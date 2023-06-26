Blake Shelton 'So Proud' of Gwen Stefani as She Releases New Song: 'It's a Hit'

The country star co-signed his wife's latest single, "True Babe"

By
Published on June 26, 2023 01:00PM EDT
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend Blake Shelton's Star Ceremony on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on May 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani in May 2023. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Gwen Stefani just earned another co-sign on her new single — and this time from her husband Blake Shelton!

On Friday, the country star, 47, toasted the No Doubt front woman, 53, over the release of her first solo single in two years, "True Babe."

"My wife put out a new song today.. you know... THE GWEN STEFANI!!!!!!! Go listen people!!!! It's a hit," Shelton wrote to his followers on Instagram, alongside a photo of the single artwork.

"I'm so proud of you @gwenstefani!!!"

The next day, Shelton proved that he's a true fan of "True Babe," too, with a hilarious video posted to his account. In a clip taken as he did some yard work, Shelton rocked a camo shirt and a backward cap as he sang, "Take this truck and cut up this tree," to the tune of Stefani's latest song.

In the video, Shelton stands behind a chainsaw and points his camera to a massive tree — which he apparently chopped up while streaming his wife's new single.

Earlier this month before her latest release, Stefani toasted her husband for Father's Day with a sweet post on Instagram. On the special day, the rocker celebrated Shelton as a stepfather to her three sons Apollo, 9, Zuma, 14, and Kingston, 17, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, 57.

In a reel shared to her Instagram, Stefani posted several photos and videos of Shelton and herself throughout the years, including some sweet and wholesome wedding shots.

"Happy bday and fathers day, @blakeshelton <3 i love u more than anything gx," she captioned the post.

And the duo's support of each other goes far beyond just Instagram posts. In May, Stefani joined her husband during his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony. The family of five posed together in front of Shelton's star on site, with Shelton standing between his wife and boys.

"I kind of stopped checking things off my list of great accomplishments in my life when I married Gwen, so this is just icing on the cake," said the Boys 'Round Here singer at the ceremony. "I love you so much, and that's the great thing that's happened along this journey."

Blake Shelton Birthday and Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on his 47th birthday in June 2023.

Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Back in December, Shelton opened up about becoming a stepdad to Stefani's three sons. "They've taught me something about myself that I never knew: I'm more than just a country singer or a goofy guy. I'm someone they actually lean on, and that's not a responsibility that I ever had and not something that I ever considered even being into," Shelton told PEOPLE exclusively of helping raise Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

"It's a different kind of self-worth. Maybe it's the opposite of self-worth because you put yourself way down on the rung, and they move up ahead of you," continued the singer.

