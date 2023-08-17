'Blind Side' Star Hopes Michael Oher Finds Resolution with Tuohys: 'I Pray for Both Sides' (Exclusive)

Quinton Aaron portrayed Michael Oher in the 2009 movie "The Blind Side"

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
Published on August 17, 2023 04:41PM EDT
Quinton Aaron at the DIRECTV Presents Maxim Electric Nights party at City Market on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Quinton Aaron at the DIRECTV Presents Maxim Electric Nights party at City Market on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo:

Araya Doheny/WireImage

Quinton Aaron hopes Michael Oher finds a resolution with Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy.

The actor portrayed Oher in the 2009 film The Blind Side, alongside Sandra Bullock and Tim McGraw as the Tuohys. Earlier this week, Oher filed a petition alleging the Tuohys lied about adopting him, as depicted in the Oscar-winning film, and withheld sizable profits from the movie.

"It's a sad situation because having gotten a chance to meet both the Tuohy family and Michael Oher, this is not really anything that I would wish for them," Aaron, 39, tells PEOPLE. "It's unfortunate."

"My prayers go out to both parties, and I hope they could come to some kind of resolve that makes 'em whole, or just get past this without the complete destruction of their relationship," he adds.

Oher's Shelby County, Tennessee, probate court filing Monday claimed the Tuohy family tricked him into making them his conservators when he was 18. The filing claims the Tuohys told him there was no consequential difference between being adopted and entering into a conservatorship.

Oher also alleged that each of the four members of the Tuohy family (Sean, Leigh Anne and their two kids Collins and Sean Jr.) received $225,000 and 2.5% of The Blind Side's proceeds that he himself never received. "Michael received nothing for a $330 million (or more) story that would not have existed without him," his petition alleged.

An attorney for the Tuohys, Martin Singer said in a statement this week that the Tuohys "have given Mr. Oher an equal cut of every penny received from" the film, all of which has apparently been "documented in profit participation checks and studio accounting statements."

Baltimore Ravens #23 draft pick Michael Oher poses for a photograph with his family at Radio City Music Hall for the 2009 NFL Draft on April 25, 2009 in New York City

Jeff Zelevansky/Getty

On Wednesday, lawyers for the Tuohy family said they are willing to terminate the family's conservatorship. They also claimed the former offensive lineman has been estranged from the family for 10 years, after claiming through Singer this week that Oher threatened to "plant a negative story about them in the press unless they paid him $15 million."

Aaron tells PEOPLE fans of The Blind Side still tell him the movie has significantly impacted their lives more than a decade after its release. He says he still feels "the movie itself has served a greater purpose than anyone could have hoped for."

"That's kind of the hope when you put out a project like that, you want people to be inspired from it," he says. "You want them to be motivated or driven from it. And it seems like that movie has been the source of good in so many people's lives over the years."

THE BLIND SIDE, from left: Jae Head, Quinton Aaron, Sandra Bullock, 2009

Ralph Nelson/Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett 

"I'm saddened for what's going on right now [in] real life between the family and Michael," Aaron adds. "Again, I pray for both sides and [I] have a lot of respect for them. I really hope they can make it through this on the other side."

Oher's reps said Wednesday that they intend to seek justice in court: "We continue to stand with Michael and the statement he released. We also concur with his attorney, Don Barrett, we believe that justice will be served in a courtroom where cases are based on facts."

