Blake Lively is ‘fixing’ up her 2022 Met Gala dress!

On Tuesday, the Gossip Girl alum posted an Instagram story of her jumping over the ropes at the Crown to Couture exhibit in London's Kensington Palace to quickly alter the display of her famous gown.

“When you’re the clown who hops over the rope at the museum to fix the exhibit,” Lively, 35, captioned over her video. “Happy almost Virgo season folx.”

“So that you see what the transformation was,” the actress added, while crouched down, before turning the inside of the dress to face outwards on its center part with some assistance from jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz.



Blake Lively/Instagram

Lively's dress appears alongside 200 other pieces at the exhibit inside Princess Diana's former home, including Lizzo’s 2022 Met Gala Thom Browne look and Lady Gaga’s 2020 MTV Awards dress by Christopher John Rogers.

The exhibition also features a number of historic gowns as it tells the story of how rock and red carpet fashion has been influenced by the royals of the Georgian era in the 18th century.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The mom-of-four also took time to admire the crown Schwartz created for her to wear with the dress at the 2022 Met Gala.

“This was absolutely surreal. Seeing this crown that we made in Kensington Palace," Lively captioned a follow-up post of her smiling beside a display cabinet. "I still feel like a kid playing dress up every time I get to wear a gown and borrowed jewels out. To see it memorialized like this… just. Wow. Something I’ll never forget.”

Getty Images

Lively is not one to shy away from experimenting with daring new outfits.

The actress was recently photographed wearing some eclectic looks on the New Jersey set of her upcoming movie It Ends With Us, including peekaboo blue boxers under brown patterned cargo pants and a colorful oversized patchwork sweater.

Author Colleen Hoover, 43, who wrote the original 2016 bestselling book, addressed the response to the outfits at her annual Book Bonanza Festival on Friday, telling Today cohost Jenna Bush Hager she's "not worried about" any negative comments on social media.

In fact, she said she's happy to see the chatter surrounding the film's wardrobe, as it means people "care" about the project.