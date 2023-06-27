Josie Hart Married Blair Underwood in a Swarovski Crystal-Covered Gown That Took Over 2,000 Hours to Make (Exclusive)

The longtime friends were married on June 24 in an intimate Caribbean celebration

By
Kaitlyn Huamani
Photo of Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She has previously worked at local independent newspapers and her student-led publication at the University of Southern California, where she serves as the editor of Arts, Culture and Entertainment and is obtaining a degree in journalism.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Julie Jordan
Julie Jordan Headshot
Julie Jordan

Julie Jordan is an Editor at Large for PEOPLE. She has been with the brand for 25 years, writing cover stories and features and managing special issues including the Beautiful Issue and Sexiest Man Alive. 

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 27, 2023 04:13PM EDT

Josie Hart and Blair Underwood got married in style at their romantic Caribbean wedding on Saturday, which featured stunning custom looks for the bride and groom. 

Hart wore a custom couture gown designed by Nneka C. Alexander of Brides by Nona Couture Atelier, which featured a fitted trumpet silhouette and a detachable overskirt with a cathedral length train, measuring 15 feet long. 

The fitted gown was adorned with thousands of pearls and authentic Swarovski crystals that took the designing team over 2,000 hours of intricate hand work to complete. Designer Alexander traveled to the destination venue in the Caribbean, Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, to fit Hart into the bespoke transitional two-in-one gown for the big day. 

Blair Underwood Marries Longtime Friend Josie Hart

Martin Ameztoy Photography

“The first time I saw her in the dress, she looked like a princess," Underwood told PEOPLE exclusively. "She was so beautiful. The deep emotions that were displayed during the ceremony, the lightness and fun of the reception, it all felt humbling because it all just fell into place. It was amazing."

Blair Underwood Marries Longtime Friend Josie Hart

Martin Ameztoy Photography

Underwood, 58, matched his bride in all-white, wearing a custom ivory wool and silk ISAIA tuxedo with a jacquard patterned evening jacket, which he paired with a linen ivory vest and evening trousers. 

The couple’s wedding date was embroidered in gold on the inside of Underwood’s tuxedo jacket. 

Blair Underwood Marries Longtime Friend Josie Hart

Martin Ameztoy Photography

The 100-person wedding ceremony in the Dominican Republic was intimate, with the couple exchanging handwritten vows at the ceremony. 

"It was surreal and magical," Hart told PEOPLE of the wedding day. "His vows, to hear him say the words he said to me for our forever was incredible. Between our children and all of them giving toasts, the fireworks right after our first dance, the entire day was just beyond my expectations."

Blair Underwood Marries Longtime Friend Josie Hart

Martin Ameztoy Photography

The couple met when they were teens, and they enjoyed a friendship for over 40 years before they started dating after their respective divorces. Underwood proposed last fall, writing on Instagram that Hart is “the most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking & insightful person I know.” 

The actor said he was grateful for the support of his family and Hart’s family, including the nine kids the two have from previous relationships, their grandkids and their former spouses.

“To find love and discover love in someone who's been around in my life, in my family's life, and as I have been in hers, for so long in an honorable, platonic way. To find each other in this space when we're both single and looking to see how we'll spend the rest of our lives. It's a beautiful love story.”

Related Articles
Blair Underwood Marries Longtime Friend Josie Hart
See Blair Underwood and Josie Hart’s Swarovski-Covered Wedding Cake (Exclusive)
Blair Underwood Marries Longtime Friend Josie Hart
All About the Stunning Tropical Location Where Blair Underwood and Josie Hart Wed — and Its Many Celeb Ties
SKIMS Swim Campaign June 2023 Editorial Images
Kim Kardashian Models Rubber and Faux Leather Swimwear for SKIMS in Provocative New Campaign
Kim Kardashian on the cover of Vogue Italia
Kim Kardashian Says She Loves to Wear ‘Emerging’ Designers: ‘I Like to Dress Local’
Sofia Richie recreating her wedding looks on TikTok
Sofia Richie Attempts to Recreate Her Viral Wedding Day Glam — and Her Makeup Artist Weighs In
BET Awards 2023 best dressed
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 BET Awards
Rihanna celebrates Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Rihanna to Focus on Exec Chairman Role as She Appoints New CEO at Savage X Fenty: ‘Just the Beginning’
Jennifer Garner attends Apple TV+ "The Last Thing He Told Me" Premiere held at Regency Bruin Theatre on April 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jennifer Garner Shares Skincare Must-Haves for National Hydration Day, Including One She Calls ‘Delish’ (Exclusive)
Katie Holmes attends the 2023 American Ballet Theatre's summer season opening night
Katie Holmes Steps Out in Skin-Baring Knit Dress for Mother-Daughter Date at the Ballet
Blair Underwood Marries Longtime Friend Josie Hart in Intimate Caribbean Wedding
Blair Underwood Marries Longtime Friend Josie Hart in Intimate Caribbean Wedding (Exclusive)
The Real World: Brooklynâs Devyn Simone Marries in Kansas City with Clinton Kelly as Officiant
'Real World: Brooklyn' Star Devyn Simone Marries in Kansas City with Clinton Kelly as Officiant! (Exclusive)
Randy Fenoli, Fashion designer and Godparent to the cruise line's newest ship
Why 'Say Yes to the Dress' Star Randy Fenoli Says He Doesn’t ‘Believe in Bridezillas’
roberto sanchez wedding credit James Pratt
'2 Fast 2 Furious' Star Roberto Sanchez Marries Lenee Adkins in Intimate Courthouse Wedding — See the Photos (Exclusive)
Randy Fenoli and fiance Mete Kobal
Randy Fenoli Says He Never 'Truly Felt Love’ Before Meeting Fiancé (Exclusive)
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott
Tori Spelling Sends Cryptic Message with Clothing ‘Stunt’ amid Dean McDermott Split Announcement: Source
Blushing bride Sofia Richie looks radiant in an elegant white gown as she celebrates her lavish wedding weekend in the French Riviera.
Sofia Richie’s Stylist Reveals the Inspiration for Her Wedding Fashion: ‘Ageless and Classic'