Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Visit 'Great British Baking Show' Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith on Set

The celebrity couple have both shared their baking attempts on social media over the years

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
and Jenny Haward
Published on June 23, 2023 11:48AM EDT
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Visit 'Great British Baking Show', Poses with Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Visit 'Great British Baking Show'. Photo:

Sophia Travaglia, Paul Hollywood/Instagram

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are big fans of The Great British Baking Show!

The Deadpool actor, 46, shared an enthusiastic snap with the hosts of the popular baking show, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, as he raved about getting to visit the set. Soon after, Hollywood shared a snap with Lively, 35, on his Instagram page, revealing she too had dropped by.

In his Instagram photo, Reynolds could be seen in a casual green button-up shirt and jeans smiling brightly as he slung an arm around Hollywood and Leith. 

“A full and unconditional hug of pure serotonin,” he captioned the post.

The hosts looked equally excited, as Leith, wearing her signature bright colors with a bright pink and orange patterned shirt with matching bright pink glasses, smiled widely at the camera and Hollywood, wearing a blue button down shirt and jeans, excitedly pointed to the actor.

"Great catching up …" Hollywood wrote in the comments section, while friend of the couple Gigi Hadid shared an excited comment: "RYAN!" followed by a pie emoji.

Ryan Reynolds Visits 'Great British Baking Show', Poses with Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood
Ryan Reynolds Visits 'Great British Baking Show'.

Sophia Travaglia

Hollywood later revealed that Lively had also visited the set. A few hours after Reynolds' post, the silver-haired baker shared a photo to Instagram that showed him sitting next to the actress as she laughed and placed her hand on his arm. He even added a cheeky caption directed at co-host Leith.

"Sorry Prue, Blake (@blakelively) has taken your seat… welcome to cake corner Blake 😁#legendinthetent #getbaking @vancityreynolds," he wrote.

Blake Lively and Paul Hollywood, Great British Bake Off
Blake Lively and Paul Hollywood.

Paul Hollywood/Instagram

Lively is no stranger to baking, sharing her own watermelon cake on Instagram in 2021.

"The benefits of being a hoarder #492: you’re at the ready with your Betty Crocker Bake & Fill —that you haven’t used since you were 17– the moment someone requests a watermelon cake. Shout out to all my fellow as seen on TV nuts. Pullin’ out the Euroseal next," she captioned the video, which showed her slicing into the impressive sweet treat.

Her husband, meanwhile, might need some help from the professional bakers in the tent. In 2018, he hilariously took to Instagram to show off a supposed baking fail when he tried to bake a strawberry-covered cake for his wife Blake Lively.

“I baked this cake for my wife. The icing is glue, ‘cause I’m not a scientist,” Reynolds captioned the photo holding up the dessert, while looking a bit unsure of the sweet treat himself. 

However, that wasn’t his only baking failure, as the previous year in December, the star also attempted to make a batch of cookies but they didn’t exactly turn out gourmet, or looking like cookies at all for that matter. 

Lively made light of the incident by showing off the cookies on Instagram, writing, “@vancityreynolds made some Christmas cookies… 😳…He’s verrry handsome though.”

