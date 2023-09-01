Blind Melon's Bee Girl Heather DeLoach Greiner Welcomes Baby No. 3 (Exclusive)

Heather DeLoach Greiner says her baby boy is a "peanut," adding, "our hive is complete"

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
Published on September 1, 2023 09:44AM EDT
Blind Melon's Bee Girl Heather DeLoach Greiner Welcomes Baby No. 3
Photo:

@Cristyophotography

Heather DeLoach Greiner has added another baby bee to the hive.

The actress, 40, — known for playing a tap-dancing child dressed in a bee costume in the music video for Blind Melon's 1992 hit "No Rain" — has welcomed her third baby with husband Matthew Greiner.

The couple welcomed son Andrew Stephen Greiner on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 7:21 p.m., they confirm to PEOPLE. Andrew was born weighing 5 lbs., 13 oz. and measuring 19 in. long.

"Our little hive is complete! This little cutie has brought so much love and light into our lives," the new mom of three shares. "I am so very blessed that I get to be a stay-at-home Mom these days and focus on my family and raising my 3 beautiful children."

"Entertainment has always been a huge passion of mine, but since becoming a mother, this has become my life's greatest passion and purpose and I am loving every moment," she continues.

Blind Melon's Bee Girl Heather DeLoach Greiner Welcomes Baby No. 3

@Cristyophotography

The new arrival comes as the couple approaches their sixth wedding anniversary, having tied the knot in October 2017.

"I cannot believe how much has happened in life since 30 years ago when we did the Blind Melon Music video. This video changed my life forever and I am always so very grateful to all of the fans and their love and support throughout the years."

"I am lucky that I still get to do small projects over the years to represent the bee girl and all of her nostalgia. She will forever be a part of me, no matter how many years pass. I cannot wait to do some fun Halloween Blind Melon-themed family costumes one of these days and have the kiddos dress up with me."

Blind Melon's Bee Girl Heather DeLoach Greiner Welcomes Baby No. 3

@Cristyophotography

In 2021, Heather appeared on season 1 of Fox's I Can See Your Voiceonce again dressed in a bee costume in a callback to the iconic music video in which she starred.

Heather — who says she "can't wait" to show the music video to her kids one day — was in her first trimester with Weston when she filmed the series.

