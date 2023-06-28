All the Gorgeous Photos from Blair Underwood's Wedding to Josie Hart

From the setting to the styles to the sweets, Blair Underwood's Caribbean wedding was picture perfect: see the photos!

By
Julie Jordan
Julie Jordan

Julie Jordan is an Editor at Large for PEOPLE. She has been with the brand for 25 years, writing cover stories and features and managing special issues including the Beautiful Issue and Sexiest Man Alive. 

Published on June 28, 2023 11:14AM EDT
Blair Underwood Marries Longtime Friend Josie Hart in Intimate Caribbean Wedding
Blair Underwood and new wife Josie Hart marry in the Caribbean. Photo:

Martin Ameztoy Photography

Blair Underwood married longtime friend Josie Hart in the Caribbean over the weekend, in a celebration guest Kim Fields called "a beautiful, soul-touching celebration of kindred spirits, love and family, as incredible as Josie and as phenomenal as Blair."

From the scenic setting to the Swarovski-covered dress and more, see all of the stunning images from the couple's celebration.

01 of 12

Perfectly Planned

Blair Underwood Marries Longtime Friend Josie Hart in Intimate Caribbean Wedding

Martin Ameztoy Photography

“I've been very involved,” Underwood, 58, told PEOPLE exclusively of the couple’s destination wedding. In front of 100 guests, including actress Kim Fields and actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner, the two were wed on June 24 at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas in the Dominican Republic. “I’m a Virgo and a bit of a perfectionist so I like to make sure details are taken care of.”

Wedding planner Theresa Calcos of Casa de Campo worked with Angelica and Adriana Noriega of Caribbean Celebrations, who created the ambience and decor for the celebration, which included a welcome party before the wedding.

02 of 12

A Perfect View

Blair Underwood Marries Longtime Friend Josie Hart

Martin Ameztoy Photography

The wedding took place at Casa de Campo resort in Altos de Chavon, a breathtaking replica of a 16th Century Mediterranean Village located on the 7,000-acre property.

03 of 12

Like a Princess

Blair Underwood Marries Longtime Friend Josie Hart

Martin Ameztoy Photography

For the ceremony, Hart wore a bespoke transitional two-in-one gown featuring a fitted trumpet silhouette and a detachable overskirt with a cathedral length train designed by Nneka C. Alexander of Brides by Nona Couture Atelier. Bridal hair and makeup was provided by Glamour by Shaniqua Inc. Hart walked down the aisle to “I Choose You” by Ryan Darling. "The first time I saw her in the dress, she looked like a princess," Underwood said. "She was so beautiful.”

04 of 12

Saying Yes in Style

Blair Underwood Marries Longtime Friend Josie Hart

Martin Ameztoy Photography

Underwood opted for an ISAIA ivory wool/silk jacquard patterned evening jacket with satin lapel paired with linen vest and evening trousers. As a special touch, the couple’s wedding date was embroidered in gold inside the actor’s jacket.

05 of 12

Scent-sational

Blair Underwood Marries Longtime Friend Josie Hart

Martin Ameztoy Photography

Flowers, including Hart’s bouquet, featured cascading floral arrangements of imported exotic fuchsia Cattleya orchids, white Dendrobium orchids and ivory Osiana roses.

06 of 12

They Do

Blair Underwood Marries Longtime Friend Josie Hart

Martin Ameztoy Photography

Under an acrylic arch covered in roses, the two exchanged handwritten vows. “His vows, to hear him say the words he said to me for our forever was incredible,” said Hart. 

07 of 12

Hopeful Hearts

Blair Underwood Marries Longtime Friend Josie Hart

Martin Ameztoy Photography

“There wasn’t a dry eye in the house as two families, already ‘family’ for decades, officially became one,” said a wedding guest. “It was truly an intimate, special occasion filled with familiarity, music, laughter, happy tears and an abundance of love. Safe to say everyone left with full and hopeful hearts.”

08 of 12

It's a Celebration

Blair Underwood Marries Longtime Friend Josie Hart

Martin Ameztoy Photography

The couple hosted a cocktail reception featuring a menu of Dominican ceviche, coconut breaded shrimp and grilled bacon wrapped plantains along with the bride’s signature drink, Prosecco with a splash of grenadine.

09 of 12

Fancy Feast

Blair Underwood Marries Longtime Friend Josie Hart

Martin Ameztoy Photography

At the reception following the ceremony, guests dined on a buffet featuring Caprese salad, pearl couscous, pork tenderloin, baked rigatoni, chicken cacciatore, mahi-mahi and mushroom risotto. 

10 of 12

Take the Cake

Blair Underwood Marries Longtime Friend Josie Hart

Martin Ameztoy Photography

Created by Flor Reposteria bakery, the couple’s five-tier cake was French Vanilla with butter crème frosting and filling on alternate layers of sweet guava and white chocolate crème. Each tier was embellished with a Swarovski crystal ribbon.

11 of 12

Dancing the Night Away

Blair Underwood Marries Longtime Friend Josie Hart

Martin Ameztoy Photography

DJ Germán Cabello of GCStar Punta Cana provided the music along with Underwood's friend, Milo Levell. The bride and groom had their first dance to Tony Terry’s song “With You”—performed live by the singer as a surprise to Hart—before fireworks lit up the night sky. 

12 of 12

Magic Moment

Blair Underwood Marries Longtime Friend Josie Hart

Martin Ameztoy Photography

“The deep emotions that were displayed during the ceremony, the lightness and fun of the reception, it all felt humbling because it all just fell into place,” said Underwood. “It was amazing."

“It was surreal and magical,” added Hart. “Between our children and all of them giving toasts, the fireworks right after our first dance, the entire day was just beyond my expectations.” 

