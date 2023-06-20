Blake Lively Says This Nostalgic Treat Is Her Favorite Pastry to Eat in New York City

Blake Lively is sharing her favorite sweet spot in New York City!

The A Simple Favor actress, 35, was left very impressed with her Pop-Tart order in New York City over the weekend and shared where to get it in her Instagram Story.

Lively posted a photo of the homemade version of the nostalgic treat covered in pink icing and cranberries next to a coffee cup, as she gave a shout-out to Interlude Coffee and Tea in N.Y.C., who provided her with the special snack.

“Best. Pastry. In. NYC.,” Lively captioned the photo. “@interludenyc poptart. Off menu…But we need to change that.”

Lively recommended her fave pastry spot in New York City on Instagram.

Last November, the actress — who welcomed her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds earlier this year — showed off her own pastry-making skills as she posted three pies she made for Thanksgiving.

She shared a glimpse of her pies on her dessert table on her Instagram Story. The first pie had a chocolate base with leaf and acorn pie crust cut-outs. Leaning into a citrus theme, the second confection displayed elegant sliced limes, while the final pie was garnished with fruit and nuts.

Lively’s latest food post comes as her next starring role is now facing a setback as Hollywood’s writers’ strike continues to impact movies and TV.

Lively showed off her own pastry-making skills last Thanksgiving.

The production shoot for It Ends With Us — directed by Justin Baldoni, who also stars in the film alongside Lively — has been shut down until the resolution of the Writers Guild of America strike, according to Deadline.

The movie adaptation for Colleen Hoover's popular romance novel was being filmed in New Jersey, and the outlet reported that crew members were alerted to the shutdown by an email from Wayfarer Studios and Baldoni, 39, this week.

“Due to the ongoing WGA strike and the lost days we have experienced due to picketing, we must make the difficult decision to temporarily shut down production," the email reportedly read. "We want to express our deepest gratitude for your incredible patience and unwavering dedication throughout this challenging period.”

At the time of the decision, less than half of the movie had been completed and, as Deadline noted, production was halted because the co-financing status of Wayfarer Studios was not enough for the WGA to consider the film within WGA guidelines.