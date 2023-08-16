'Blind Side' Star Quinton Aaron Says Any Criticism of Sandra Bullock amid Tuohy Family Lawsuit Is 'Wrong'

"That’s my girl and she is going through a really tough time right now," Quinton Aaron said of Sandra Bullock

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 16, 2023 11:59AM EDT
Quinton Aaron and Sandra Bullock in the audience during 2013 People's Choice Awards
Quinton Aaron and Sandra Bullock in the audience during 2013 People's Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on January 9, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Photo:

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Quinton Aaron is defending his The Blind Side costar Sandra Bullock amid some online criticism she's received for playing Leigh Anne Tuohy in the hit 2009 film, for which she won her Best Actress Oscar.

In the days since the film's subject Michael Oher filed a petition alleging Leigh Anne and her family lied about adopting him while making millions off his life story, some social media users began suggesting that Bullock, 59, should return her Academy Award for portraying Leigh Anne.

On Tuesday, 39-year-old Aaron — who played former NFL player Oher in the movie — shot down any criticism made against Bullock in an interview with The New York Post.

“We are living in a day and age where people are hell bent on pointing the blame on people and are just throwing things out there that’s wrong,” Aaron told the outlet. “It’s like saying, ‘Let’s throw this person to the wolves.’ "

“Sandra did nothing wrong. That’s my girl and she is going through a really tough time right now," he added, referencing the recent death of her longtime partner Bryan Randall. "I really feel like they should leave her alone and stop trying to come at her.”

Aaron's publicist did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Wednesday.

THE BLIND SIDE, from left: Quinton Aaron, Sandra Bullock, 2009

Ralph Nelson/Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett 

Bullock has not commented about Oher's new claims against the Tuohy family.

“Stop trying to come for Sandra because you’re going to make me mad and they are going to have to come through me," Aaron added to the Post.

THE BLIND SIDE, foreground from left: Quinton Aaron, Sandra Bullock, 2009.

Ralph Nelson/Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett 

In a separate interview with TMZ Sports, Aaron said of Bullock, "She gave a brilliant performance. And that shouldn't be tarnished for something that had nothing to do with her."

Oher's legal filing claims he unknowingly authorized the Tuohys to be his conservators in 2004 when he was 18 years old. He claims he recently learned that the Tuohy family was receiving residual checks from The Blind Side and that his attorney J. Gerard Stranch IV discovered documents noting the family's conservatorship in February.

“Michael trusted the Tuohys and signed where they told him to sign,” the legal filing claims. “What he signed, however, and unknown to Michael until after February 2023, were not adoption papers, or the equivalent of adoption papers.”

THE BLIND SIDE, from left: Jae Head, Quinton Aaron, Sandra Bullock, 2009

Ralph Nelson/Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett 

Martin Singer, the Tuohy family's attorney, claimed in a statement to PEOPLE Tuesday that Oher threatened to "plant a negative story about them in the press unless they paid him $15 million." The attorney also claimed the former NFL lineman "has actually attempted to run this play several times before," but was "stopped" after the lawyers representing him "saw the evidence and learned the truth."

Representatives for Oher responded to Singer's statement, telling PEOPLE they stand by Oher's petition: "We try cases in the courtroom based on the facts. We have confidence in our judicial system and in our client Michael Oher. We believe that justice will be served in the courtroom, and we hope to get there quickly."

Additionally, a source close to The Blind Side told PEOPLE Tuesday that the Tuohys received approximately $700,000 total in rights, payments and profits from the film, which were intended to be divided between Sean, Leigh Anne, their two biological children and Oher. Oher claims he has not received any money from the movie.

"The Tuohys have not received millions of dollars from the movie,” the source told PEOPLE. "They have not even received $1 million from the movie.”

