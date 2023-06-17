Blake Lively Movie 'It Ends With Us' Shuts Down N.J. Production Due to WGA Strike

Blake Lively's next starring role is now facing a setback as Hollywood’s writers’ strike continues to impact movies and TV.

The production shoot for It Ends With Us — directed by Justin Baldoni, who also stars in the film alongside Lively, 35 — has been shut down until the resolution of the Writers Guild of America strike, according to Deadline.

The movie adaptation for Colleen Hoover's popular romance novel was being filmed in New Jersey, and the outlet reported that crew members were alerted to the shutdown by an email from Wayfarer Studios and Baldoni, 39, this week.

“Due to the ongoing WGA strike and the lost days we have experienced due to picketing, we must make the difficult decision to temporarily shut down production," the email reportedly read. "We want to express our deepest gratitude for your incredible patience and unwavering dedication throughout this challenging period.”

At the time of the decision, less than half of the movie had been completed and, as Deadline noted, production was halted because the co-financing status of Wayfarer Studios was not enough for the WGA to consider the film within WGA guidelines.

Hoover's novel, released in 2016, tells the story of Lily Bloom, a young woman looking for a fresh start when she falls in love with a doctor named Ryle Kincaid — before she reconnects with an old love and learns of Ryle's dark past.

The book eventually hit the No. 1 spot on the New York Times Best Sellers list in 2021 thanks to a TikTok-led surge in popularity, and remained on the list for more than 90 weeks, according to Deadline.

“I think that Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have what it takes to bring these characters to life and I cannot wait for you guys to see that happen. ... I’m so excited, y’all,” Hoover said in an Instagram video discussing the upcoming movie. “The little girl who used to sleep in that bedroom thanks you for all the support.”

Hoover also called Lively "my dream Lily" in her Instagram announcement.

The filming kicked off in May, and the movie is also set to feature Brandon Sklenar as Atlas Corrigan, Jenny Slate as Ryle's sister Allysa Kincaid and Hasan Minhaj as Allysa's husband Marshall.

Last month, the labor union that represents more than 1,000 entertainment writers went on strike because the deadline for a new contract passed on May 1 without a ratified contract. It Ends With Us is just one of several projects impacted as a result.