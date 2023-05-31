Blake Lively Shows Off 'Extra Spicy' Husband Ryan Reynolds in Tank Top Mode

Over the weekend, the 'Gossip Girl' alum shared a solo shot of 'The Adam Project' star looking buff on her Instagram Stories

By
Published on May 31, 2023 11:47 AM
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend "The Adam Project" New York Premiere on February 28, 2022 in New York City.
Photo: Michael Loccisano/WireImage

Blake Lively is showing off her husband Ryan Reynolds and his summer tank top arms.

Over the weekend, the Gossip Girl alum shared a solo shot of The Adam Project star looking buff on her Instagram Stories, as shared by InStyle. With the sunlight beaming down on his semi-flexed left bicep, the actor, 46, sat on a stone ledge with his legs crossed in round sunglasses, a white sleeveless shirt and tan rolled-up pants.

"Summer in New York makes me sorry for the way I treated winter in New York," Lively, 35, captioned over the tree-filled photo, which also featured a "caution: extra spicy" gif and other spice-related stickers, including a dancing pepper and sriracha bottles.

Known for their playful exchanges on social media, Lively responded to a 2021 photo Reynolds shared of himself moving a snapping turtle out of harm's way.

"Are we supposed to believe this isn't a post about your fine ass arms?" Lively joked in her reply, then proceeded to post a series of Instagram Stories featuring a close-up of the marketing exec's biceps and triceps, attaching whipped-cream and fireworks GIFS to her husband's muscles.

Having just welcomed a fourth child, the couple — who share daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and 3-year-old Betty — set a fun example for their fans.

ryan-reynolds-blake-lively-1
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Last month, Lively posted her own sexy shot, with a throwback photo from one year ago, and her 39.3 million followers couldn't get enough.

Showing off a chic outfit — a skin-tight Sergio Hudson purple minidress — she posed in front of a painting of Frida Kahlo by Ashley Longshore.

Lively hilariously captioned the photo, "happy one year anniversary to the day I meant to post this photo," poking fun at herself for failing to get the picture up in a timely fashion.

Fans and friends loved both the photo and the caption; Salma Hayek even got in on the joke commenting, "By the way that's me in the background photobombing your hot body picture. Happy anniversary my friend 😜😘💃," referencing her portrayal of the iconic Mexican artist in the 2002 film, Frida.

Numerous others left comments like "gorgeous" and "serving Serena van der Woodsen." Even pal Gigi Hadid chimed in: "Lol it's an honor," due to the fact that the photo was taken at her birthday party in 2022.

