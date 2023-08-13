Blake Griffin and Francesca Aiello Reunite for Beach Trip in Sardinia — See the Photos!

Blake Griffin and Francesca Aiello are spending time together again.

The NBA star, 34, and the Frankies Bikinis founder, 28, were spotted at a beach in Sardinia on Saturday.

Photos captured of the pair show them walking side-by-side and looking out at the island waters while holding hands.

A representative for Griffin did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, while a rep for Aiello could not be reached.

Griffin and Aiello previously kept their romance under wraps and didn't gush publicly about their relationship on social media when they were last an item.

The Boston Celtics power forward has seemingly not dated anyone publicly since he was last linked to Aiello in 2020. He previously told Entertainment Tonight in August of that year that he was single.

Before he was linked to Aiello, Griffin had split from Kendall Jenner a few months earlier, after they dated for about a year.



In March 2018, the Kardashians star, 27, told Vogue that Griffin was "very nice," but she didn't comment any further. By April, the pair had broken up.

Griffin was then linked to Aiello in June 2018. At the time, they were seen leaving Nobu together, and a few days later, they were photographed embracing during a walk in Aiello's hometown of Malibu, California.

