Blake Lively Jumps Over Ropes at Kensington Palace to Fix Display of Her 2022 Met Gala Dress

The ‘Gossip Girl’ alum wanted to show the ‘transformation’ in her Met Gala gown at the ‘Crown to Couture’ exhibit at Kensington Palace

By Jill Lupupa
Published on July 26, 2023 06:20AM EDT
Blake Lively Met Gala 2022
Photo:

Getty Images

Blake Lively is ‘fixing’ up her 2022 Met Gala dress!

On Tuesday, the Gossip Girl alum posted an Instagram story of her jumping over the ropes at the Crown to Couture exhibit in London's Kensington Palace to quickly alter the display of her famous gown.

“When you’re the clown who hops over the rope at the museum to fix the exhibit,” Lively, 35, captioned over her video. “Happy almost Virgo season folx.”

“So that you see what the transformation was,” the actress added, while crouched down, before turning the inside of the dress to face outwards on its center part with some assistance from jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz.

Blake lively kensington palace royal met gala 07 25 23

Blake Lively/Instagram

Lively's dress appears alongside 200 other pieces at the exhibit inside Princess Diana's former home, including Lizzo’s 2022 Met Gala Thom Browne look and Lady Gaga’s 2020 MTV Awards dress by Christopher John Rogers.

The exhibition also features a number of historic gowns as it tells the story of how rock and red carpet fashion has been influenced by the royals of the Georgian era in the 18th century.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The mom-of-four also took time to admire the crown Schwartz created for her to wear with the dress at the 2022 Met Gala.

“This was absolutely surreal. Seeing this crown that we made in Kensington Palace," Lively captioned a follow-up post of her smiling beside a display cabinet. "I still feel like a kid playing dress up every time I get to wear a gown and borrowed jewels out. To see it memorialized like this… just. Wow. Something I’ll never forget.” 

Blake Lively Met Gala 2022

Getty Images

Lively is not one to shy away from experimenting with daring new outfits.

The actress was recently photographed wearing some eclectic looks on the New Jersey set of her upcoming movie It Ends With Us, including peekaboo blue boxers under brown patterned cargo pants and a colorful oversized patchwork sweater.

Author Colleen Hoover, 43, who wrote the original 2016 bestselling book, addressed the response to the outfits at her annual Book Bonanza Festival on Friday, telling Today cohost Jenna Bush Hager she's "not worried about" any negative comments on social media.

In fact, she said she's happy to see the chatter surrounding the film's wardrobe, as it means people "care" about the project.

Related Articles
Blake Lively's Met Gala Gown and Beyonce's Most Regal Look Are Displayed at New Kensington Palace Exhibit
Blake Lively's Met Gala Gown and Beyonce's Most Regal Look Displayed at Kensington Palace
Lizzo attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" ; Lady Gaga accepts the Song of the Year award for "Rain on Me" onstage during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
Lady Gaga and Lizzo's Dresses to Appear in New Exhibit at Princess Diana's Former Home
Lizzo attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.
See Inside the Workshop Where Looks Worn by Lizzo – and the Royals! — Are Prepped for New Exhibit
Colleen Hoover Responds to âIt Ends with Usâ Wardrobe Criticism from Fans: âIâm Not Worriedâ
'It Ends With Us' Author Colleen Hoover Responds to Movie Costume Criticism from Fans: ‘Not Worried About It’
Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh attend a photocall for "Oppenheimer" at Trafalgar Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England.
Florence Pugh Helps Emily Blunt Avoid a Wardrobe Mishap After Her Blazer Pops Open at ‘Oppenheimer’ Photocall
Blake Lively attends as Tiffany & Co. Celebrates the reopening of NYC Flagship store, The Landmark on April 27, 2023 in New York City.
Blake Lively Confirms She's Not Attending 2023 Met Gala: 'I Will Be Watching'
Cardi B three Mat Gala Looks 2023
Cardi B Wears Four Gowns in One Night at the 2023 Met Gala
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Hits the Stage in Missouri, Plus Snoop Dogg, Billy Crudup & Naomi Watts and More
Blake Lively and Brandon Sklenar are seen on the set of "It Ends With Us"
‘It Ends with Us’ Cast: Here’s Who’s Playing Lily, Ryle and Atlas in the Movie Adaptation
Tom Hiddleston attends day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 07, 2023 in London, England
Tom Hiddleston Watches Wimbledon in London, Plus Ice Spice, Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie and More
Janelle Monae Met Gala Bikini
Janelle Monáe Shows Off the Sparkly Bikini She Had Hiding Under Her Met Gala Look
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie pose for a photo during the pink carpet for 'Barbie' movie premiere, at Plaza Parque Toreo
Ryan Gosling & Margot Robbie Bring 'Barbie' to Mexico, Plus Kesha, Jared Leto, Gigi Hadid and More
met gala arrivals
Every Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet Look You Must See
Blake Lively
Blake Lively's Met Gala Looks Through the Years
Gigi Hadid attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Gigi Hadid Wows in Sheer Corset Gown at the 2023 Met Gala — See Her Take on the 'Naked' Dress Trend
The scene during Diana Vreeland's 10th annual Costume Institute costume exhibit ball at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on December 8, 1981 in New York. Article title: 'Louise meets the Met
A Complete Timeline of Met Gala Themes