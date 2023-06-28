All the Gorgeous Photos from Blair Underwood's Wedding to Josie Hart

From the scenic setting to the Swarovski-covered dress and more, see all of the stunning images from the couple's celebration.

Blair Underwood married longtime friend Josie Hart in the Caribbean over the weekend , in a celebration guest Kim Fields called "a beautiful, soul-touching celebration of kindred spirits, love and family, as incredible as Josie and as phenomenal as Blair."

01 of 12 Perfectly Planned Martin Ameztoy Photography “I've been very involved,” Underwood, 58, told PEOPLE exclusively of the couple’s destination wedding. In front of 100 guests, including actress Kim Fields and actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner, the two were wed on June 24 at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas in the Dominican Republic. “I’m a Virgo and a bit of a perfectionist so I like to make sure details are taken care of.” Wedding planner Theresa Calcos of Casa de Campo worked with Angelica and Adriana Noriega of Caribbean Celebrations, who created the ambience and decor for the celebration, which included a welcome party before the wedding.

02 of 12 A Perfect View Martin Ameztoy Photography The wedding took place at Casa de Campo resort in Altos de Chavon, a breathtaking replica of a 16th Century Mediterranean Village located on the 7,000-acre property.

03 of 12 Like a Princess Martin Ameztoy Photography For the ceremony, Hart wore a bespoke transitional two-in-one gown featuring a fitted trumpet silhouette and a detachable overskirt with a cathedral length train designed by Nneka C. Alexander of Brides by Nona Couture Atelier. Bridal hair and makeup was provided by Glamour by Shaniqua Inc. Hart walked down the aisle to “I Choose You” by Ryan Darling. "The first time I saw her in the dress, she looked like a princess," Underwood said. "She was so beautiful.”

04 of 12 Saying Yes in Style Martin Ameztoy Photography Underwood opted for an ISAIA ivory wool/silk jacquard patterned evening jacket with satin lapel paired with linen vest and evening trousers. As a special touch, the couple’s wedding date was embroidered in gold inside the actor’s jacket.

05 of 12 Scent-sational Martin Ameztoy Photography Flowers, including Hart’s bouquet, featured cascading floral arrangements of imported exotic fuchsia Cattleya orchids, white Dendrobium orchids and ivory Osiana roses.

06 of 12 They Do Martin Ameztoy Photography Under an acrylic arch covered in roses, the two exchanged handwritten vows. “His vows, to hear him say the words he said to me for our forever was incredible,” said Hart.

07 of 12 Hopeful Hearts Martin Ameztoy Photography “There wasn’t a dry eye in the house as two families, already ‘family’ for decades, officially became one,” said a wedding guest. “It was truly an intimate, special occasion filled with familiarity, music, laughter, happy tears and an abundance of love. Safe to say everyone left with full and hopeful hearts.”

08 of 12 It's a Celebration Martin Ameztoy Photography The couple hosted a cocktail reception featuring a menu of Dominican ceviche, coconut breaded shrimp and grilled bacon wrapped plantains along with the bride’s signature drink, Prosecco with a splash of grenadine.



09 of 12 Fancy Feast Martin Ameztoy Photography At the reception following the ceremony, guests dined on a buffet featuring Caprese salad, pearl couscous, pork tenderloin, baked rigatoni, chicken cacciatore, mahi-mahi and mushroom risotto.

10 of 12 Take the Cake Martin Ameztoy Photography Created by Flor Reposteria bakery, the couple’s five-tier cake was French Vanilla with butter crème frosting and filling on alternate layers of sweet guava and white chocolate crème. Each tier was embellished with a Swarovski crystal ribbon.

11 of 12 Dancing the Night Away Martin Ameztoy Photography DJ Germán Cabello of GCStar Punta Cana provided the music along with Underwood's friend, Milo Levell. The bride and groom had their first dance to Tony Terry’s song “With You”—performed live by the singer as a surprise to Hart—before fireworks lit up the night sky.