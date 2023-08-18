Blake Lively is coming in hot!

The former Gossip Girl star, 35, stunned in a bright red bikini in a new ad campaign to promote her Betty Buzz beverage line. “💗 Grapefruit @bettybuzz 💗 a real crowd pleaser,” Lively captioned a trio of Instagram pics on Thursday.

In the carousel cover image, The Age of Adaline star gazed at the camera while wearing a visor that cast a red shadow over her face. She styled her hair in pigtails and showed off some gold rings as she brought the Betty Buzz glass to meet her red lips. Lively also flaunted freshly manicured red nails for the shoot.

Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty

The second photo saw the star using the drink as a cold compress to cool her down as she stood beside a pool showing off her red bikini top. For the final reveal, Lively was all smiles with her product in plain view.

Lively shared other Instagram posts with more photos from the shoot. Her posts highlighted two other Betty Buzz flavors, Meyer Lemon and Lemon Lime.

On her Instagram Story, she revealed a fun fact about the shoot. “This is not a capture of a wild mating ritual. (though it could be)," she wrote. "I legitimately chug @bettybuzz Meyer Lemon, all day. Every day.”

“I am our number one customer," the brand's founder continued. "I respect our customer's privacy so I won't reveal that @vancityreynolds is our number 2 customer."

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Getty

Lively and Ryan Reynolds wed in 2012 and are known for their playful banter which is often seen online. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants alum and the Deadpool 3 star have four children together — James, 8, Inez, 6, Betty, 3, and a fourth baby to whom they gave a subtle reveal in February 2023.

Lively named her beverage company with her loved ones in mind. "My dad's name was Ernest Brown Jr. but he was known as Ernie Lively. He gave up his last name when he married my mom and any success he, or I, have experienced has been in a name that isn't his," she said in a press release when the non-alcoholic mixers launched in 2021.

"So when I was working hard to build this company, I wanted any success to be in a name that was meaningful to him. Betty was his mom and his sister's name. Also, Ernie would not be the best name for a mixer,” Lively admitted before explaining the inspiration behind the fizzy flavors.

"I don't drink. I know that's odd coming from the wife of an infamous gin slinger. Over the past many years of mixing but not drinking cocktails, it became clear mixers are the unsung heroes of the drink world and deserve just as much love as alcohol," Lively explained. "We've spent the last three years crafting Betty Buzz and are so excited for people to finally taste it."

By 2023, the mother of four decided it was time to add a bit of alcohol to the mix.

“These are the recipes I've been making for loved ones for years. But I have 4 kids now. And I'm tired. So here they are in a can. Enjoy. Responsibly…ish," Lively announced in June when she unveiled her latest project — Betty Booz, or as she calls it, the “sister to Betty Buzz.”

“Drinking isn’t my thing. But for f* sake, flavor is. Homemade recipes. Real fruit. Real ingredients. Quality booze. No crap. Also a real time saver. Which is why I really did it. @bettybooze,” she captioned an Instagram photo showing off the new line.

