Blake Lively Admits She ‘Still’ Hosts Lemonade Stands with a Recipe That Inspired Betty Booze

"It was in my 20s that I really got into it," Lively said of her lemonade hobby

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in the Kitchn, TODAY Digital and Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 24, 2023 02:35PM EDT
Blake Lively Explains Why She Created Betty Booze Even Though She Doesn't Drink
Photo:

Guy Aroch

Blake Lively knows how to host an epic lemonade stand.

In June, the actress launched a new line of canned cocktails called Betty Booze, a companion to her sparkling mixer company Betty Buzz. One of the brand's three flavors — Sparkling Tequila with Oak Smoked Lemonade — is inspired by her entrepreneurial spirit.

“The female start up grind is underrated,” she captioned a new post, which featured a photo of herself outside a "21+" lemonade stand. “Betty Booze comes from the lemonade recipe I made up 13 years ago for summer lemonade stands. Yeah. I still do lemonade stands. Yeah it was in my 20s that I really got into it.”

The mother of four, who is not a drinker, clarified that "the lemonade stand version is obviously alcohol free" (and it "sells out FAST," she wrote) but adults would often ask her for a spiked version.

"It happened so much that that’s where the idea for @bettybooze was born,” she added.

The unique recipe includes a dash of butter, according to the official Betty Booze Instagram. It gives the drink "a special smoothness."

Betty Booze
Betty Booze's Sparkling Tequila with Oak Smoked Lemonade.

Betty Booze, which is available nationwide nationwide, online, and in-stores at Total Wine, comes in two other flavors: Sparkling Tequila with Lime Shiso and Sparkling Bourbon with Apple Ginger Sour Cherry.

Since its launch, Lively says "I couldn’t be more proud or grateful seeing you all share how much you love it as well!!!! 🥹🙏🥰🙏 my ego thanks you."

Lively also teased what’s to come for Betty Buzz. 

Blake Lively's gourmet beverage brand Betty Buzz announced today the launch of Betty Booze, a new line of sparkling cocktails. Betty Booze launches with a trio of flavors made with real, never artificial ingredients.
Blake Lively launches Betty Booze.

Courtesy of Betty Booze

“And yes, we’re working on my lemonade without alcohol for Betty Buzz 🤤 coming (not) soon (enough),” she said.

When she officially announced the launch of Betty Booze, Lively explained how she, a non-drinker, came to run an alcohol company.

“Drinking isn’t my thing. But for f* sake, flavor is,” she wrote. “Homemade recipes. Real fruit. Real ingredients. Quality booze. No crap. Also a real-time saver. Which is why I really did it."

