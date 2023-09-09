Happy 11-Year Anniversary to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively! See 11 of Their Sweetest Couple Selfies

Hollywood's favorite couple shares daughters James, 9, Inez, 6, Betty, 3, and a third child born in early 2023

By Staff Author
Published on September 9, 2023 10:00AM EDT
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds selfies
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Photo:

Ryan Reynolds/ Instagram

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are celebrating 11 years of love, family and photo ops!

Throughout the past decade-plus, the A-listers have shared glimpses into their romance with social media posts. And while professional photographers have captured their most glamorous red carpet walks and high-profile appearances, the duo's essence is best captured in the selfies taken with their own phones.

From their goofiest moments to their sweetest snaps, see some of the most wholesome photos Lively and Reynolds have taken together over the years.

01 of 11

Madly in Love

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds selfies
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Ryan Reynolds/ Instagram

After over a decade of marriage and four kids together, these two still love to spend time together. Lively spoke about her husband's dedication to their family when he received the American Cinematheque Award in November 2022.

"He is able to somehow be everything to everyone, all at once. He is the most present person you will ever meet," the Gossip Girl alum said in her speech. "And yes, he creates magic in his work but man, oh man, does he create magic in his real life."

02 of 11

Four-Legged Friend

Ryan Reynolds shares a selfie to Instagram with Blake Lively and their dog
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

vancityreynolds/Instagram

Just ahead of their 11th anniversary, Reynolds posted an Instagram Story selfie with his wife and their Golden Retriever, Baxter.

03 of 11

'Love and Appreciation'

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds selfies
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Ryan Reynolds/ Instagram

Reynolds rounded up some of Lively's best photos for her birthday in 2023, a rare change from his usual trolling birthday posts from unflattering angles. But as cute as this coastal selfie is, her husband of 11 years somehow upped the ante with his heartwarming caption.

"The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person. Witnessing her life is something I couldn’t take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try," he wrote. "Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You hung the damn moon."

04 of 11

Golden Hour

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds selfies
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Ryan Reynolds/ Instagram

The duo was literally glowing in the sun in another gorgeous selfie shared by Reynolds on Lively's 36th birthday.

05 of 11

Mom and Dad

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds selfies
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Ryan Reynolds/ Instagram

After the arrival of their fourth baby in early 2023, a source told PEOPLE that the couple and their kids were already loving being a family of six.

"Blake and Ryan are amazing together. Ryan is a great dad. He is very sweet to Blake. They are very excited about the new baby. The older siblings have adjusted great," the insider said at the time.

06 of 11

Out to the Ball Game

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds selfies
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Ryan Reynolds/ Instagram

The couple documented their sweet date at Yankee Stadium, where they watched the 2021 Home Run Derby.

07 of 11

All Dressed Up

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds selfies
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Ryan Reynolds/ Instagram

Plenty of photographers captured Lively and Reynolds looking totally glam on the red carpet at the Met Gala in 2022, but they made sure to take their own pic inside the event.

08 of 11

Goofing Off

Cute celebrity couples photos
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Blake Lively/Instagram

In 2019, Lively showed just how comfortable the two stars are with each other when she shared a photo of her with a finger up Reynolds' nose to celebrate his birthday.

"I picked a good one. Happy birthday @vancityreynolds 🎈," read her punny Instagram caption.

09 of 11

Garden Moment

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds selfies
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Ryan Reynolds/ Instagram

In 2021, Reynolds wished his wife a happy Mother's Day with a sweet snap out in nature.

"It can’t be said enough… you’re the heart and soul of every moment this family shares," he wrote, breaking out of his typically jesting online persona at the beginning of his Instagram caption. "The tender grit it takes to be a mother in 2021 is an act of pure strength and heroism."

10 of 11

Ride or Die

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds selfies
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Ryan Reynolds/ Instagram

Lively looked stunning wearing a chunky gold necklace in a casual car selfie.

11 of 11

Glowing Together

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds. Blake Lively/Instagram

Indoors or out, this gorgeous duo looks fabulous in any setting.

Related Articles
Jessica Chastain attends a red carpet for the movie "Memory" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 08, 2023 in Venice, Italy
Jessica Chastain Sparkles in Venice, Plus Robert Pattinson, Camila Mendes, Chase Stokes and More
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds walk home in New York City on 9/7/23
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Have a Coordinating Couples Outing in Cool Button-Downs Ahead of Anniversary
Katie Holmes attends the US Open with Maestro Dobel Tequila, First Official Tequila Of The US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 01, 2023 in New York City.
Katie Holmes Went to the U.S. Open in the Preppy Sweater You Can Wear Anywhere
Ellen Pompeo US open Tennis 09 07 23
Ellen Pompeo Attends the US Open in N.Y.C., Plus Patrick Dempsey, Jessica Chastain, Emma Watson and More
Tennis player Sloane Stephens attends The 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Former U.S. Open Winner Sloane Stephens Shared Her Nighttime Routine with Us, Including This $10 Drugstore Find
Charlize Theron Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Breitling Meatpacking Boutique
Charlize Theron Goes Glam in N.Y.C., Plus Cardi B, the D'Amelio Sisters, Doja Cat and More
Ryan Reynolds shares a selfie to Instagram with Blake Lively and their dog
Ryan Reynolds Posts Sweet Selfie with Wife Blake Lively Ahead of Their 11th Wedding Anniversary
EXCLUSIVE* - Despite recent changes in her love life, Sofia Vergara continues to shine with her signature gorgeous smile
Sofía Vergara Went Shopping in the Flattering Jean Style Jennifer Lopez and Katie Holmes Love to Pull Out for Fall
*EXCLUSIVE* - Hollywood A-Listers Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds hold hands while out for a morning stroll in NYC.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Stroll Around N.Y.C., Plus Kelly Rowland, Jake Gyllenhaal, Emma Watson and More
Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink attend a red carpet for the movie "Ferrari" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2023 in Venice, Italy.
Some Rarely Seen Couples Stepped Out in Venice Over the Weekend: Catch the Cute Photos
Michelle Obama, Martha Stewart, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez, Martha Stewart, and More Celebs Are Wearing Denim Dresses — These Similar Styles Start at $30
Khloe Kardashian and Hailey Bieber attend the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium
Khloé Kardashian and Hailey Bieber Catch Beyoncé's Birthday Show, Plus Jacob Elordi, Sheryl Lee Ralph and More
Bruno Mars Bandana Sao Paulo Brazil 09 03 23
Bruno Mars Performs in São Paulo, Plus Lady Gaga in Las Vegas, Spike Lee, Leona Lewis and More
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde Works Up a Sweat in L.A., Plus Mads Mikkelsen, Lily Allen, Beyoncé and More
Paris performed an exclusive DJ Set in Las Vegas. It was followed by a performance by Katy Perry.
Paris Hilton and Katy Perry in Las Vegas, Plus Barbara Palvin, Cardi B, Sam Smith and More
PPenn Badgley Teases Catch-Up with TV Sister Taylor Momsen for His Podcast
'Gossip Girl' Reunion! Penn Badgley Teases Catch-Up with TV Sister Taylor Momsen for His Podcast