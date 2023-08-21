Blake Lively Shares Sunny Photo of Ryan Reynolds Paired with ‘I’m Too Sexy’ Song Lyrics

The couple, who got married in 2012, share four children

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
Published on August 21, 2023 02:46PM EDT
Blake Lively Posts Sunny Photo of Ryan Reynolds
Honoree Ryan Reynolds attends the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Award Ceremony honoring Ryan Reynolds at The Beverly Hilton on November 17, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo:

Cindy Ord/Getty, Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Blake Lively is showcasing a "sexy" photo of husband Ryan Reynolds.

The actress, 35, shared a photo of the Deadpool actor, 46, on her Instagram Story Monday. In the snapshot, Reynolds wears a white T-shirt and sunglasses as he sips from one of Lively's Betty Buzz drinks.

To accompany the photo, Lively added the Right Said Fred song “I’m Too Sexy” and had the lyrics pop up onscreen: "I'm too sexy for my shirt / So sexy it hurts."

Blake Lively Posts Sunny Photo of Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively posts photo of Ryan Reynolds on Instagram.

Blake Lively/Instagram

Lively and Reynolds are known to have playful exchanges on social media. Back in 2021, she responded to a photo Reynolds shared of himself moving a turtle out of harm's way.

"Are we supposed to believe this isn't a post about your fine ass arms?" Lively joked in her reply, then proceeded to post a series of images on her Instagram Story featuring a closeup of his arms, attaching whipped-cream and fireworks GIFS to his muscles.

The pair, who got married in 2012, share four kids. They have daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, and in February, Lively revealed they quietly welcomed their fourth baby.

Blake Lively Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Michael Loccisano/WireImage

During an emotional speech in November as Reynolds received the American Cinematheque Award in Los Angeles, Lively praised him for being dedicated to their family.

"This man, he has contributed so much to the world's most international happiness with his art, his heart, his philanthropy, his humor, his integrity, his unmatched work ethic, his self-deprecating levity, his hard-earned depths in his scripts," she said.

"And now I am his home, and our girls are his home," she added. "And just like that 19-year-old boy [who used to commute home to Canada], he races home, whether it's from across the globe or a meeting across the street. He is hard-wired to get home."

