Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee Remember Anna Shay: 'She Meant So Much' (Exclusive)

Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee have fond memories of Anna Shay in their hearts.

The Bling Empire alums opened up to PEOPLE about the sudden death of their former costar, 62, from a stroke earlier this month.

Reflecting on losing the Netflix show’s matriarch, Chan called the news “really shocking” and added that she has offered Shay’s best friend Maria Lainez “whatever she needs.”

“I’m here to help her,” Chan, 46, told PEOPLE at last week's A Night of Hollywood Glamour with Sugarfina in Los Angeles.



Anna Shay. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

After her husband noted that he'll remember Shay’s “kindness,” Chan added that she won't soon forget her friend's “big heart.”

“She meant so much to us,” she told PEOPLE. “When the second season came out, she was the first, her and Maria, to reach out to us and make sure we were okay.”

The mother of two continued, “My daughter loves her. She was everything to us. Because I lost my mom, so when I'm with Anna and Maria, I feel like they give me really great motherly advice. And I just miss her so much. I can't believe the news. I still don't believe it. And I just hope she's actually with my mom in heaven right now. I hope they're good friends or something.”

She added, “I want to feel her energy still because I still feel my mom's energy around me. But I don't know, I'm just lost for words.”



Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee. Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images

Following the news of Shay’s death, Chan shared a seriously sweet video on Instagram of Shay interacting with her 6-year-old daughter Jadore during filming.



In one clip, Shay was seen placing a statement necklace on Jadore and telling her, “Oh my God you look so cute! This is great.”



Chan captioned the post: “@annashay93 my whole heart. I’m lost for words. If only the world knew how beautiful you are. 'Why does god take the best people from us?' #lifeisfragile #loveyouannashay #annashay"

In a second post, Chan also revealed that Shay would have “monthly Jadore playdates” and they had plans to travel to Japan together. Chan — who is also mother to son Jevon, born in 2019 — wrote, "Those who have known you are truly blessed."

PEOPLE confirmed Shay’s death on June 5. “It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke,” her family said in a statement. “Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten.”

Shay was an original cast member in Bling Empire, starting in its inaugural season in 2021 and quickly becoming a fan favorite.

Chan and Lee, who secretly tied the knot in September 2021, exited Bling Empire midway through season 2. Addressing the matter on E! News' Daily Pop last year, Lee explained, "We just thought it was time for us to move on and focus on our family, our businesses."

Bling Empire can be streamed in full on Netflix.

