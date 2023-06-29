Blake Lively Says She Created New Betty Booze Line Because She's 'Tired' from Raising 4 Kids

Blake Lively's sparkling mixer company Betty Buzz now has an older sibling — Betty Booze!

The actress, 35, launched a new line of canned cocktails on Thursday. Though Lively admitted "drinking isn't my thing," she says she was inspired to create the spiked seltzers because she so often makes beverages for her friends and family.

“These are the recipes I've been making for loved ones for years. But I have 4 kids now. And I'm tired. So here they are in a can. Enjoy. Responsibly…ish," said Lively, who recently welcomed her fourth child with husband, Ryan Reynolds. They also share daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

The It Ends With Us star also took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate Betty Booze with fun photos and insight on the creative process. The brand launched with three flavors: sparkling tequila with lime shiso, sparkling tequila with oak smoked lemonade, and sparkling bourbon with apple ginger sour cherry.

Blake Lively launches Betty Booze in three flavors. Courtesy of Betty Booze

“Drinking isn’t my thing. But for f* sake, flavor is,” she wrote. “Homemade recipes. Real fruit. Real ingredients. Quality booze. No crap. Also a real-time saver. Which is why I really did it."

The former Gossip Girl actress can be seen holding a silver cloche open with one hand in the Instagram post, with the three new flavors of canned cocktails perched on a serving platter. Mimicking a waiter’s outfit, Lively is dressed in a white open shirt with a matching bow tie, white gloves, and black bottoms.



Blake Lively launches Betty Booze line of spiked seltzers. Courtesy of Betty Booze

Famous pals including model Gigi Hadid dropped comments on the actress’ post in support.

“Drinking ain’t your thing but when u make a drink for someone else, best bet they’re having a good time (me, I’m someone else),” joked Hadid, 28.



Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in 2022. Emma McIntyre/Getty

Betty Booze's intricate new flavors are tried and true to Lively. "How you know I actually made these recipes part 1: There's butter. In lemonade," Lively wrote of the unique combination. "It's my secret. But today I'm a sellout. So now it's your secret."

The bourbon can is inspired by Lively's love for baking with the spirit. Of the tequila with lime flavor, she said, "It's really f---ing delicious. And i f there's one thing I don't compromise on. It's flavor. And husbands. Ok that's two things."

Betty Booze is available in 4-packs for $15. They're available at retailers including Total Wine, where Lively's mom proudly snapped a photo of the display.

Lively has just one request for customers: "Please, please drink chilled. Please. It will upset me if you don't."

