Blake Lively Movie 'It Ends With Us' Shuts Down N.J. Production Due to WGA Strike

Less than half of the film had been completed when crew members were told the news in an email

By
Updated on June 17, 2023 04:05PM EDT
Blake Lively
Blake Lively; writers strike in England in solidarity with the WGA. Photo:

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Blake Lively's next starring role is now facing a setback as Hollywood’s writers’ strike continues to impact movies and TV.

The production shoot for It Ends With Us — directed by Justin Baldoni, who also stars in the film alongside Lively, 35 — has been shut down until the resolution of the Writers Guild of America strike, according to Deadline.

The movie adaptation for Colleen Hoover's popular romance novel was being filmed in New Jersey, and the outlet reported that crew members were alerted to the shutdown by an email from Wayfarer Studios and Baldoni, 39, this week.

“Due to the ongoing WGA strike and the lost days we have experienced due to picketing, we must make the difficult decision to temporarily shut down production," the email reportedly read. "We want to express our deepest gratitude for your incredible patience and unwavering dedication throughout this challenging period.”

At the time of the decision, less than half of the movie had been completed and, as Deadline noted, production was halted because the co-financing status of Wayfarer Studios was not enough for the WGA to consider the film within WGA guidelines.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hoover's novel, released in 2016, tells the story of Lily Bloom, a young woman looking for a fresh start when she falls in love with a doctor named Ryle Kincaid — before she reconnects with an old love and learns of Ryle's dark past.

Members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) East hold signs as they walk on the picket-line outside of the Peacock NewFront on May 02, 2023 in New York City. WGA members were out on the first day of a Hollywood voters strike after the board of directors for the Writers Guild of America, which includes West Coast and East Coast branches, voted unanimously to call for a walkout. Negotiations between a top guild and a trade association that represents Hollywoodâs top studios failed to avert the first walkout in more than 15 years. Union members have stated that they are not being paid fairly in the streaming era and are seeking pay increases and structural changes to the business model.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty

The book eventually hit the No. 1 spot on the New York Times Best Sellers list in 2021 thanks to a TikTok-led surge in popularity, and remained on the list for more than 90 weeks, according to Deadline.

“I think that Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have what it takes to bring these characters to life and I cannot wait for you guys to see that happen. ... I’m so excited, y’all,” Hoover said in an Instagram video discussing the upcoming movie. “The little girl who used to sleep in that bedroom thanks you for all the support.”

Hoover also called Lively "my dream Lily" in her Instagram announcement.

The filming kicked off in May, and the movie is also set to feature Brandon Sklenar as Atlas Corrigan, Jenny Slate as Ryle's sister Allysa Kincaid and Hasan Minhaj as Allysa's husband Marshall.

Last month, the labor union that represents more than 1,000 entertainment writers went on strike because the deadline for a new contract passed on May 1 without a ratified contract. It Ends With Us is just one of several projects impacted as a result.

Related Articles
Harrison Ford attends the premiere of Apple TV+'s "Shrinking" at Directors Guild Of America
Harrison Ford Shares the Movie Line He Uses the Most in Real Life: 'Get Off My Plane!' (Exclusive)
Zendaya Feeds Tom Holland Ice Cream
Zendaya Feeds Boyfriend Tom Holland Ice Cream During London Park Outing — See the Sweet Photos
Kevin Costnerâs estranged wife Christine Baumgartner leaves her Bank
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Spotted Out amid His Claims She Won't Vacate Home
Matt Damon is spotted out with his wife Luciana Barroso in New York City. The 52 year old American actor wore a baseball cap, grey t-shirt, tan trousers, and white trainers.
Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Barroso Go Casual as They Step Out in New York City Together
See Carrie Fisher in Whimsical Trailer for Fantasy 'Wonderwell,' Her Final Film, with Rita Ora
See Carrie Fisher as a Good Witch in Whimsical Trailer for 'Wonderwell,' Her Final Film
Christine Baumgartner, Kevin Costner at the "Hidden Figures" New York Special Screening
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife's Lawyer Says Actor Has No 'Legal Basis' to Kick Her Out of Home
Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson on Her 'Awesome' 'Asteroid City' Cannes Experience with Husband Colin Jost (Exclusive)
Los Angeles, CA - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - **WEB Embargo until June 16th, 2023, 6.28PM ESTJennifer Garner shares a sweet goodbye kiss with boyfriend John Miller. The couple who have been dating since 2018 are RARELY seen together were spotted laughing before sharing a long embrace and then said goodbye on Thursday afternoon.
Jennifer Garner Shares a Hug with Boyfriend John Miller in Sweet Photo
Mary-Louise Parker Reacts to Ex Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts' Wedding: 'I Wish Them Well'
Mary-Louise Parker Reacts to Ex Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts' Wedding: 'I Wish Them Every Happiness'
Amber Heard after paying the debt she had with Johnny Depp in Madrid. 14 June 2023
Amber Heard Spotted Smiling in Spain After Paying $1M Settlement to Johnny Depp
BLACK PANTHER, Letitia Wright, 2018
Letitia Wright Is 'Hopeful' About a Marvel Return as Shuri: 'The Comic Books Reveal a Lot' (Exclusive)
Joe Alwyn, Zendaya, Tom Holland
Joe Alwyn, Tom Holland and Zendaya Take in 'Brokeback Mountain' Play in London — See the Photos
Rosie O'Donnell and Kathy Najimy in Hocus Pocus
Rosie O'Donnell Reveals She Turned Down 'Hocus Pocus' Role: 'I Didn't Want to Play the Fat, Mean Witch'
Samuel L. Jackson attends Marvel Studios' "Secret Invasion" launch event at El Capitan Theatre on June 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California, Angela Bassett as Ramonda in Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER
Samuel L. Jackson Is 'Still Trying to Figure Out' Why Marvel Hasn't Put Him in a 'Black Panther' Movie
ienna Miller attends the 2023 The Prince's Trust Gala at Cipriani South Street on April 27, 2023 in New York City.
Sienna Miller Recalls 'Violently' Interrogating Five People in Her Life Over 'Selling Stories' to Press
Tobey Maguire; Tom Holland; Andrew Garfield
Tom Holland Has a 'Great' Group Chat with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Called 'The Spider-Boys'