Blake Lively Stops by Paul Hollywood's House (and Almost Gets a Handshake!) in New Betty Booze Ad

In the latest commercial for Betty Booze, the actress turns to the 'Great British Baking Show' judge for his opinion on her canned cocktails

By
Sabrina Weiss
Sabrina Weiss
Published on August 25, 2023 12:42PM EDT

Blake Lively might not be competing in the Great British Baking Show tent but she still covets a handshake from Paul Hollywood.

In the latest commercial for her canned cocktail brand Betty Booze, the It Ends With Us star turns to the Great British Baking Show judge for his opinion on the drinks.

Lively's newest ad, which dropped on her 36th birthday on Aug. 25, shows the star asking Hollywood for advice on her new line of canned cocktails. In the video, Lively scurries up the steps to a home.

Paul Hollywood and Blake Lively.

Courtesy of Betty Booze

“Hello Blake,” Hollywood answers as he opens the door. “Nice to see you…again…at my home.”

Lively looks unbothered as she happily struts into his house, her arms full of cans. “Don’t mention it,” she replies, panting from holding so much stuff.

“Here we go,” she continues, placing down her three flavored drinks, sparkling tequila with lime shiso, sparkling tequila with oak smoked lemonade, and sparkling bourbon with apple ginger sour cherry. “Betty Booze, which I just launched using all of my own recipes and I would love your professional opinion. If you don’t mind.”

“I didn’t think you drank alcohol,” Hollywood says while cracking open a can of the bourbon apple flavor.

The mother of four replies that she doesn’t drink alcohol and instead eats it. “Bourbon and whipped cream, sherry vinaigrette, really hard pressed to find anything I cook without alcohol,” she says, nervously watching him as he takes a sip of the beverage. “Do you like it?”

“I really like it,” he says. “It is absolutely beautiful. I think it's really good. The tang, the balance with the ginger, it’s spot on.”

Lively looks like she can’t believe what she is hearing, let alone what she is about to witness. She watches the silver-haired baker reach out his hand, looking like he is going to give her one of his highly sought after handshakes. (On the baking series, a rare handshake from the judge means major praise.)

Lively's heart starts pounding and Hollywood's extended hand gets a halo-type glow around it. But just before she grabs his hand, Hollywood swerves to take another can.

“It’s so easy to grab and go,” he says, while Lively tries to play off misreading the handshake. 

Betty Booze launched earlier this summer as a companion to her sparkling mixer company Betty Buzz. Though Lively admitted "drinking isn't my thing," she says she was inspired to create the spiked seltzers because she so often makes beverages for her friends and family.

“These are the recipes I've been making for loved ones for years. But I have 4 kids now. And I'm tired. So here they are in a can. Enjoy. Responsibly…ish," said Lively, who recently welcomed her fourth child with husband, Ryan Reynolds. They also share daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

Paul HOllywood and Blake Lively Pose in GBBO Tent.

Paul Hollywood/Instagram

This commercial isn’t Lively’s first run-in with Hollywood this summer. Both she and Reynolds visited the Great British Baking Show tent in June and posed for pictures with Hollywood and his fellow judge Prue Leith.

The Deadpool actor shared an enthusiastic snap with the hosts as he raved about getting to visit the set. Soon after, Hollywood shared a snap with Lively on his Instagram page, revealing she too had dropped by.

