Happy 11-Year Anniversary to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively! See 11 of Their Sweetest Couple Selfies

From their goofiest moments to their sweetest snaps, see some of the most wholesome photos Lively and Reynolds have taken together over the years.

Throughout the past decade-plus, the A-listers have shared glimpses into their romance with social media posts. And while professional photographers have captured their most glamorous red carpet walks and high-profile appearances, the duo's essence is best captured in the selfies taken with their own phones.

01 of 11 Madly in Love Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Ryan Reynolds/ Instagram After over a decade of marriage and four kids together, these two still love to spend time together. Lively spoke about her husband's dedication to their family when he received the American Cinematheque Award in November 2022. "He is able to somehow be everything to everyone, all at once. He is the most present person you will ever meet," the Gossip Girl alum said in her speech. "And yes, he creates magic in his work but man, oh man, does he create magic in his real life."



02 of 11 Four-Legged Friend Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. vancityreynolds/Instagram Just ahead of their 11th anniversary, Reynolds posted an Instagram Story selfie with his wife and their Golden Retriever, Baxter.

03 of 11 'Love and Appreciation' Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Ryan Reynolds/ Instagram Reynolds rounded up some of Lively's best photos for her birthday in 2023, a rare change from his usual trolling birthday posts from unflattering angles. But as cute as this coastal selfie is, her husband of 11 years somehow upped the ante with his heartwarming caption. "The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person. Witnessing her life is something I couldn’t take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try," he wrote. "Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You hung the damn moon."

04 of 11 Golden Hour Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Ryan Reynolds/ Instagram The duo was literally glowing in the sun in another gorgeous selfie shared by Reynolds on Lively's 36th birthday.

05 of 11 Mom and Dad Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Ryan Reynolds/ Instagram After the arrival of their fourth baby in early 2023, a source told PEOPLE that the couple and their kids were already loving being a family of six. "Blake and Ryan are amazing together. Ryan is a great dad. He is very sweet to Blake. They are very excited about the new baby. The older siblings have adjusted great," the insider said at the time.

06 of 11 Out to the Ball Game Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Ryan Reynolds/ Instagram The couple documented their sweet date at Yankee Stadium, where they watched the 2021 Home Run Derby.

07 of 11 All Dressed Up Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Ryan Reynolds/ Instagram Plenty of photographers captured Lively and Reynolds looking totally glam on the red carpet at the Met Gala in 2022, but they made sure to take their own pic inside the event.

08 of 11 Goofing Off Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Blake Lively/Instagram In 2019, Lively showed just how comfortable the two stars are with each other when she shared a photo of her with a finger up Reynolds' nose to celebrate his birthday. "I picked a good one. Happy birthday @vancityreynolds 🎈," read her punny Instagram caption.

09 of 11 Garden Moment Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Ryan Reynolds/ Instagram In 2021, Reynolds wished his wife a happy Mother's Day with a sweet snap out in nature. "It can’t be said enough… you’re the heart and soul of every moment this family shares," he wrote, breaking out of his typically jesting online persona at the beginning of his Instagram caption. "The tender grit it takes to be a mother in 2021 is an act of pure strength and heroism."

10 of 11 Ride or Die Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Ryan Reynolds/ Instagram Lively looked stunning wearing a chunky gold necklace in a casual car selfie.