Lifestyle Style Blake Lively Explored Paris Hand-in-Hand with Ryan Reynolds in This Easy-to-Wear Summer Dress Shop seven similar styles starting at $20 By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 1, 2023 09:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: BACKGRID Strolling through Paris hand-in-hand with your partner on a summer day sounds romantic, right? Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds would know, because that's exactly what they just did. On Sunday, the Hollywood couple held hands while exploring the French capital. For the picturesque outing, Lively layered a tailored pinstripe jacket over a floral midi dress and accessorized with a pink Chanel bag and Nike sneakers. Reynolds looked sharp in a white tee, button-down shirt, trousers, Adidas sneakers, and a ball cap. BACKGRID The subtle floral pattern of Lively's midi dress was fitting for a summer afternoon and the button-down feature makes it super easy to wear. Even the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has been wearing button-down dresses recently. Thanks to the long sleeves on Lively's pick, it can easily be worn into the fall with boots and a heavier jacket, too. Below, shop more button-down midi dresses inspired by the It Ends with Us star's, starting at $20. Button-Down Midi Dresses Inspired by Blake Lively Amazon Essentials Half-Sleeve Button-Down Midi Dress, $19.44; amazon.com Brovave Short-Sleeve Button-Down Midi Dress, $35.14 with coupon (orig. $48.99); amazon.com Shibever Floral Button-Up Midi Dress, $34.99–$38.99; amazon.com Anrabess Button-Down A-Line Midi Dress, $42.99; amazon.com Soly Hux Tie-Front Button-Down Floral Midi Dress, $49.99–$53.99; amazon.com River Island Polka Dot Button-Front Midi Dress, $80; nordstrom.com Reformation Wilde Dress, $248; thereformation.com Reese Witherspoon's Linen Shorts Are a Practical Summer Staple — These Similar Pairs Start at $17 Amazon Essentials Half-Sleeve Button-Down Midi Dress, $20 Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 Over 1,500 Amazon shoppers have given this button-down midi dress a five-star rating. The half-sleeves look nice on everyone and the pockets are an added bonus. Reviewers call it "very comfortable" and "so flattering," and they love that it can easily be dressed up or down for the office or after hours. At just $20, this dress might be one you want to snag multiple colors of. Shibever Floral Button-Up Midi Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $39 With a tie waist and collar, this midi dress is slightly preppier than Lively's. Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the floral dress their seal of approval, and reviewers love that the elastic waist accentuates their figures. Choose between six colors of the dainty floral print: blue, navy, green, red, black, or yellow. Back in April, Lively wore a bold and bright floral midi dress in New York City, which was fitting for an eye-catching spring style. But the Gossip Girl alum's recent Parisian look is much more subdued, making it a great option for late summer and early fall fashion. Below, shop more button-down midi dresses you'll keep turning to for seasons to come. Brovave Short-Sleeve Button-Down Midi Dress, $36 (Save $13) Amazon Buy on Amazon $49 $36 Anrabess Button-Down A-Line Midi Dress, $43 Amazon Buy on Amazon $43 $0 Soly Hux Tie-Front Button-Down Floral Midi Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $54 River Island Polka Dot Button-Front Midi Dress, $80 Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $80 Reformation Wilde Dress, $248 Reformation Buy on Reformation $248 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.