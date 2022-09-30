I Made Smoothies With the BlendJet for Two Weeks, and I'm Putting My NutriBullet in Storage

If you’ve ever craved a smoothie but didn’t have time to prepare the ingredients, blend it endlessly to get the right consistency, and then clean up — do I have a secret for you. The BlendJet (now upgraded to BlendJet 2!) lets you bring the refreshment of a smoothie anywhere you go in a fraction of the time.

I tried out this portable blender for two weeks, and I have to say, it exceeds the hype. “We don’t just make blenders, we make it convenient to have something delicious and nutritious, anytime, anywhere,” Co-Founder and CEO of BlendJet Ryan Pamplin tells PEOPLE. “Making a healthy smoothie or shake in your BlendJet is faster and easier than driving to McDonald’s.” Or in my case, going to Smoothie King, which is a favorite pitstop when I don’t feel like making a smoothie from scratch.

Blendjet’s origins go back to 2017, when Pamplin had a traumatic medical injury and lost control over many aspects of his daily life. During this time, Pamplin became hyper-focused on his health and nutrition, and soon after, reconnected with his colleague and friend John Zheng. The two entrepreneurs formed the brainchild that is now Blendjet, to make good nutrition more accessible.

“Our average customer is using their BlendJet everyday, which is ten times more than traditional kitchen blenders get used,” says Pamplin. “The convenience, affordability, and versatility of BlendJet 2 has made our portable blender a transformative device for the health of our millions of customers.” And it hit each of those marks. It’s compact, so you can fit it in a bag to take to the gym, for an afternoon in the park, or even to work. With the charging capabilities, you can use it on the go up to 15 times before it needs a recharge, and the USB charging port is water resistant, so it’s super convenient to use and transport. And it’s versatile too — you can blend milk, water, or ice with the premade mixes to make different kinds of smoothies.

Experts are also singing praises for this little blender. “I have one at home and always take it with me whenever I travel or am on the go,” celebrity dietitian and nutritionist Ella Davar RD, CDN, CHC tells PEOPLE. “As a registered dietitian, I educate my clients on the importance of optimal nutrition for high energy levels, weight loss, and better digestion. Blendjet smoothie's are easy to make anywhere, and are]especially convenient for my busy clients.”

After testing this blender for two weeks, I think it’s absolutely worth the investment, and for a limited time it’s even on sale. Read on for all my thoughts on this portable blender.

Blender Size: 9 x 3 inches | Jar Size: 16 oz./ 475mL | Colors: 30 | Battery: 4000 mAh

Who It’s Good For: This BlendJet is good for people who want quick, low-effort, and portable smoothies.

Who It’s Not Good For: Since the chamber is so compact, it’s not good for those who want a larger smoothie with many ingredients.

How We Tested the BlendJet

Over the course of two weeks, I set out to test this blender with different kinds of raw ingredients and by using the premixed smoothies that came with it. To start, I had to charge the BlendJet which took around 30 minutes. There’s a light that surrounds the blend button when you charge it, and it hovers between purple and blue illumination, turning completely blue once it’s charged. Then I gave it a little wash (mixing a small amount of soap and water and blending it) before using it.

The general recipe when using one of the smoothie packets is to mix it with water, milk, or ice with water if so desired. I rotated between using this recipe with some of the smoothie packets, and also making a couple smoothies free-hand with fresh raw ingredients and some protein powder. To make the smoothie, you lock the blender into place (line up the arrows) and then press the swirly button in the middle of the BlendJet. It quietly whirls to life and blends for 20 seconds so you don’t have to time it or hold down a button like other blenders. You can drink right out of the blender chamber for maximum convenience. After I finished each tasty smoothie, I washed the blender using the same method I did prior to using it. We love a self-cleaning appliance! To test its portability, I just put it in a tote bag and carried it around to see how the weight felt.



The Results

The BlendJet promises to deliver quick, efficiently-made, clump-free smoothies that look (and if you use the packets) taste good. I found this to be mostly true. Some ingredients worked better than others. For instance, the banana blueberry smoothie (mixed with water and ice) was still rather thick after blending, so it would probably be better suited in an acai bowl rather than drinking it. But other varieties like the raspberry dragonfruit (I mixed with milk) came out with an ideal smoothie consistency. I also attempted several smoothies with homemade ingredients such as strawberries, blueberries, milk, and protein powder, and they were quite tasty.

