Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Release Heartwarming Cover of The Judds' ‘Love Is Alive’

You can feel the love on Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s latest single.

The music power couple teamed up to cover The Judds' ”Love Is Alive” for an upcoming album in honor of the iconic mother-daughter country duo, A Tribute to The Judds.

The pop star, 53, and country star, 47, honor the original song off The Judds' 1984 hit album Why Not Me on their version of the track, while still giving it their own pop-country twist. Stefani’s stunning vocals take the lead, while her husband joins her to harmonize on the heartwarming chorus, uniting to sing, “Love is alive / And at our breakfast table / Everyday of the week / Love is alive / And it grows everyday and night / Even in our sleep.”

The song was also able to retain its classic country charm, thanks to producer Brent Maher who reproduced the track, according to a press release.

The Judds. Paul Natkin/Getty

A Tribute to The Judds is due Oct. 27 on BMG in honor of Wynonna and Naomi Judd’s 40th anniversary as a musical duo. “Love Is Alive” marks the first single off the upcoming compilation.

Naomi Judd died by suicide at the age 76 in 2022 after living with mental illness for many years. Her daughters Ashley Judd, 55, and Wynonna, 59, have continued to celebrate her legacy since her death, with Wynonna continuing to tour.

Stefani and Shelton both shared statements in a press release about getting the opportunity to pay tribute to the late country singer and her daughter's work together.

Wynonna and Naomi Judd. Jason Kempin/Getty

“I have always admired The Judds and I am so thrilled to be part of this album,” the “Hollaback Girl” singer shared. “‘Love Is Alive’ is an iconic track and performing the song with Blake is a perfect way to honor their timeless discography.”

Shelton said, “The Judds are one of the greatest country acts of our lifetime. 80’s country music is my favorite decade, and I’ve been singing Judd songs for as long as I can remember.”

"‘Love Is Alive’ was on their first album, and we wanted to stick pretty close to the original version and Gwen just nails the vocal. We’re thrilled to be part of this tribute album,” the country hitmaker added.

Shelton and Stefani, who recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary and fell in love seven years ago when they met working together on The Voice, have collaborated on music in the past.

They shared their first duet together, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” in 2016. Then in 2018, Stefani enlisted her husband for her holiday album on the seasonal number, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”

In 2020, they shared their biggest song to date with “Nobody But You,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Their collaboration “Happy Anywhere” also dropped later that year.

Over the years, the pair have been vocal about supporting each other’s careers and have shared sweet insights into their relationship.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

When the pop singer released her first solo single in two years in June — “True Babe" — her husband took to Instagram to express just how proud he was.

"My wife put out a new song today.. you know... THE GWEN STEFANI!!!!!!! Go listen people!!!! It's a hit," Shelton wrote alongside a photo of the single artwork.

Later in August, Stefani promoted the track in which she sings, “We're from two different worlds / But you can still call me your pretty girl, pretty girl,” with a cute video of her and her husband.

On TikTok, she shared a clip of them captioned, “When you’re with a guy from Oklahoma who rides tractors and you’re from Orange County but it just works.”

