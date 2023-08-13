Blake Griffin and Francesca Aiello Reunite for Beach Trip in Sardinia — See the Photos!

The NBA star and Frankies Bikinis founder previously dated years ago

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 13, 2023 08:41AM EDT
Blake Griffin, Francesca Aiello
Photo:

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Blake Griffin and Francesca Aiello are spending time together again.

The NBA star, 34, and the Frankies Bikinis founder, 28, were spotted at a beach in Sardinia on Saturday.

Photos captured of the pair show them walking side-by-side and looking out at the island waters while holding hands.

A representative for Griffin did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, while a rep for Aiello could not be reached.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Blake Griffin Fracesca Aiello Sardinia

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Griffin and Aiello previously kept their romance under wraps and didn't gush publicly about their relationship on social media when they were last an item.

The Boston Celtics power forward has seemingly not dated anyone publicly since he was last linked to Aiello in 2020. He previously told Entertainment Tonight in August of that year that he was single.

Before he was linked to Aiello, Griffin had split from Kendall Jenner a few months earlier, after they dated for about a year.

Blake Griffin Dating History
Kevin Mazur/Getty ; Mark Sagliocco/Getty

In March 2018, the Kardashians star, 27, told Vogue that Griffin was "very nice," but she didn't comment any further. By April, the pair had broken up.

Griffin was then linked to Aiello in June 2018. At the time, they were seen leaving Nobu together, and a few days later, they were photographed embracing during a walk in Aiello's hometown of Malibu, California.

Related Articles
Derek Jeter
Derek Jeter Makes Surprise Appearance Onstage During Hip Hop 50 Live Show at Yankee Stadium
Harper Beckham Lionel Messi
Harper Beckham Steps onto Field with Lionel Messi Ahead of Inter Miami Soccer Match — See the Video!
Dwyane Wade and Allen Iverson poses for a photo during the NBA All-Star Game as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
Dwyane Wade Says Being First Hall-of-Famer Presented by Allen Iverson 'Means Everything' (Exclusive)
Wide receiver Sean Dawkins #86 of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the game against the Carolina Panthers at the Eriksson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
Former Colts Wide Receiver Sean Dawkins Dead at 52
LeBron James Bryce James ESPYS 07 12 23
LeBron James' Youngest Son Bryce Joining Notre Dame High School Team With Rapper Master P. Miller’s Son: ‘Let’s Get It’
New Kobe Bryant Sneaker, 8 Protro, Designed by Vanessa Bryant, Released By Nike
Nike Unveils New Kobe Bryant 8 Protro Sneaker Designed by Vanessa Bryant
Shaquille ONeal Teases New Thotdaddy Album as He Dons Mullet Wig
Shaquille O’Neal Teases Debut 'Dubstep Dad' Album as He Dons Mullet Wig
Jon Rahm
Golfer Jon Rahm's Big Request for PGA Tour Is to 'Have a Freaking Porta Potty on Every Hole'
Josh Sills
Eagles' Josh Sills Speaks Out After Being Acquitted of Rape and Kidnapping Charges: 'It's Been Very Daunting'
Alex Morgan of USA poses for a photo with her VISA Player of the Match award after the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023
Alex Morgan Says USWNT Loss ‘Hurts,' Emphasizes That Team 'Poured Everything into This World Cup'
Megan Rapinoe #15of the United States is introduced during a post game ceremony after an international friendly against Wales at PayPal Park
Megan Rapinoe Says Goodbye to USWNT in Farewell Post After World Cup Loss: ‘It Has Been My Honor’
Bashaud Breeland #21 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on from the sidelines after being injured during the first half of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 7, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)"nNo licensing by any casino, sportsbook, and/or fantasy sports organization for any purpose. During game play, no use of images within play-by-play, statistical account or depiction of a game
Former NFL Player Bashaud Breeland Arrested, Accused of Possessing Drugs, Guns and Stolen Vehicle: Report
Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. Ruggs plead guilty to driving his car drunk before causing a fiery crash that killed a woman. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Ex-NFL Player Henry Ruggs Sentenced to Prison for DUI Crash That Killed a 23-Year-Old Woman and Her Dog
Aaron Rodgers Nervously Introduces Himself to Liev Schreiber, Calls Him the Voice of God
Aaron Rodgers Excitedly Meets Liev Schreiber at Jets Training Camp: 'It's the Voice of God!'
Today, Republic FC announced Daâvian Kimbrough, a member of the clubâs youth development academy, has signed his first professional contract making him eligible to compete for the clubâs first team. In signing his first professional contract, Daâvian is the youngest professional athlete in American team sports history (13 years, 5 months, 13 days).
13-Year-Old Da'vian Kimbrough Becomes Youngest Pro Athlete in U.S. History: ‘A Remarkable Talent’
Eastern Michigan Football Player Gives His Scholarship Away
College Football Player Gives His Scholarship to Teammate Who Was Donating His Plasma to Afford School