Blake Lively Shows Off Her DIY Skills with Oversize Beaded Flower Earrings: ‘Officially a Jewelry Designer’

The actress said her "DIY ego" had been "spectacularly boosted" after people asked her where the baubles were from

Published on August 21, 2023 01:19PM EDT
Blake Lively attends the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit; Blake Lively Shows Off Her DIY Skills with Oversize Beaded Flower Earrings
Blake Lively. Photo:

Taylor Hill/Getty Images; Blake Lively Instagram

Blake Lively is a woman of many talents.

As well as being an actress and a sparkling drinks brand owner, the 35-year-old can now add jewelry designer to her growing list of occupations.

On Saturday, the Gossip Girl alum joked that she’s “officially a jewelry designer” in a post shared on her Instagram Story alongside a snap of some her colorful creation — oversized beaded flower earrings. 

“I’m officially a jewelry designer. For myself,” she wrote over the photo. “Any iron bead jewelry requests, send ’em to me. Gonna be tough to scale this one.”

Showing off her DIY skills, Lively had used iron beads to create the hoop shape earrings, which featured rainbow-colored flowers. 

Blake Lively Shows Off Her DIY Skills with Oversize Beaded Flower Earrings
Blake Lively.

Blake Lively Instagram

Meanwhile, her hair had been tied back into a bun to display the jewelry and daisies also adorned her locks.

Lively also tagged private members’ club Soho House in the Story, before sharing a second post featuring her earrings.

The Age of Adaline star explained she’d worn her creation to a playground in the U.K. as she shared a peek at the play area.

Blake Lively Shows Off Her DIY Skills with Oversize Beaded Flower Earrings
Blake Lively.

Blake Lively Instagram

“This. Playground. @we_are_capco,” she wrote. “This is the most spectacular place I’ve ever seen,”

While revealing that her earrings had garnered some fans, she added, “Also shout out to the 3 people who asked me where I got my earrings. My diy ego is spectacularly boosted.”

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Lively is a mom to four children with her husband, Ryan Reynolds: James, 8, Inez, 6, Betty, 3, and a fourth baby who they welcomed in February 2023. 

The family have been spending increasing amounts of time in the U.K. since Reynolds, 46, became the co-owner of Welsh football club Wrexham AFC with fellow actor Rob McElhenney.

Reynolds and Lively have not revealed the name of their latest addition, but shortly after their arrival Reynolds said that his wife and the little one were “doing fantastic.”

"We're very excited," the Deadpool star told CNBC's Power Lunch. "Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it."

"Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic," added Reynolds, who also said his house resembled a “zoo.”

"I think if we hadn't figured it out by now, I think we'd be in deep, deep trouble,” he said.

