Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Have a Coordinating Couples Outing in Cool Button-Downs Ahead of Anniversary

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are soaking up the final days of summer and beating the heat in style.

Just ahead of their 11th wedding anniversary this weekend, the couple was spotted walking arm-in-arm around New York City on Thursday. Lively, who turned 36 on Aug. 25, paired a maroon Chanel shoulder bag with Daisy Duke-style jean shorts and a loose-fitting button-down tee. She finished the look with Chanel raffia sandals.

The Gossip Girl alumna and Reynolds, 46, both wore sunglasses for their city stroll.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews

In honor of Lively’s recent birthday, the Deadpool star shared a wholesome Instagram post celebrating his wife, with whom he shares daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, Betty, 3, and a fourth child born in early 2023, whose name has yet to be revealed. Reynolds’ post featured a carousel of adorable photos and a heartwarming caption.

Blake Lively. Elder Ordonez / SplashNews

"The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person," he wrote alongside a number of sweet selfies. "Witnessing her life is something I couldn’t take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try."

"Happy Birthday, @blakelively,” Reynolds’ caption concluded. "You hung the damn moon."

Amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which halted production on Lively’s upcoming film It Ends With Us, both A-listers have focused on their individual projects.

As the co-owner of Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC, Reynolds has spent plenty of time supporting his players across the pond. He and fellow actor Rob McElhenney purchased the team together in 2020 and have since formed a strong relationship as friends and business partners.

Earlier this year, McElhenney told PEOPLE that their families have formed a close bond, too. “Even though we live on opposite coasts, we feel like we're right next to each other,” the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star raved about Reynolds and his New York-based brood.

Meanwhile, Lively has recently spiked her Betty Buzz mixer brand with a sister beverage, Betty Booze.

The actress launched the drink on her Instagram, admitting that while she doesn’t drink alcohol herself, she still appreciates a convenient, high-quality mixed drink.

“Drinking isn’t my thing. But for f* sake, flavor is,” she captioned her Betty Booze reveal post. “Homemade recipes. Real fruit. Real ingredients. Quality booze. No crap. Also a real-time saver. Which is why I really did it."