Blake Lively Bakes Fancy Cake with French Pastry Chef Cédric Grolet: 'She Surprised Me with Her Talent'

The actress snuck a few tastes while whipping up a decadent Charlotte aux Fruits with Grolet

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack
Erin Clack is a Writer-Editor for PEOPLE.
Published on September 10, 2023 05:20PM EDT
Blake Lively
Blake Lively makes a fancy cake in a new Instagram video shared by French pastry chef Cédric Grolet. Photo:

Cindy Ord/Getty, Cedric Grolet/Instagram

Blake Lively is showing off her impressive baking skills.

The actress, 36, recently teamed up with French pastry chef Cédric Grolet to make a decadent cake. Grolet shared a video on Instagram Sunday of Lively getting down to business in the kitchen, set to Fergie's hit "Glamorous."

The clip — which Lively also posted on her Instagram page — kicks off with Grolet handing the Gossip Girl star an industrial-size whisk mixer attachment, which she placed in a large bowl before taking a moment to hug the chef. However, while Lively's back was turned, the bowl tipped over, though Grolet quickly caught it with a laugh.

Lively then began to add ingredients to the bowl one by one before pulling out the large whisk and revealing the thick white cream she'd whipped up. Of course, she snuck a taste, dipping her finger into the cream.

Next, the pair poured the cake batter into a large rectangular pan, giving Lively a chance to display her talents for perfectly leveling off the batter with a metal spatula before baking. Once the cake was out of the oven, Lively expertly cut out round layers and, with the magic of editing, snapped her fingers to make an array of colorful berries appear.

Lively and Grolet then carefully assembled the cake, adding layers of berries and cream. They finished by encircling the cake with ladyfingers and adding a dusting of sugar. After showing off the finished product, the two celebrated by popping open some cans of Betty Buzz, Lively's own line of sparkling beverages, and enjoying a taste of the cake.

"@cedricgrolet and @blakelively created together a cake! She surprised me so much with her talent!" Grolet wrote in the post's caption, praising Lively's culinary skills. "What do you think about it? charlotte aux fruits xxl with her drinks so fresh @bettybuzz @bettybooze 🍾 #cedricgrolet #blakelively."

Cedric Grolet
Pastry chef Cédric Grolet whipped up a cake with Blake Lively.

STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty 

Lively isn't the only celebrity to take a turn in the kitchen with Grolet, whose viral baking videos have garnered him more than 8 million followers on Instagram. In July, Avatar star Zoe Saldaña, her husband Marco Perego Saldaña and their three kids took a break from sightseeing in Paris to visit the chef's bakery, La Pâtisserie du Meurice par Cédric Grolet on Rue de Castiglione.

The family of five got a lesson in making fruit tarts, which Grolet shared on Instagram. At the end of the baking session, they had a tableful of yummy confections topped with strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and more. The video captured the family happily sampling the desserts before sharing the love — Saldaña and her husband later stepped out on the street to hand out tarts to fans waiting outside.

Blake Lively and Paul Hollywood, Great British Bake Off
Blake Lively visits Paul Hollywood on the set of the 'Great British Baking Show.'.

Paul Hollywood/Instagram

Lively got to experience another exciting culinary moment in June. She and husband Ryan Reynolds paid a visit to the Berkshire, England, set of the Great British Baking Show. Soon after, judge Paul Hollywood shared a photo on Instagram of him and Lively posing together inside the familiar tent where the bakers compete.

"Sorry Prue, Blake (@blakelively) has taken your seat," Hollywood wrote, shouting out co-host Prue Leith. "Welcome to cake corner Blake 😁#legendinthetent #getbaking @vancityreynolds."

Reynolds, 46, also shared a snapshot from the visit, this one capturing him, Leith and Hollywood. “A full and unconditional hug of pure serotonin,” the Deadpool star captioned the post.

