Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Have a Coordinating Couples Outing in Cool Button-Downs Ahead of Anniversary

The parents of four embraced summer style in the days leading up to their 11th wedding anniversary

By
Zoey Lyttle
Zoey Lyttle Author Bio headshot
Zoey Lyttle
Zoey Lyttle is an Editorial Assistant at PEOPLE. She writes digital specials across all entertainment verticals and has been working at PEOPLE since July 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2023 03:25PM EDT
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds walk home in New York City on 9/7/23
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Photo:

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are soaking up the final days of summer and beating the heat in style. 

Just ahead of their 11th wedding anniversary this weekend, the couple was spotted walking arm-in-arm around New York City on Thursday. Lively, who turned 36 on Aug. 25, paired a maroon Chanel shoulder bag with Daisy Duke-style jean shorts and a loose-fitting button-down tee.  She finished the look with Chanel raffia sandals.

The Gossip Girl alumna and Reynolds, 46, both wore sunglasses for their city stroll.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds walk home in New York City on 9/7/23
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews

In honor of Lively’s recent birthday, the Deadpool star shared a wholesome Instagram post celebrating his wife, with whom he shares daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, Betty, 3, and a fourth child born in early 2023, whose name has yet to be revealed. Reynolds’ post featured a carousel of adorable photos and a heartwarming caption.

Blake Lively looking chic in a summery outfit while out in New York City on 9/7/23
Blake Lively.

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews

"The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person," he wrote alongside a number of sweet selfies. "Witnessing her life is something I couldn’t take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try."

"Happy Birthday, @blakelively,” Reynolds’ caption concluded. "You hung the damn moon."

Amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which halted production on Lively’s upcoming film It Ends With Us, both A-listers have focused on their individual projects. 

As the co-owner of Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC, Reynolds has spent plenty of time supporting his players across the pond. He and fellow actor Rob McElhenney purchased the team together in 2020 and have since formed a strong relationship as friends and business partners. 

Earlier this year, McElhenney told PEOPLE that their families have formed a close bond, too. “Even though we live on opposite coasts, we feel like we're right next to each other,” the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star raved about Reynolds and his New York-based brood. 

Meanwhile, Lively has recently spiked her Betty Buzz mixer brand with a sister beverage, Betty Booze

The actress launched the drink on her Instagram, admitting that while she doesn’t drink alcohol herself, she still appreciates a convenient, high-quality mixed drink.

“Drinking isn’t my thing. But for f* sake, flavor is,” she captioned her Betty Booze reveal post. “Homemade recipes. Real fruit. Real ingredients. Quality booze. No crap. Also a real-time saver. Which is why I really did it."

Related Articles
New Jersey Secretary of State, Tahesha Way, speaks at Model International, in Whippany. Monday, May 1, 2023
New Jersey Gets a New Lieutenant Governor One Month After the Sudden Death of Sheila Oliver
Charlize Theron NYFW New york fashion week 09 07 23
Charlize Theron Captures Casual Elegance During New York City Outing — See the Pics
Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas perform onstage during Jonas Brothers
Jonas Brothers Share Group Hug at First Show After Joe Jonas Filed for Divorce from Sophie Turner
Seven-year-old Aspen Brown, of Paragould, visited Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro on Sept. 1 and left with a 2.95-carat golden brown diamond.
Girl, 7, Finds 'Beautiful' 2.95-Carat Diamond at Arkansas State Park While Celebrating Her Birthday
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 31: U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) leaves the Capitol Hill Club as members of the press follow him on January 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. Amid ongoing investigations into his finances, campaign spending and false statements on the campaign trail, Santos is reportedly recusing himself from his House committee assignments. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Before George Santos Was Elected, a ‘Vulnerability Report’ Warned of His Downfall — Still He Wouldn’t Drop Out
Lourdes Leon
Lourdes Leon Wore Nipple-Baring See-Through Mini Dress to Victoria's Secret World Tour Event
Emily Ratajkowski on the red carpet at the Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023 event at The Manhattan Center on September 6, 2023 in New York, New York.
Emily Ratajkowski Attends Victoria's Secret World Tour in New York in a Matching Black Leather Set
Singer Charlie Puth and his girlfriend Brooke Sansone were seen enjoying a day out in New York's Tribeca neighborhood
Charlie Puth and Girlfriend Brooke Sansone Spotted Spending Quality Time Together in Tribeca
Taylor Swift is spotted stepping out in New York City.
Taylor Swift Brings Back a Preppy Staple During End-of-Summer Outing in N.Y.C.
Almost 50 People Hospitalized After School Bus and Tow Truck Crash Head-On in Pennsylvania
49 Students Taken to Hospital After Head-On Crash Involving School Bus and Truck in Pennsylvania
Ryan Reynolds shares a selfie to Instagram with Blake Lively and their dog
Ryan Reynolds Posts Sweet Selfie with Wife Blake Lively Ahead of Their 11th Wedding Anniversary
Hugh Douglas #53 of the Philadelphia Eagles participates in warm-ups before a game against the Indianapolis Colts on November 10, 2002
Son of Former Eagles Star Hugh Douglas Dead at 20 After Car Crash
Vivek Ramaswamy's Campaign Speech Was Briefly Interrupted When a Sign Reading "Truth" Fell on Him
Vivek Ramaswamy's Campaign Speech Interrupted When a Sign Reading 'Truth' Falls on Him: Watch
Jonathan Majors leaves court after a hearing on his domestic violence case
Jonathan Majors Appears in Court Virtually as His Assault Trial Is Delayed Again
*EXCLUSIVE* - Hollywood A-Listers Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds hold hands while out for a morning stroll in NYC.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Stroll Around N.Y.C., Plus Kelly Rowland, Jake Gyllenhaal, Emma Watson and More
Matthew Broderick attends the 2023 father of the year awards at Sheraton New York Times Square on June 15, 2023
Matthew Broderick Reveals He Was 'Mugged Often' While Growing Up in NYC: 'I Never Had Any Money!'