Josie Hart Married Blair Underwood in a Swarovski Crystal-Covered Gown That Took Over 2,000 Hours to Make (Exclusive)

Josie Hart and Blair Underwood got married in style at their romantic Caribbean wedding on Saturday, which featured stunning custom looks for the bride and groom.

Hart wore a custom couture gown designed by Nneka C. Alexander of Brides by Nona Couture Atelier, which featured a fitted trumpet silhouette and a detachable overskirt with a cathedral length train, measuring 15 feet long.

The fitted gown was adorned with thousands of pearls and authentic Swarovski crystals that took the designing team over 2,000 hours of intricate hand work to complete. Designer Alexander traveled to the destination venue in the Caribbean, Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, to fit Hart into the bespoke transitional two-in-one gown for the big day.

“The first time I saw her in the dress, she looked like a princess," Underwood told PEOPLE exclusively. "She was so beautiful. The deep emotions that were displayed during the ceremony, the lightness and fun of the reception, it all felt humbling because it all just fell into place. It was amazing."

Underwood, 58, matched his bride in all-white, wearing a custom ivory wool and silk ISAIA tuxedo with a jacquard patterned evening jacket, which he paired with a linen ivory vest and evening trousers.

The couple’s wedding date was embroidered in gold on the inside of Underwood’s tuxedo jacket.

The 100-person wedding ceremony in the Dominican Republic was intimate, with the couple exchanging handwritten vows at the ceremony.

"It was surreal and magical," Hart told PEOPLE of the wedding day. "His vows, to hear him say the words he said to me for our forever was incredible. Between our children and all of them giving toasts, the fireworks right after our first dance, the entire day was just beyond my expectations."

The couple met when they were teens, and they enjoyed a friendship for over 40 years before they started dating after their respective divorces. Underwood proposed last fall, writing on Instagram that Hart is “the most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking & insightful person I know.”

The actor said he was grateful for the support of his family and Hart’s family, including the nine kids the two have from previous relationships, their grandkids and their former spouses.

“To find love and discover love in someone who's been around in my life, in my family's life, and as I have been in hers, for so long in an honorable, platonic way. To find each other in this space when we're both single and looking to see how we'll spend the rest of our lives. It's a beautiful love story.”

