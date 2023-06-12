Lifestyle Style Blondie’s Debbie Harry Brings Her Rock and Roll Edge to Marc Jacobs’ Latest Campaign "Marc Jacobs has invited the lead vocalist of the iconic band Blondie to introduce the reimagined St. Marc silhouette," the brand wrote on Instagram By Dayna Haffenden Dayna Haffenden Twitter Dayna Haffenden is a Staff Editor at PEOPLE. She graduated from CUNY Hunter College in 2016 with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in Dance. Before joining the team, the New York native worked as a Managing Editor at Complex. When she’s not writing, Dayna enjoys taking Pilates classes and watching old episodes of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 12, 2023 04:48PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos debbie harry. Photo: Chris Rhodes for Marc Jacobs Blondie’s Debbie Harry and Marc Jacobs are a match made in heaven! Harry, 77, stars in the luxury brand’s latest campaign, released late last week, bringing her rock and roll edge to the shoot. In one of the campaign shots, the singer-songwriter rocks an all-black ensemble featuring a leather jacket and black pants. The look, which was styled by Sydney Rose Thomas, was paired with sunglasses and the new St. Marc bag. In another shot from the campaign, Harry sits on a couch wearing a black and white patterned dress. She wears the brand's iconic Kiki platforms and black leather gloves. “Marc Jacobs has invited the lead vocalist of the iconic band Blondie to introduce the reimagined St. Marc silhouette,” the caption on the official Marc Jacobs’ Instagram reads. debbie harry. Chris Rhodes for Marc Jacobs Pamela Anderson and Doja Cat Star in New Heaven by Marc Jacobs Campaign — See the Pics! In a press release, the Marc Jacobs detailed the inspiration behind its latest campaign, in honor of the St. Marc bag. “The St. Marc bag draws inspiration from the original bag first showcased on the fall 2016 runway and has now been modernized with new elevated details,” the statement reads. “The bag is crafted from luxurious Italian leather, including a distinctive M shape, and is crowned with our signature chain link J Marc hardware closure. This style is available in three silhouettes, including a top handle, a mini top handle, and a convertible clutch.” Debbie Harry. Chris Rhodes for Marc Jacobs Harry also posed alongside actress Ever Anderson in two complementing looks. The veteran singer wore a black turtleneck while holding a yellow St. Marc bag. Anderson, 15, rocked a black and white matching set. debbie harry. Chris Rhodes for Marc Jacobs In addition to Harry and Anderson, other celebrities featured in Marc Jacobs’ campaign included model Lila Moss — daughter of supermodel Kate Moss — designer Mowalola, rapper Bktherula and Destroy Lonely. Celebrities Pay Tribute to Late Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Following Her Death at 81 For years, Harry and Marc Jacobs have had a long-standing relationship. In February, she sat front row at the house's New York City fashion show. Jacobs also released a Blondie-inspired collaboration in September 2011. “We did it once before and people really loved it,” Harry said of the project to Rolling Stone. “All the benefits go to Riverkeeper, so it makes sense. Marc and I are both very involved in the downtown arts scene and try to help when we can. The opportunity came up again, so we went for it.” Debbie Harry. Chris Rhodes for Marc Jacobs She continued: “Marc found some old photos of me and laid them out how he wanted.”