Blake Lively Explored Paris Hand-in-Hand with Ryan Reynolds in This Easy-to-Wear Summer Dress

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Published on August 1, 2023 09:00AM EDT

Photo:

BACKGRID

Strolling through Paris hand-in-hand with your partner on a summer day sounds romantic, right? Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds would know, because that’s exactly what they just did.

On Sunday, the Hollywood couple held hands while exploring the French capital. For the picturesque outing, Lively layered a tailored pinstripe jacket over a floral midi dress and accessorized with a pink Chanel bag and Nike sneakers. Reynolds looked sharp in a white tee, button-down shirt, trousers, Adidas sneakers, and a ball cap.

The subtle floral pattern of Lively’s midi dress was fitting for a summer afternoon and the button-down feature makes it super easy to wear. Even the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has been wearing button-down dresses recently. Thanks to the long sleeves on Lively’s pick, it can easily be worn into the fall with boots and a heavier jacket, too. 

Below, shop more button-down midi dresses inspired by the It Ends with Us star’s, starting at $20.

Button-Down Midi Dresses Inspired by Blake Lively

Amazon Essentials Half-Sleeve Button-Down Midi Dress, $20

Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Relaxed Fit Half-Sleeve Waisted Midi A-Line Dress

Amazon

Over 1,500 Amazon shoppers have given this button-down midi dress a five-star rating. The half-sleeves look nice on everyone and the pockets are an added bonus. Reviewers call it “very comfortable” and “so flattering,” and they love that it can easily be dressed up or down for the office or after hours. At just $20, this dress might be one you want to snag multiple colors of.  

Shibever Floral Button-Up Midi Dress

Amazon SHIBEVER Women's Floral Button Up Split Dresses V Neck Short Sleeve Casual Front Tie Summer Midi Dress

Amazon

With a tie waist and collar, this midi dress is slightly preppier than Lively’s. Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the floral dress their seal of approval, and reviewers love that the elastic waist accentuates their figures. Choose between six colors of the dainty floral print: blue, navy, green, red, black, or yellow.

Back in April, Lively wore a bold and bright floral midi dress in New York City, which was fitting for an eye-catching spring style. But the Gossip Girl alum’s recent Parisian look is much more subdued, making it a great option for late summer and early fall fashion. Below, shop more button-down midi dresses you’ll keep turning to for seasons to come.

Brovave Short-Sleeve Button-Down Midi Dress, $36 (Save $13)

Amazon BROVAVE Women's Summer Polka Dot Print Shirt Dress Vintage Short Sleeve Button Down Midi Dress

Amazon

Anrabess Button-Down A-Line Midi Dress, $43

Amazon ANRABESS Womenâs 2023 Spring Summer Casual Short Sleeves Deep V Neck Button Down A-Line Midi Dress

Amazon

Soly Hux Tie-Front Button-Down Floral Midi Dress

Amazon SOLY HUX Womens Summer Dress Casual Ditsy Floral Tie Front Button Up Boho Midi Tshirt Dresses

Amazon

River Island Polka Dot Button-Front Midi Dress, $80

Nordstrom River Island Polka Dot Button Front Midi Dress

Nordstrom

Reformation Wilde Dress, $248

Reformation Wilde Dress

Reformation

