Blair Underwood Shares Sweet Honeymoon Video from Thailand with Wife Josie Hart: Watch

Blair Underwood is in honeymoon bliss!

The actor, 58, shared an Instagram Reel on Friday, in which he documented his honeymoon in Bangkok, Thailand, with his new wife Josie Hart.

“After a couple weeks of downtime, we finally had a chance to break away and start our honeymoon here in Bangkok Thailand, someplace neither Josie or I have ever been,” Underwood wrote in his caption, as Burna Boy’s “Sittin’ on Top of the World" played over the video.



“So you know we are hyped to finally be here to check out the people, the culture, and most definitely… the food!” he added, tagging luxury resort Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel, where the pair stayed during their visit.

Underwood revealed the towel art in his hotel room on his honeymoon. Blair Underwood/ Instagram

In the montage clip, the couple’s hotel room was seen covered with rose petals as two toweled swans sat propped up at the foot of their bed, setting the honeymoon scene.

“Every night @anantarasiambangkok there would be a different configuration of towel-art placed on our bed,” Underwood explained as he shared further photos of the swans on his Instagram Story. “Brilliant creations each, and every one of them.”

In the Reel, the newlyweds were seen partaking in a tasty meal of croissants and cake, topped off with a glass of mimosa in a restaurant, before they headed off on a boat trip and visited a Buddhist temple.

Underwood and Hart married in the Dominican Republic in June. John Lamparski/Getty

“It’s hot here but it’s worth gettin’ out every day and checking out Bangkok vibe!” Underwood said, as he posted a second Reel showing more clips of the boat trip, as well as himself and Hart enjoying massages in a parlor.

Underwood also shared a photo of the impressive chocolate cake he received on arrival in Bangkok, which displayed an edible film role printed with his face on top.

“Now why was there a chunk of cake with chocolate movie film with my face on it,” the actor wrote on his Instagram Story. “I hate for good chocolate to go to waste so that cake had to ‘get in my belly!’”

The actor also showed the chocolate cake gift he received. Blair Underwood/ Instagram

Underwood’s honeymoon footage comes after the actor married his longtime friend Hart in June in an intimate ceremony at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas in the Dominican Republic.

Hart appeared a sparkling bride at the ceremony as she wore a Swarovski-covered dress, while groom Underwood sported an all-white suit.

The actor said he was “very involved” in the planning for the ceremony as he spoke to PEOPLE about the destination wedding. “I’m a Virgo and a bit of a perfectionist so I like to make sure details are taken care of," he said.

Wedding planner Theresa Calcos of Casa de Campo worked with Angelica and Adriana Noriega of Caribbean Celebrations to create the decor and ambiance for the ceremony, which included a welcome party beforehand.

