'Blind Side' Actor Explains Why He Only Met Michael Oher After Filming: 'He Wasn't Available' (Exclusive)

The actor says he only met Michael Oher in 2013, at an autograph-signing event in Chicago

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 17, 2023 02:41PM EDT
The Blind Side Cast with real life counterparts
Photo:

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images; Warner Bros

Quinton Aaron, the actor who portrayed Michael Oher in the 2009 movie The Blind Side, is recalling why he never met the real-life football player until years after the film.

As Aaron, 39, spoke with PEOPLE about the new controversy surrounding the film Wednesday, the actor/singer recalled that he only met Oher, now 37, in 2013, at a Chicago autograph-signing event he describes as "the only time he and I had ever come into contact with one another."

"It was something the director had said, you know, 'Michael today isn't how Michael was back then,' " Aaron recalls of why he did not meet him before or during production. "They wanted to kind of portray him more [in the] beginning, kind of like a humble-beginning version of him as opposed to the man he had become, that successful and stuff like that."

Aaron adds that he was told during production on the film that Oher was still busy trying to ensure a place in the NFL.

"[The production] also understood that at the time we were getting ready to film, he was going through [the NFL Combine] and getting ready to try to [make] a push to try to get into the NFL," Aaron says.

"So it wasn't a done deal yet. While we were doing the film, he was doing that process. I think that's why he wasn't available, or at least I thought that's why he wasn't available to be a part of what we had going on."

Quinton Aaron attends Karibu Africa Hamptons SoirÃ©e on August 19, 2022 in Sag Harbor, New York.
Sean Zanni/Getty

The Blind Side, which covered Oher's upbringing in Tennessee and road toward playing college football at the University of Mississippi, released in November 2009, about seven months after the Baltimore Ravens selected Oher in that year's NFL Draft.

Reps for John Lee Hancock, who wrote and directed The Blind Side movie, did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Blind Side's subjects Oher and Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy returned to the public eye this week as Oher filed a petition alleging Leigh Anne and Sean lied about adopting him. The former NFL player claimed the Tuohys manipulated him into making them his conservators and profited off a falsified version of his life story. They've denied his allegations.

THE BLIND SIDE, from left: Jae Head, Quinton Aaron, Sandra Bullock, 2009

Ralph Nelson/Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Aaron, who says he did get to meet Leigh Anne and Sean on the film's set and at subsequent events following The Blind Side's release, says he never got an impression there was animosity between Oher and the Tuohy family.

Lawyers for the family said in a Wednesday press conference that the two parties have been estranged for the last 10 years.

"Everything after the movie was Michael in the NFL and the Tuohys were there at all his games supporting him," Aaron says. "They were out there on the field with him when [the Ravens] won the Super Bowl. So I had pictured it being just like how they were in the story, in the film."

THE BLIND SIDE, from left: Quinton Aaron, Sandra Bullock, 2009

Ralph Nelson/Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett 

Aaron previously recalled in a 2019 interview with the Dallas Observer that he enjoyed meeting Oher years after The Blind Side hit theaters.

“It was cool,” he said at the time. “We were actually doing an autograph signing in Chicago. We chatted, went out to dinner and everything. He’s a really cool guy.”

Lawyers for the Tuoy family said Wednesday they are willing to release Oher from a conservatorship that Oher's legal filing stated he did not understand "were not adoption papers, or the equivalent of adoption papers" until February of this year.

Oher's reps said Wednesday, "We continue to stand with Michael and the statement he released. We also concur with his attorney, Don Barrett, we believe that justice will be served in a courtroom where cases are based on facts."

Related Articles
Tuohy family and Michael Oher
Michael Oher Called Tuohys His ‘Conservators’ in 2011 Book, Claims They Said It's 'Pretty Much' Adoption
Michael Cera Mary Elizabeth Winstead Johnny Simmons Ellen Wong Alison Pill Mark Webber Scott Pilgrim Vs the World - 2010
Michael Cera Missed His ‘Group of Friends’ When ‘Scott Pilgrim’ Ended: I ‘Was a Little Depressed’
Antonio Armstrong Jr., is taken into custody after a guilty verdict in his capital murder trial Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023
Son of NFL Star Antonio Armstrong Found Guilty of 2016 Murder of Parents
Jessica Alba is seen in Midtown on August 16, 2023 in New York City
Jessica Alba Says Therapy Has Given Daughters a 'Language Where They Can Communicate with Me' (Exclusive)
Michael Oher #73 of the Carolina Panthers watches play against the Arizona Cardinals during the NFC Championship Game at Bank Of America Stadium on January 24, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Michael Oher's Reps Say 'Justice Will Be Served' While Doubling Down on Tuohy Family Allegations
Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Michael Oher (73) looks on from the sidelines during a week 10 NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015 in Nashville, Tenn
'Blind Side' Author Michael Lewis 'Feels Sad' for Michael Oher, Says Tuohy Family 'Showered Him' with Love
Leigh Anne Tuohy, Sean Tuohy, Michael Oher
Lawyers for Tuohy Family Say They Will Agree to Release Michael Oher from Conservatorship: 'Glad to Do So'
Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros poses for a photo during the Houston Astros Photo Day
Justin Verlander Refutes Accusations That He Was a 'Diva' While on the New York Mets
BBD-TRL-88737r Film Name: BLUE BEETLE Copyright: Â© 2023 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved. TM & Â© DC Photo Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/â¢ & Â© DC Comics Caption: XOLO MARIDUEÃA as Jaime Reyes in Warner Bros. Picturesâ action adventure âBLUE BEETLE,â a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
'Blue Beetle' Reviews Praise 'Crowd-Pleasing' DC Superhero Movie for Its 'Authenticity'
NATIONAL LAMPOON'S VACATION, Beverly D'Angelo, 1983,nthony Michael Hall attends FAN EXPO Chicago at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center on August 13,
Anthony Michael Hall 'Got Busted' Trying to Sneak on 'Vacation' Set to See Beverley D'Angelo's Shower Scene
Bradley Cooper Becomes Leonard Bernstein in First Look at Maestro with Carey Mulligan
Leonard Bernstein's Kids Defend Bradley Cooper amid Prosthetic Nose Controversy: He Has 'Profound Respect'
THE BLIND SIDE, from left: Quinton Aaron, Sandra Bullock, 2009
'Blind Side' Star Quinton Aaron: Movie 'Served a Greater Purpose' Despite 'Unfortunate' New Controversy (Exclusive)
'Barbie' Passes 'Dark Knight' to Become Warner Bros.' Highest-Grossing Movie Domestically of All Time
'Barbie' Passes 'Dark Knight' to Become Warner Bros.' Highest-Grossing Domestic Release of All Time
Quinton Aaron and Sandra Bullock in the audience during 2013 People's Choice Awards
'Blind Side' Star Quinton Aaron Says Any Criticism of Sandra Bullock amid Tuohy Family Lawsuit Is 'Wrong'
Common arrives at the "Foundation" Season 2 Global Premiere; Michael Jordan and Jeanie Buss attend the Cincoro Tequila launch
Common Recalls Michael Jordan's Brutal Critique of His Basketball Skills: 'He Told Me to Stick to Rapping'
Michael Oher #74 of the Ole Miss Rebels
The Tuohy Family Earned Approximately $700K From 'The Blind Side': Source (Exclusive)