See Blair Underwood and Josie Hart’s Swarovski-Covered Wedding Cake (Exclusive)

Blair Underwood and Josie Hart's Swarovski-Covered Wedding Cake

Blair Underwood and longtime friend Josie Hart celebrated their June 24 wedding with a five-tier cake

By
Published on June 27, 2023 12:16PM EDT
Blair Underwood Marries Longtime Friend Josie Hart
Blair Underwood married longtime friend Josie Hart.

Martin Ameztoy Photography

Blair Underwood and Josie Hart celebrated their wedding with a cake just as sweet as their 43-year friendship.

The Sex and the City alum and his longtime friend tied the knot on June 24 at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas in the Dominican Republic

The couple and their 100 guests finished the night with a five-tier, French vanilla and buttercream frosted cake from Flor Reposteria bakery. The cake was filled with alternating layers of sweet guava cream and white chocolate cream. Plus, each of the five tiers of the dessert were adorned with a Swarovski crystal ribbon.

Blair Underwood Marries Longtime Friend Josie Hart
Blair Underwood's wedding cake was filled with alternating layers of sweet guava cream and white chocolate cream.

Martin Ameztoy Photography

Before the dramatic dessert, guests — including actress Kim Fields and actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner — enjoyed a cocktail reception featuring a menu of Dominican ceviche, coconut breaded shrimp and grilled bacon wrapped plantains. They also sipped on the bride’s signature drink, Prosecco with a splash of grenadine.

Hart’s bespoke transitional, two-in-one gown rivaled the beautiful cake. Her dress featured a fitted trumpet silhouette and a detachable overskirt with a cathedral length train designed by Nneka C. Alexander of Brides by Nona Couture Atelier. Underwood opted for an ISAIA ivory wool/silk jacquard patterned evening jacket with satin lapel paired with linen vest and evening trousers. 

Blair Underwood Marries Longtime Friend Josie Hart
Blair Underwood's wedding menu included Dominican ceviche, coconut breaded shrimp and grilled bacon wrapped plantains.

Martin Ameztoy Photography

"The first time I saw her in the dress, she looked like a princess," Underwood tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "She was so beautiful. The deep emotions that were displayed during the ceremony, the lightness and fun of the reception, it all felt humbling because it all just fell into place. It was amazing."

Wedding planner Theresa Calcos of Casa de Campo worked with Angelica and Adriana Noriega of Caribbean Celebrations to fill the celebration with special details for the couple. The ceremony featured a rose-arch where the pair shared their handwritten vows, and their first dance to Tony Terry’s song “With You” — performed live by the singer as a surprise to Hart — was paired with fireworks.

"It just feels so right," Blair Underwood tells PEOPLE of marrying his bride Josie Hart.
“It just feels so right,” Blair Underwood tells PEOPLE of marrying his bride Josie Hart.

Martin Ameztoy Photography

Underwood first met his bride when he was 16 and the two began a friendship that would span the next 43 years. “My mother loved and adored her. We lived separate lives on separate coasts. We never saw each other a lot. But when we talked, there's always such a strong connection of just understanding each other,” he says.

They began dating after their respective divorces and Underwood proposed last fall. “It just feels so right,” he adds. “I just feel like it is the next step in moving forward in my life, and doing it together in our lives together.”

