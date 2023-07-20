Blanco Brown Says He Doesn't Believe Jason Aldean Is a 'Racist' amid Backlash: 'First to Check on Me'

Blanco Brown has entered the chat amid the backlash around Jason Aldean's new song "Try That in a Small Town."

After the release of the "Try That in a Small Town" music video, social media users accused Aldean of promoting gun violence and racism. He addressed the fallout on social media — calling it "not only meritless, but dangerous" — and fellow country artists, including Brown, have shared their thoughts.

"Aldeans Stream Are Gonna Go Through The Roof… I hate the words to that song but I don’t believe he’s a racist, one of the first to check on me in my time of need," the "High Horse" singer wrote on Twitter, referring to his near-fatal motorcycle accident in 2020.

"Just bad song writing," added Brown, 38, who is also signed to BBR, the same record label group as the "Night Train" singer, 46.

The "Dirt Road Anthem" singer shared the music video for the track on July 14. After its release, social media users began dissecting the controversial lyrics.

“Got a gun that my granddad gave me / They say one day they’re gonna round up / Well, that s--- might fly in the city, good luck," he sings. "Try that in a small town / See how far ya make it down the road / Around here, we take care of our own / You cross that line, it won't take long."

Social media users also pointed out that the music video featured a performance in front of the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, TN, where the 1927 lynching of Henry Choate took place. Choate was an 18-year-old Black man accused of attacking a white woman. The video also included visuals of the unrest and riots that took place during the height of the pandemic in 2020.

The location is a popular place for filming outside of Nashville, per Tacklebox, the music video's production company, which stated that several music videos and films have been shot there. Any alternative narrative suggesting the music video’s location decision is false, TackleBox noted in a statement to PEOPLE. They also confirmed Aldean did not pick the video location.

After sparking controversy, Aldean shared a lengthy statement on social media where he explained what the song meant to him and why he finds the accusations "dangerous."

"In the past 24 hours, I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests," Aldean wrote on Twitter.



"These references are not only meritless but dangerous. There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage - and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music - this one goes too far," he continued.



Aldean also noted that he was performing during a 2017 mass shooting: "As so many pointed out, I was present at Route 91 - where so many lost their lives- and our community recently suffered another heartbreaking tragedy. NO ONE, including me, wants to continue to see senseless headlines or families ripped apart."

To Aldean, "Try That in a Small Town" is about "the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief."



"Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences. My political views have never been something I’ve hidden from, and I know that a lot of us in this Country don’t agree on how we get back to a sense of normalcy where we go at least a day without a headline that keeps us up at night. But the desire for it to - that’s what this song is about," he concluded.

More celebrities on both sides of the divide have shared their thoughts, including Sheryl Crow, Travis Tritt and Donald Trump.

While the music video has been pulled from CMT, per Billboard, it's also reached No. 1 on Apple Music.

