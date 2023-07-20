Blanco Brown Says He Doesn't Believe Jason Aldean Is a 'Racist' amid Backlash: 'First to Check on Me'

Brown, who is part of the same record label group as Aldean, shared his thoughts on Twitter Thursday

By
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila is an editorial assistant at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2021. Her work previously appeared on The Poly Post
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 20, 2023 06:25PM EDT
Blanco Brown Defends Jason Aldean amid Backlash
Blanco Brown and Jason Aldean. Photo:

Jason Kempin/Getty Images; Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Blanco Brown has entered the chat amid the backlash around Jason Aldean's new song "Try That in a Small Town."

After the release of the "Try That in a Small Town" music video, social media users accused Aldean of promoting gun violence and racism. He addressed the fallout on social media — calling it "not only meritless, but dangerous" — and fellow country artists, including Brown, have shared their thoughts.

"Aldeans Stream Are Gonna Go Through The Roof… I hate the words to that song but I don’t believe he’s a racist, one of the first to check on me in my time of need," the "High Horse" singer wrote on Twitter, referring to his near-fatal motorcycle accident in 2020.

"Just bad song writing," added Brown, 38, who is also signed to BBR, the same record label group as the "Night Train" singer, 46.

The "Dirt Road Anthem" singer shared the music video for the track on July 14. After its release, social media users began dissecting the controversial lyrics.

“Got a gun that my granddad gave me / They say one day they’re gonna round up / Well, that s--- might fly in the city, good luck," he sings. "Try that in a small town / See how far ya make it down the road / Around here, we take care of our own / You cross that line, it won't take long."

Social media users also pointed out that the music video featured a performance in front of the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, TN, where the 1927 lynching of Henry Choate took place. Choate was an 18-year-old Black man accused of attacking a white woman. The video also included visuals of the unrest and riots that took place during the height of the pandemic in 2020.

The location is a popular place for filming outside of Nashville, per Tacklebox, the music video's production company, which stated that several music videos and films have been shot there. Any alternative narrative suggesting the music video’s location decision is false, TackleBox noted in a statement to PEOPLE. They also confirmed Aldean did not pick the video location.

After sparking controversy, Aldean shared a lengthy statement on social media where he explained what the song meant to him and why he finds the accusations "dangerous."

"In the past 24 hours, I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests," Aldean wrote on Twitter.

"These references are not only meritless but dangerous. There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage - and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music - this one goes too far," he continued.

Aldean also noted that he was performing during a 2017 mass shooting: "As so many pointed out, I was present at Route 91 - where so many lost their lives- and our community recently suffered another heartbreaking tragedy. NO ONE, including me, wants to continue to see senseless headlines or families ripped apart."

To Aldean, "Try That in a Small Town" is about "the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief."

"Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences. My political views have never been something I’ve hidden from, and I know that a lot of us in this Country don’t agree on how we get back to a sense of normalcy where we go at least a day without a headline that keeps us up at night. But the desire for it to - that’s what this song is about," he concluded.

More celebrities on both sides of the divide have shared their thoughts, including Sheryl Crow, Travis Tritt and Donald Trump.

While the music video has been pulled from CMT, per Billboard, it's also reached No. 1 on Apple Music.

Related Articles
Jason Aldean performs at the 2023 ACM Lifting Lives Topgolf Tee-Off And Rock On Fundraiser
Mayor of Town Where Jason Aldean's Divisive Video Was Shot Hopes Next Artist to Film There Will 'Highlight Peace'
Jamie Lynn Spears Variety
Jamie Lynn Spears Has 'Nothing but Absolute Love' for Her Family — but Says Their Conversations Are 'Personal'
Brittany Aldean and Jason Aldean seen backstage for night 3 of the 50th CMA Fest
All About Jason Aldean's Wife, Brittany Kerr Aldean
Sheryl Crow attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony; Jason Aldean attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards
Sheryl Crow Responds to Jason Aldean's Controversial New Song: 'Small Towns Are Sick of Violence'
Jason Aldean
Jason Aldean Responds to Backlash over Controversial 'Try That in a Small Town' Music Video
Kat Luna and Alex Garrido of Kat & Alex attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards
Married Country Duo Kat & Alex Announce They're Splitting 'Musically and Romantically' After 4 Years
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 23: Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the opening night of her residency, "Velvet Rodeo" at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Miranda Lambert)
Miranda Lambert Concertgoer Was 'Appalled' by Selfie Shaming Incident
Zac Brown of the Zac Brown Band performs onstage at the Windy City Smokeout
Zac Brown Gives Update on Bandmate John Driskell Hopkins After ALS Diagnosis (Exclusive)
Luke Combs Thanks Tracy Chapman for Supporting His Cover of 'Fast Car'
Luke Combs Thanks 'Supernatural Songwriter' Tracy Chapman for Supporting His Cover of 'Fast Car'
Carly Pearce falls on stage
Carly Pearce Falls on Stage and Jokes About the Incident with Viral Video: 'Busted My Booty'
Miranda Lambert perform onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee
Miranda Lambert Pauses Concert to Urge Fans to Stop Taking Selfies: 'It's Pissing Me Off'
Jason Aldean performs during day 3 of the CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium
Jason Aldean Suffers Heat Exhaustion, Ends Concert Early Abruptly: 'It Was Pretty Intense'
Toby Keith
Toby Keith Belts Out His Own Hit Song While Doing Karaoke in an Uber
STARTRAKS Dolly Parton attends the Dolly! All Access Pop-Up Store Preview & Press Conference
Dolly Parton Would Rather 'Drop Dead in the Middle of a Song Onstage' Than Retire
Josh Gallagher
'Voice' Finalist Josh Gallagher Lets the Reality of Parenthood Lead the Way on 'Father to Father' (Exclusive)
southhall promo shots
Country Rockers Southall Stir Up Some Good Ole Musical Rebellion on 'Scared Money' (Exclusive)