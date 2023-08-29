Blanket Jackson Makes Rare Appearance on What Would Have Been Michael Jackson’s 65th Birthday

Bigi Jackson and Prince Jackson are remembering their father Michael Jackson on what would have been his 65th birthday.

On Tuesday, Bigi (formerly known as Blanket), 21, was joined by his brother Prince, 26, as the two made a rare appearance in Las Vegas to honor their late father. The siblings were spotted at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino where Cirque du Soleil has its ongoing Michael Jackson ONE show taking place.

PEOPLE confirmed that the famous siblings greeted fans inside of the casino. One MJ supporter also gave the sons a picture of Michael with an angel on it as they shared their favorite memories of the global superstar.

According to an announcement shared on Cirque du Soleil’s website, members of Michael’s estate were present to host a public Q&A session to commemorate the “Human Nature” artist's “Blue Sapphire Birthday Celebration.”

After Michael’s loved ones spoke to some of his biggest fans, they were scheduled to enjoy a special performance from the cast of the Vegas show. The event is expected to run throughout the evening and will also feature a book signing by Michael Bush, the author of The King of Style: Dressing Michael Jackson.

The festivities will not end there. There will also be a meet and greet with the original Michael Jackson ONE creative team, as well as reps from the Grammy winner’s estate. Fans who show proof of purchase for a ticket to either of Tuesday’s two shows will also be treated to cake and cupcakes before the main event.

The Cirque du Soleil show paying tribute to the Thriller hitmaker promises to be “part music, part acrobatics” and “all amazing.” The major draw was first announced in February 2013 and opened to the public several months later. Michael’s 65th birthday marks the 10th anniversary of the Vegas residency.

Michael Jackson performing during halftime of Super Bowl 27 on January 31, 1993 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena California. Steve Granitz/WireImage

“Everything [Jackson] does is with a childlike heart. For Michael, every day was fresh, every day was new, every day had to be bigger and better than the last one,” Michael’s friend and choreographer Jamie King previously said in a statement. At the time, executives for ONE also promised the new show would differ greatly from its predecessor Immortal.

Tuesday’s extravaganza isn’t the only time the Jackson kids have made a rare appearance at the show honoring their father’s legacy. In August 2018, Paris Jackson, 25, and Prince attended the “Michael Jackson Diamond Birthday Celebration” at Mandalay Bay for his 60th birthday. While at the event, the two accepted the Elizabeth Taylor Legacy Award on his behalf for his humanitarian work with the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

Michael Jackson and his children Prince, Blanket and Paris. Prince Jackson/Instagram

The late Cleopatra actress was a longtime friend to Michael and was also Paris’ godmother. “I can recall my dad speaking with Elizabeth on a few occasions at our home in Encino,” the Swarm talent told PEOPLE for World AIDS Day in December 2021.

“They would sit in the living room and have conversations … he supported Elizabeth and the cause with his time, celebrity, and donations,” Paris added.

In 2007, one of Michael’s former bodyguards described the “Man in the Mirror” artist’s three children to PEOPLE as "well-mannered, well-behaved kids,” adding that “they are really level-headed." Michael’s publicist continued, "They were Michael's first priority."

At Michael's funeral in 2009, Paris, who was just 11 years old at the time, said: "Ever since I was born, Daddy has been the best father you could ever imagine. And I just want to say that I love him so much."