In terms of functionality, the BlendJet was incredible. It’s super lightweight to carry around, charges in record time, and blends with such efficiency it’ll make you question why you don’t have one. I love making smoothies, but the time spent preparing the ingredients, noise of the blender, and clean up process usually discourages me, so the BlendJet has been a game-changer. I’m obsessed.



What to Consider When Using the BlendJet

Ingredients

In regards to her BlendJet, Davar says she likes to “mix frozen berries, nut butter, protein powder, and fiber,” but there are tons of ingredients you can use to make a delicious and nutritious smoothie. She says her “favorite smoothie ingredients to recommend to her clients” are vegetables, berries and fruit, healthy fats, and superfoods.

For instance, “a handful of spinach, swiss chard, kale, beets, avocado, or celery.” If you want to go the sweeter route, “a handful of cranberries, blueberries, cherries, raspberries, blackberries, bananas, pomegranate seeds, etc.” are all succulent additions to a smoothie. Healthy fats could be nuts, seeds, and nut butters to add a little texture to your drink. And if you really want to kick it into high gear, you can sprinkle in some superfoods like turmeric, ginger, matcha, acai, or even cacao powder, she says.

“My other favorite smoothie ingredient that I recommend to all my clients is fiber,” says Davar. “Fiber slows down blood sugar absorption and helps you to stay fuller longer, therefore making your smoothie more satiating. Additionally, fiber helps to optimize digestive health by providing the much necessary bulk that ‘massages your intestines’ from the inside, helps to keep your bowel movements regular, and manages cholesterol levels. My favorite fiber sources are also high in antioxidants, polyphenols, vitamins, and minerals,” she adds.



Battery Life

One of the most essential parts of a portable blender is its ability to stay charged when you’re out and about. This model has a 4000 mAh battery that lasts up to 15 blends before needing to be recharged, and charges quickly when time. The water-resistant USB port ensures a longer lifespan so you don’t accidentally damage it when washing, and the 5V electric motor is super powerful and spins 275 times per second. For reference, the entire blend cycle is only 20 seconds, so it’s working hard for each of them. The only thing it doesn’t come with is a plug (the charging cable is included) so you’ll need to purchase one separately. A standard Apple plug worked for mine.

Features

For such a compact blender, the BlendJet has some stellar features packed in that you should keep in mind. Being a blender, it’s not silent, but compared to many others on the market, it’s extremely quiet. That means even if you share a space with someone, you can make early morning smoothies and likely not wake them (love that!). As mentioned, it’s water-resistant, meaning you can dunk the entire thing in water (though we wouldn’t recommend it) and it will continue to work as normal. There’s a lock mode so you can ensure it doesn’t start blending when you’re carrying it around, and the container also serves as the mechanism to drink out of. Plus, it’s easy to clean. Just add soap and water to the main chamber and blend it. Then rinse.

Other Blenders to Consider

Is The BlendJet Worth It?

Weighing factors like price, features, battery life, and ease of use, I think the BlendJet is absolutely worth it. It can be hard to always keep nutrition front of mind, and this product made it easier for me to prioritize it for the last two weeks.

“Smoothies are a quick and easy way to pack a good punch on nutrients for a small amount of food,” says Davar. “Blending the ingredients helps to take advantage of the entire fruit or berries for optimal benefits. Additionally, blending makes most foods easier to digest and allows for superfood consumption. A lot of ingredients like collagen powder, medicinal mushrooms, spirulina, and chlorella come in a powder form and are hard to consume without blending them with other ingredients.”

And with the BlendJet, I didn’t have to think twice about balancing the right ingredients because most of the time, I just used the premixed smoothie packets which were honestly very good. From start to finish, this blender is easy to maintain with a simple (and safe!) charging methods, a seamless blend cycle you don’t have to time, and the ability to clean itself by blending a little soap and water and then rinsing. And you don’t even have to be home to enjoy the refreshment of one of these smoothies. All of that (plus free two-day shipping!) justifies the price, and makes it well worth the investment.

