'Blind Side' Author Michael Lewis 'Feels Sad' for Michael Oher, Says Tuohy Family 'Showered Him' with Love

The Blind Side author Michael Lewis is speaking out against allegations that the Tuohy family made millions of dollars from the movie inspired by his best-selling book.

In an interview published on Wednesday by The Washington Post, Lewis denied that he nor members of the Tuohy family saw a major profit from the film adaptation of Michael Oher’s life story.

“Everybody should be mad at the Hollywood studio system,” the writer told the Post. “Michael Oher should join the writers' strike. It’s outrageous how Hollywood accounting works, but the money is not in the Tuohys’ pockets.”

Oher’s life as a young Black teen athlete growing up in poverty, being taken in by a wealthy White family and then getting drafted into the NFL caught the interest of Lewis. The Moneyball author was childhood friends with Sean Tuohy, the patriarch at the center of the scandal. After hearing Tuohy’s account, Lewis wrote The Blind Side: Evolution of a Game, which was published in 2006. In 2009, the story was adapted into an Oscar-winning film starring Sandra Bullock.

“What I feel really sad about is I watched the whole thing up close,” Lewis told the Post. “They showered him with resources and love. That he’s suspicious of them is breathtaking. The state of mind one has to be in to do that — I feel sad for him.”

On Monday, Oher filed a petition to end a conservatorship, claiming he found out in February 2023 that the Tuohys never legally adopted him, "much to his chagrin and embarrassment." Instead, he claims they tricked him into signing paperwork that placed him in a conservatorship at 18 years old. The 2004 conservatorship filing stated that he “shall not be allowed to enter into any contracts or bind himself without the direct approval of his conservators," according to Oher's filing.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Tuohy family's attorney, Martin Singer, said the family "opened their home to Mr. Oher, offered him structure, support, and most of all, unconditional love."

"His response was to threaten them, including saying that he would plant a negative story about them in the press unless they paid him $15 million," Singer alleged in his statement.

In his statement, Singer alleged that Oher "has actually attempted to run this play several times before," but was "stopped" after Oher's previous lawyers "saw the evidence and learned the truth."

Singer continued that Oher "has finally found a willing enabler" to file the "ludicrous lawsuit as a cynical attempt to drum up attention in the middle of his latest book tour."

"Anyone with a modicum of common sense can see that the outlandish claims made by Michael Oher about the Tuohy family are hurtful and absurd," Singer continued. "The idea that the Tuohys have ever sought to profit off Mr. Oher is not only offensive, it is transparently ridiculous."

"We continue to stand with Michael and the statement he released," Oher's team said in a statement to PEOPLE Wednesday. "We also concur with his attorney, Don Barrett, we believe that justice will be served in a courtroom where cases are based on facts."

The Blind Side earned a reported $300 million at the box office and Bullock won the Best Actress Oscar for her portrayal of the family’s matriarch, Leigh Anne Tuohy. Lewis told the Post that following the film’s success, Oher reached out to him to talk about the possibility of arranging a speaking tour to make money discussing the book based on his life. However, Lewis said after speaking with his agent, the idea never materialized.

In his Post interview, Lewis claimed that once agent fees and taxes were taken out of his and the Tuohy’s cut, he and the Tuohy family received around $350,000 each from the profits of the film. The author said the Tuohys planned to share the royalties, but Oher declined. Lewis claimed he was under the impression that the family deposited Oher’s share in a trust fund for the former Baltimore Ravens star’s son.

On Wednesday, a source close to the film told PEOPLE the Tuohys have received approximately $700,000 total in rights, payments and profits, which was intended to be divided between the family members — Sean, Leigh Anne, their two biological children and Oher.

"When Michael Lewis, a friend of Sean's since childhood, was approached about turning his book on Mr. Oher and the Tuohys into a movie about their family, his agents negotiated a deal where they received a small advance from the production company and a tiny percentage of net profits," the Tuohys' family lawyer, Singer, said in his statement. "They insisted that any money received be divided equally."

Singer claimed the Tuohys "have made good on that pledge" to divide the profits equally. He also claimed that "evidence" will show that the family has "given Mr. Oher an equal cut of every penny received from," which was apparently "documented in profit participation checks and studio accounting statements," according to Singer.

During a press conference in Memphis, attorneys for the Tuohys said they would be willing to release him from the conservatorship.

"If that's what he wants to do is terminate it, we're glad to do so," said attorney Randall Fishman. "As a matter of fact, it is our intent to offer to enter into a consent order as it relates to the conservatorship, and then if they have other issues, we'll deal with them."