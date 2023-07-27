Amazon Shoppers Are Buying These Comfortable Sandals That Are ‘Good Summer Footwear,’ and They’re on Sale

“These really hold up to long days on my feet”

By
Amy Schulman
Amy Schulman
Amy Schulman
At PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more.
Published on July 27, 2023

Blowfish Malibu Sandals Tout
Photo:

People / Madison Woiten

It’s certainly hot outside, which means we’re all sporting lightweight blouses and tossing on colorful swimsuits to head to the beach. 

Another must-have this summer is a comfortable sandal, and thousands of Amazon shoppers suggest snapping up the Blowfish Malibu Granola Sandals while they’re on sale. These sandals are made from a 100 percent synthetic material, complete with a fake cork sole and fisherman-inspired criss-cross straps. They’re easy to slip on thanks to the adjustable closure at the heel of the sandal, plus they’re super comfortable, with the sole morphing to the shape of your foot over time.

Shoppers can choose from a range of colors, including light pink and gold, all of which are available in sizes 6.5 through 11. They’ve even earned the Amazon’s Choice award for best flat leather sandals for women. 

Blowfish Malibu Granola Sandals in Black, $36 (Save 20%)

Amazon Blowfish Malibu Women's Granola Black

Amazon

Over 6,200 Amazon shoppers have given the sandals a five-star rating, with users noting that they’re “good summer footwear” and adding that they’re “surprisingly comfortable.” One user wrote, “I would almost mistake them for Birkenstocks,” while another added: “I bought them for vacation, and they were perfect for walking around and sightseeing.”      

A third reviewer wrote, “I live in Birkenstocks and was looking for other brands that would be super comfortable. These really hold up to long days on my feet.” They also noted, “They are very cute and comfy, and I love the strappy look.” They finished off by saying, “I wear these to work, to go grocery shopping, and to outdoor events. Perfect with everything!”  

Blowfish Malibu Granola Sandals in Steel Gray, $40 (Save $9)

Amazon Blowfish Malibu Women's Granola Grey

Amazon

Head to Amazon to get the Blowfish Malibu Granola Sandals while they’re on sale. 

