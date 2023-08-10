Blake Lively, Martha Stewart, and I All Use These Stylish Crossbody Phone Cases to Go Hands-Free

Welcome to The A-List, where we review the products your favorite celebrities wear and use that we actually really love, too.

For the past few years, I’ve been following my own K.I.S.S. principle when picking up phone cases: Keep it simple and stylish.

Usually that meant sticking my phone into a sleek silicone case that was nothing special. But then Bandolier sent me a crossbody phone case to try, and I realized I had been taking the entirely wrong approach: I didn’t need my phone case to be simple, I just needed it to make my life simpler. Once I popped my iPhone into the Hailey Side Slot Leather Crossbody Bandolier in Black/Silver, my life improved exponentially. Not only did it fit my neutral, Parisian-chic aesthetic, but the wallet phone case also made traveling, exercising, and running errands so much easier. (More on this later, though!)

And so many celebrities use the brand’s hands-free phone cases, too: For example, Blake Lively keeps carrying hers again and again, while Martha Stewart, another fan, said in a recent Vogue interview: “What are handbags?” She continued, “I have a Bandolier phone case, which is my pocketbook.” Additionally, other celebs including Eva Longoria, Cindy Crawford, Zooey Deschanel, Kaley Cuoco, Madonna, Selena Gomez, and Claire Danes have carried Bandolier pieces, according to the brand, as well as Taylor Swift and Ariana Madix.

So by now, you’ve seen me throw around the terms “crossbody phone case” and “wallet phone case.” So, which is it? Well, it’s both. Like most Bandolier cases, the Hailey Side Slot Leather Crossbody Bandolier comes with an adjustable and detachable strap, which I’ve worn both on my shoulder and, as intended, across my body, as well as with an attached card case that I’m constantly using for my cards, ID, and even a boarding pass at one point.

I no longer lose my phone when unloading the many grocery bags in my car when I’m food shopping, I don’t have to fish for my wallet in the drive-thru when grabbing a coffee on the go, and I can grab my suitcase at baggage claim while keeping in contact with my ride. I also love that I don’t have to physically carry my phone on long walks, and wink wink, it’s also super useful for selfies. And if I can ever get lucky enough to get tickets to the Eras Tour or attend a local sports team game, I’d most definitely use my Bandolier crossbody phone case as an alternative to a clear stadium-approved bag.

People / Alyssa Grabinski

Since getting the case a few months ago, I can’t recall dropping my phone with the pebble-leather case on — another pro, it’s always attached to my body — but even so, the case itself feels durable and aside from a little peeling along the straps, the material is showing little signs of wear and tear.

You can trash your scratched-up phone case and grab a Bandolier in tan, pink, periwinkle, and more colors, plus styles with thicker straps, studded straps, or even chain straps. While Blake Lively and I use them, it certainly doesn’t end with us — and it shouldn’t with you either.

Alyssa Grabinski is a celebrity commerce writer for PEOPLE.com who occasionally receives products to review and writes about her personal favorites.

