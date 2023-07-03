Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Celebrate Second Wedding Anniversary: 'Every Day Has Been the Best Day'

The two exchanged vows on July 3, 2021 at the country singer's Oklahoma ranch

Updated on July 3, 2023 04:10PM EDT
The Voice -- Live Finale, Part 1 - Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Photo:

Trae Patton/NBC 

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are celebrating their love two years after tying the knot.

On the second anniversary of their July 3, 2021 wedding at the country singer's Oklahoma ranch, the couple marked the milestone by sharing sweet photos and footage from their big day on social media.

In a video montage posted to 53-year-old Stefani's Instagram and set to her new song "True Babe," the couple can be seen in various stages of their relationship. In addition to footage from their wedding day, scenes include the two walking into the Grand Ole Opry and posing with her children in family photos.

The song, Stefani's first solo single in two years, offers plenty of nods to Shelton, with lyrics like "And we're from two different worlds, But you still call me your pretty girl."

Meanwhile, in a post shared on 47-year-old Shelton's Instagram, the couple can be seen on their wedding day, kissing while holding champagne in front of their cake.

"Happy anniversary @gwenstefani!!!!" Shelton captioned the post. "Every day has been the best day since I met you."

Shelton and Stefani fell in love nearly seven years ago on set of The Voice and have collaborated on hit songs including "Happy Anywhere," "Nobody but You," and "You Make Me Feel Like Christmas." The two began dating in 2015 and got engaged in October 2020.

Following their engagement, the "God's Country" singer shared the news on Instagram, writing, "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!"

Stefani wore a custom lily white Vera Wang Haute silk georgette gown with a sweetheart plunging neckline, cut-away back, fitted bodice and high-low hand tumbled tulle skirt at their intimate ceremony.

Her veil featured a sweet tribute to her husband and kids: hand-embroidered names of Blake, Gwen, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

In May, Stefani joined her husband during his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony. The family of five posed together in front of Shelton's star on site, with Shelton standing between his wife and boys.

"I kind of stopped checking things off my list of great accomplishments in my life when I married Gwen, so this is just icing on the cake," the country singer said at the ceremony. "I love you so much, and that's the great thing that's happened along this journey."

Last month, Stefani learned that she would get her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2024, saying in an Instagram post that the news felt “like a dream.”

