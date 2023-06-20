Blake Lively Says This Nostalgic Treat Is Her Favorite Pastry to Eat in New York City

The actress let fans in on where to get the "best pastry in N.Y.C." over the weekend

By Escher Walcott
Published on June 20, 2023 12:53PM EDT
Blake Lively Says This 90s-Inspired Treat Is Her Favorite Pastry to Eat in New York City
Blake Lively. Photo:

Blake Lively/Instagram, Cindy Ord/Getty

Blake Lively is sharing her favorite sweet spot in New York City!

The A Simple Favor actress, 35, was left very impressed with her Pop-Tart order in New York City over the weekend and shared where to get it in her Instagram Story.

Lively posted a photo of the homemade version of the nostalgic treat covered in pink icing and cranberries next to a coffee cup, as she gave a shout-out to Interlude Coffee and Tea in N.Y.C., who provided her with the special snack. 

“Best. Pastry. In. NYC.,” Lively captioned the photo. “@interludenyc poptart. Off menu…But we need to change that.”

Blake Lively Says This 90s-Inspired Treat Is Her Favorite Pastry to Eat in New York City
Lively recommended her fave pastry spot in New York City on Instagram.

Blake Lively/Instagram

Last November, the actress — who welcomed her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds earlier this year — showed off her own pastry-making skills as she posted three pies she made for Thanksgiving. 

She shared a glimpse of her pies on her dessert table on her Instagram Story. The first pie had a chocolate base with leaf and acorn pie crust cut-outs. Leaning into a citrus theme, the second confection displayed elegant sliced limes, while the final pie was garnished with fruit and nuts.

Lively’s latest food post comes as her next starring role is now facing a setback as Hollywood’s writers’ strike continues to impact movies and TV.

Blake Lively Shows Off Her Thanksgiving Pies
Lively showed off her own pastry-making skills last Thanksgiving. Blake Lively/Instagram

The production shoot for It Ends With Us — directed by Justin Baldoni, who also stars in the film alongside Lively — has been shut down until the resolution of the Writers Guild of America strike, according to Deadline.

The movie adaptation for Colleen Hoover's popular romance novel was being filmed in New Jersey, and the outlet reported that crew members were alerted to the shutdown by an email from Wayfarer Studios and Baldoni, 39, this week.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“Due to the ongoing WGA strike and the lost days we have experienced due to picketing, we must make the difficult decision to temporarily shut down production," the email reportedly read. "We want to express our deepest gratitude for your incredible patience and unwavering dedication throughout this challenging period.”

At the time of the decision, less than half of the movie had been completed and, as Deadline noted, production was halted because the co-financing status of Wayfarer Studios was not enough for the WGA to consider the film within WGA guidelines.

Related Articles
Jennifer Lopezâs Father is Her Biggest Fan as He Raves About Her Delola Cocktails: âI Love Youâ
Jennifer Lopez's Dad Is Her Biggest Fan as He Raves About Her Delola Cocktails: 'I Love You'
Stanley Tucci Says This Is How He Chooses What Cocktails to Feature in His Instagram Videos
Stanley Tucci Reveals How He Chooses What Cocktails to Feature in His Instagram Videos (Exclusive)
Blake Lively
Blake Lively Movie 'It Ends With Us' Shuts Down N.J. Production Due to WGA Strike
Guy Fieri and his son Hunter
Guy Fieri Approves of Son Hunter’s ‘Awesome’ Girlfriend: ‘This Is a Big Deal’ (Exclusive)
FOOD & WINE Bobby Flay
Bobby Flay Says He’s ‘Here to Stay’ at Food Network: ‘That Place Has Been My Family’ (Exclusive)
MasterChef Australia's Jock Zanfrillo's daughter sleeps in his clothing now after his death
Family Shares Moving Photo of Jock Zonfrillo’s Daughter Sleeping in His Clothes Weeks After His Death
An exterior view shows a sign at a Taco Bell restaurant
Taco Bell Fined for Denying Customers the Use of Gift Cards Under $10
Kathy Griffin attends Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine: A Tribute to Bob Saget at Beverly Wilshire
Kathy Griffin Opens Up About Her Cancer, 'Gnarly' Voice Surgery, PTSD and 'Coming Out of Cancellation' (Exclusive)
Bobby Flay and Christina Perez enjoy a date night in Brooklyn, New York. The 58 year old chef and Food Network star and Perez have been dating since 2020.
Bobby Flay and Girlfriend Christina Pérez Walk Arm-in-Arm During Date Night in Brooklyn
Kelly Bensimon
'RHONY'’s Kelly Bensimon Credits 10-Lb. Weight Loss to Diet, Having 'A Lot of Sex': It’s 'Cardio'
Starbucks
Starbucks Ordered to Pay $25 Million to Manager Who Claims She Was Fired Because She's White
Cameron Diaz Jokes That Her Fridge Is Only Stocked With Wine and Salad
Cameron Diaz Jokes That Her Fridge Is Only Stocked with Wine and Salad: 'It Is So Delicious'
Shot of a mature man shopping in the cold produce section of a supermarket
Possible Hepatitis A Contamination Prompts Recall of Frozen Fruit Sold at Walmart, Costco and HEB
Lisa Vanderpump
Lisa Vanderpump Is Opening a New Restaurant This Winter — All the Details
Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi Says Leaving ‘Top Chef’ Is ‘Very Bittersweet’: ‘We All Grew up Together on the Show’ (Exclusive)
Margot Robbie attends the New York premiere of "Asteroid City"
Margot Robbie Wows in Velvet Corset for 'Asteroid City' Premiere Red Carpet