane Curtin during Weekend Update on April 8, 1978
Jane Curtin Reflects on Early 'SNL' Days and John Belushi's Troubles: 'He Was an Addict' (Exclusive)
Bug (Jamie Foxx), Reggie (Will Ferrell), Maggie (Isla Fisher), and Hunter (Randall Park) in Strays, directed by Josh Greenbaum.
Why the Talking-Dog Movie 'Strays' Is Not for Kids: What to Know About the Raunchy R-Rated Comedy
Liam Neeson in RETRIBUTION
Liam Neeson Tries to Stay Calm in Nerve-Wracking Clip from New Thriller 'Retribution' (Exclusive)
Elliot Paige and Peppermint SAG-AFTRA Strike Picket Line, New York, USA - 15 Aug 2023
Elliot Page Joins SAG-AFTRA Picket Line in New York City with 'Drag Race' Star Peppermint
Meryl Streep, Michael B. Jordan, Oprah, Sofia Coppola to Be Honored at Film Academy Museum Gala
Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, Michael B. Jordan and Sofia Coppola to Be Honored at Academy Museum Gala
Sylvester Stallone at the premiere of "Tulsa King" held at Regal Union Square on November 9, 2022 in New York City; Sylvester Stallone Wishes 'Incredible' Wife Jennifer a Happy Birthday with Sweet Photo
Sylvester Stallone Wishes 'Incredible' Wife Jennifer Flavin a Happy Birthday with Sweet Photo
Jessica Chastain and Octavia Spencer photo from The Help
Jessica Chastain Pitches Idea for 'The Help' Sequel with Octavia Spencer: 'How Amazing Would That Film Be?'
Michael J. Fox & Casey Likes at the Michael J. Fox Foundation opening night gala performance "Back to the Future: The Musical" at The Winter Garden Theatre on July 25, 2023 in New York City
'Back to the Future: The Musical' Star Casey Likes Says Michael J. Fox Quoted Movie to Him (Exclusive)
Randall Park visits SiriusXM Studios; Margot Robbie in Barbie
Randall Park Says 'Barbie' Success Should Mean 'More Movies By and About Women' — Not Toys
Nicholas Galitzine on Whether His 'Red, White & Royal Blue' Character Is Based on Prince Harry
'Red, White & Royal Blue' Star Nicholas Galitzine Reveals If His Character Is Based on Prince Harry (Exclusive)
SOUND OF FREEDOM
'Sound of Freedom' Director Says Controversy Surrounding the Surprise-Hit Film 'Breaks My Heart'