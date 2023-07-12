Amazon Is Packed with Deals on Pretty Summer Blouses for Prime Day

Prices start at $15

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.
Published on July 12, 2023 08:00AM EDT

Amazon Prime Day Blouses
Photo:

People / Kevin Liang

The second day of Amazon’s biggest sale of the year just kicked off, and there are still thousands of stellar Prime Day deals to shop.

In the fashion category, there are all kinds of impressive savings happening on summer clothes, from airy dresses to comfy midi skirts. And if you’re searching for staple tops to add to your wardrobe, there are plenty of deals on summer blouses happening this Prime Day. 

The clock is ticking down on the major sale, so we went ahead and curated a list of the best blouse deals you can shop right now. Our picks include breezy styles with elevated design details, including puff sleeves, textured patterns, crochet detailing, and pleating. To help you beat the heat this summer, we made sure to include tops made of breathable fabrics, like cotton, that feature flowy silhouettes. The best part? Prices start at $15.

Keep reading to check out the best Prime Day blouse deals to shop at Amazon, then scoop up your favorites before the sale ends at midnight PT. 

14 Best Prime Day Blouse Deals 

Saukole Petal Sleeve Keyhole Loose Blouse, $15 (Save $7)

Amazon Prime Day Women's Casual Dressy Short Petal Sleeve Shirts Pleated Fashion Front Key Hole Scoop Neck Floral Print Loose Fit Tops

Amazon

If you’re looking for a top with a bunch of cute design details, don’t miss out on the Saukole Petal Sleeve Keyhole Loose Blouse while it’s on sale for as little as $15. Available in 20 colors and patterns, the top has an eyelet design, petal sleeves, pleats down the front, and a keyhole with a metal ring closure. One customer, who gave it a five-star rating, shared, “This top is lightweight and cool to wear in the northern California valley heat,” while several shoppers call it “flattering.”

SimpleFun Short Flutter Sleeve Blouse, $26 (Save $7)

Amazon Prime Day SimpleFun Women's Boho Tops Floral V Neck Short Sleeve Summer Blouse Shirts

Amazon

Another breezy style on sale is the SimpleFun Short Flutter Sleeve Blouse that’s currently the best-selling blouse at Amazon. Right now, it’s going for as little as $26 in select colors. It has flutter sleeves, a roomy silhouette, and a V-neck with drawstrings that you can tie. The versatile top can be worn casually with denim shorts and platform sneakers, or dressed up with summer trousers and espadrilles. 

More than 3,700 customers have awarded it a five-star rating, calling it “cute and comfy” as well as “light and airy” in reviews. Several shoppers rave about the “breathable fabric,” with one writing that the blouse “cool for the summer.” 

Etcyy Lace Short Sleeve T-Shirt Blouse, $15 (Save $9)

Amazon Prime Day ETCYY Womens Cap Sleeve Tops

Amazon

Shopping on a budget? Scoop up the Etcyy Lace Short Sleeve T-Shirt Blouse that’s marked down to just $15 right now. Made of a cotton-polyester blend, the top is soft and breathable. What sets it apart from a classic T-shirt is its crochet design details at the top that give it a boho look. Shoppers who’ve given the top a five-star rating call it “soft” and “light,” with one writing that it’s “perfect for summer wear.”

Hotouch Long Sleeve Linen Button-Down Blouse, $30 (Save $7)

Amazon Prime Day Hotouch Womens Cotton Button Down Shirt Casual Long Sleeve Loose

Amazon

If you’re on the lookout for a button-down to wear on on cool summer nights or to throw on over a swimsuit, consider grabbing the Hotouch Long Sleeve Blouse while it’s on sale and has a coupon in the product description. The light top is made of cotton and has a relaxed fit. It has loose sleeves that can be rolled up and a front pocket. Plus, it’s machine washable, making it easy to clean after a day at the beach or a sweaty day soaking up the sun. 

The shirt has earned more than 1,600 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers. One customer raved, “It is very cool in this hot weather and doesn't wrinkle,” and another wrote, “I get compliments every time I wear it.” 

CiCibird Peplum Chiffon Button-Down Blouse, $20 (Save $30)

Amazon Prime Day Womens Button Down Blouses Casual Peplum Summer Tops Dressy Chiffon Work Blouse

Amazon

For a dressy shirt to wear to the office or on brunch dates, check out the CiCibird Peplum Button Down Blouse that’s currently slashed by 60 percent. Available in sizes XS to 4XL, the chiffon top has a V-neck and a peplum silhouette with a tie waist. The material is “lightweight” and not clingy, according to shoppers, with several writing that it’s “perfect for summer.”

Dokotoo Chiffon Pleated V-Neck Tunic Top, $27 (Save $16)

Amazon Prime Day Dokotoo Womens Chiffon Blouses

Amazon

We’re also eyeing the Dokotoo Bell Babydoll Blouse that’s on sale for as little as $26. With pleats down the front, a roomy fit, and flowy quarter-length sleeves, the top is a breezy style. It also has lace detail, giving it some texture. You can dress it up with jewelry and heeled sandals, or wear it casually with shorts.  

Keep scrolling for more of the best summer blouse deals happening at Amazon this Prime Day.   

Timeson V-Neck Short Sleeve Curved Hem Blouse, $30 (Save $9)

Timeson Women's V Neck Short Sleeve Curved Hem Sheer Chiffon Blouse

Amazon

JomeDesign Short Sleeve Square Neck T-Shirt Blouse, $15 (Save $5)

Micoson V-Neck Puff Short Sleeve Pleated Blouse $23 with coupon, (Save $17) 

Amazon Prime Day Micoson Womens V Neck Puff Short Sleeve Pleated T Shirts Fashion Summer Tops Casual Tunic Blouse

Amazon

Milumia V-Neck Lace Sleeve V-Neck Blouse, $27 (Save $13)

Amazon Prime Day Milumia Women's Elegant Notch V Neck Sleeveless Blouse Guipure Lace Work Office Solid Top

Amazon

Shewin Bobo V-Neck Long Sleeve Floral Blouse, $21 with coupon (Save $10)

Amazon Prime Day SHEWIN Women's Casual Boho Floral Print V Neck Long Sleeve Loose Blouses Shirts Top

Amazon

Astylish V-Neck Roll-Up Sleeve Button-Down Blouse, $29 with coupon (Save $6)

Amazon Prime Day Astylish Womens V Neck Roll up Sleeve Button Down Blouses Tops

Amazon

A.Jesdani Plus Size Tunic Short Sleeve Blouse, $25 (Save $24)

Amazon Prime Day a.Jesdani Womens Summer Plus Size Tunic Tops Short Sleeve Blouses

Amazon

Milumia Round Neck Pleated Cap Sleeve Blouse, $23 (Save $20)

Amazon Prime Day Milumia Women's Casual Round Neck Basic Pleated Top Cap Sleeve Curved Keyhole Back Blouse

Amazon

Dokotoo Bell Lace Babydoll Blouse, $25 with coupon (Save $11)

Amazon Prime Day Dokotoo Womens 3/4 Bell Sleeve Blouse

Amazon

Amazon Essentials Woven Short Sleeve Blouse, $19 (Save $6)

Amazon Prime Day Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Woven Blouse

Amazon

